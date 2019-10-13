Week 6 Fantasy Blog

Let's kick off Week 6 with Rotoworld's LIVE game updates, including the biggest plays, scores, and injury updates!

(1:49 PM) The Washington Redskins show signs of life! Adrian Peterson rushes for 25 yards to set up a 25 yard Case Keenum to Terry McLaurin touchdown.

Kirk Cousins finally finds Stefon Diggs for a 62-yard score - well overdue for fantasy owners.

(1:43 PM) Nick Chubb rushes for 52-yards, and then Baker Mayfield hits Ricky Seals-Jones for the 31-yard touchdown!

Lamar Jackson finds Mark Andrews for 39 yards.

(1:27 PM) Baker Mayfield gets moving. Ten-yard scramble for the score.

Mark Ingram rushes for the one-yard touchdown.

(1:18 PM) TOUCHDOWN: Kirk Cousins finds Adam Thielen for the six-yard touchdown.

After a 30-yard pass to D.K. Metcalf, Russel Wilson rushes for a 16-yard touchdown. Jason Myers kick is no good - Browns still lead 7-6.

(1:14 PM) In his first game back from a clavicle injury, Tyreek Hill comes up with an incredible grab over the head of a defender and wills his way into the end-zone for a 46-yard touchdown.

(1:10 PM) Lamar Jackson keeps it and rushes left for the 21-yard touchdown. SCORE!

(1:05 PM) Two big plays on kick-off! Bengals Brandon Wilson with a touchdown kick-off return to the house for 92 yards.

Dontrell Hilliard returns the kickoff from Jason Myers for 74 yards to set up the seven-yard Nick Chubb touchdown. Browns take an early lead versus the Seattle Seahawks.

(12:48 PM) Notable inactives for the 1 PM game slate

Wide Receivers: Sammy Watkins, Kenny Stills, A.J. Green, DeSean Jackson, Tre'Quan Smith

Running Backs: Rashaad Penny

Defensive players: Jalen Ramsey, Jimmy Smith, Greedy Williams, Denzel Ward