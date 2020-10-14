Week 6 Early Line Movement

Prior to kickoff last Sunday, the Panthers were laying 2.5 points at home. The Panthers are still laying 2.5 points at home. The total opened at 44 and has remained at 44.

Prior to last week’s action, the Lions were laying 2.5 points. Although the Lions were on a bye, the Jaguars lost to the Texans and the line reopened at Lions -3. It has since been bet to the Lions -3.5. The total opened at 54 and has been bet up to 54.5.

The lookahead line was Vikings -3 -120. After last week’s games, the Vikings opened at -3.5 and that’s where it remains. The total opened at a lofty 57 points and has been bet down a full two points to 55.

This line opened at Giants -2.5 prior to last week. Both of these teams lost last week, but the Giants looked better and the line reopened at Giants -3.5. But the market hasn’t liked that, and has bet Washington down to -3.

Prior to last week’s result, this game was lined as the Steelers 4.5 point favorites. But the Browns pulled out the upset over the Colts and the Steelers squeaked by the Eagles. The line reopened at the Steelers -4.5, but has been bet down Steelers -3.5 after taking early Browns money. The total opened at 50 and has been bet up to 51.

This line has shifted from a lookahead of the Ravens -7 to the Ravens -7.5, with that move not coming on the repost of this game, but rather the early week betting action. The total has been bet towards the under, moving from 47.5 to 46.5.

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts

The lookahead actually opened at the Colts -9.5 and was bet down to Colts -8 before last week’s kickoff. But the Bengals looked terrible, and the line reopened at Colts -9.5. But bettors continued to fade the Colts and bet this down to -7.5. This is a clear case of oddsmaker and sharp groups disagreeing. It’s rare to see -9.5 hung as the opener twice (lookahead and real in-week number). This indicates the oddsmakers didn’t’ care about the early Colts money they took on the lookahead line. But the sharp groups believe they are right, and viewed the new reopen at 9.5 as a gift. This total has been bet from 45.5 up to 46.5.

Oddsmakers initially set this lookahead at Tampa Bay -3 after the Packers Monday night win over the Falcons. Bettors bet that down all the way to Bucs -2.5 before oddsmakers took it down prior to Tampa’s Thursday night game against the Bears. Tampa lost outright as short road favorites. Oddsmakers reposted it at Tampa -1.5 before reversing course and reposting it at Tampa +1. Since that point, the early action has continued to come in on the Packers, betting this line all the way up to the Packers -2.5. That’s a massive 5.5 point swing despite no injuries at all. The total opened at 52 and has been bet up to 54.5.

This line initially opened at the 49ers -3, anticipating Jimmy Garoppolo would be back for Week 5 and obviously play in this game. But Garoppolo was yanked in the home loss to the Dolphins, and when oddsmakers reposted this line after Sunday’s action, the 49ers were catching +3 points. Now, the line has been bet to the 49ers +3.5, a swing of 6.5 points with Garoppolo effectively being worth 6 points based on oddsmakers initial numbers. The total opened at 49.5 and has been bet up to 50.5.

This line is one of the few that hasn’t seen much movement. There was no lookahead due to the Jets QB situation and question marks. The line opened at -8 for the Dolphins and has been bet up to 8.5. The total opened at 49.5 and has been bet down to 47.5.

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

The initial line on this game was the Cowboys -3. It was bet up to -3 -130 prior to last week’s games. The Cardinals blew out the Jets and the Cowboys lost Dak Prescott due to injury. This line reopened the Cowboys +3 and has taken a little Cowboys money, and now sits at Dallas +2.5. Once again, the shift from starter to backup is 6 points, just like it is in San Francisco. But in this case, it’s from Prescott to Andy Dalton. The total opened at 53.5 and has been bet up to 54.5.

