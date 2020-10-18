Week 6 Fantasy Blog

Buckle up! Week 6 has nine games at 1:00 pm EST and two games at 4:00 pm EST. I will keep you up-to-date on the latest news, injuries, and scores throughout the afternoon.

Good luck in Week 6.

Inactives

Curtis Samuel (WR - CAR)

Diontae Johnson (WR - PIT)

Melvin Gordon (RB - DEN)

Noah Fant (TE - DEN)

K.J. Hamler (WR - DEN)

Dalvin Cook (RB - MIN)

Mo Alie-Cox (TE - IND)

DeSean Jackson (WR - PHI)

Alshon Jeffery (WR - PHI)

Sam Darnold (QB - NYJ)

1:00 PM EST Schedule

Texans - Titans

Bengals - Colts

Falcons - Vikings

Broncos - Patriots

Washington - Giants

Ravens - Eagles

Browns - Steelers

Bears - Panthers

Lions - Jaguars

(2:40) Starting the third quarter, Newton is sacked. New England was able to recover, but punted after only three plays. Newton is also taking a beating in this game.

QB Philip Rivers throws a touchdown pass to WR Zach Pascal to bring the score to 24-21 in favor of the Bengals.

Mayfield takes a beating from the Steelers and looks a little rough. We'll keep an eye on his status as they head into half-time.

(2:23) QB Baker Mayfield throws his first touchdown of the day after two interceptions to a wide open Rashard Higgins. They trail the Steelers 24-7.

(2:15) Burton scores his second touchdown of the day for the Colts. They trail by 10 to the Bengals.

TE Logan Thomas for Washington scores his second touchdown of the year.

Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is spotted heading into the medical tent.

Houston kicks a field goal to pick away at the Titans lead.

Mr. Reliable K Matt Prater's kick is good for the Lions who lead 17-3. For now.

(2:05) Falcons WR Calvin Ridley scores a touchdown against the Vikings and Steelers WR James Washington catches a long bomb downfield for a touchdown after a Steelers interception on the Browns.

Bengals kick a successful 40 plus yard field goal.

WR Adam Humphries scores a touchdown for the Titans who are ahead of the Texans 21-7.

Panthers line up to go for it on fourth down and draw a Bears penalty near the six-yard line but they settle for a field goal.

(2:00) Let's just keep the un-rostered TE touchdowns going. Colts' TE Trey Burton gets Indianapolis on the board while the Patriots finally get a score with a field goal.

(1:51) Ravens and Giants both kick field goals. Ravens lead 17-0 over the Eagles and the Giants lead Washington 13-3.

Steelers WR Chase Claypool, who had a four-touchdown game last week, makes a big catch to set up a rushing touchdown for RB James Conner.

I see you pulling off a 40-yard run, Daniel Jones.

(1:48) Joe Mixon pounds through the Colts Defense for a Bengals touchdown. They are ahead 21-0.

Lions intercept Jaguars' QB Gardner Minshew. Detroit is back on offense with a 14-3 lead.

TE Darren Fells pulls in a touchdown reception for the Texans to finally get on the board.

Washington and the Bears kick a field goal.

(1:38) The Falcons Defense must have found some new life. They are standing tall against the Vikngs who have yet to score.

Ravens' RB Gus Edwards takes rushes in for a touchdown. They lead the Eagles 14-0

Lions' RB D'Andre Swift carried the team on his scoring drive and gets the pay-off with a touchdown. Lions lead 14-3.

Giants find the end zone with a pass to WR Darius Slayton.

(1:33) Titans also go up 14-0 on the Texans with a touchdown pass to WR A.J. Brown.

Bengals go up 14-0 on the vaunted Colts Defense with a touchdown for RB Giovani Bernard early in the first quarter and a rushing touchdown for QB Joe Burrow.

(1:26) Panthers and Jaguars all kick successful field goals. Exciting.

(1:25) If you're sleeping on Washington's defense (like I am) it may be time to wake up. They already have an interception and just sacked Newton.

(1:15) Touchdown for TE Anthony Firkser and the Tennessee Titans. Because we all started Firkser in our lineups. And Nick Boyle. It may be one of those weeks.

We have another interception, this time it's Minkah Fitzpatrick for a pick-six against the Browns.

Broncos defense also comes up big with an interception against QB Cam Newton and the Patriots. It's like Oprah right now giving away turnovers. Broncos settle for a field goal.

(1:12) QB Lamar Jackson scrambles out of the pocket and finds ... no, not TE Mark Andrews, but TE Nick Boyle for a Ravens touchdown.

