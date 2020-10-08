Week 6 DFS Bargains

In keeping with my colleague Mark Lindquist’s DFS theme, i’ll pick out a Value Play under $7,000, a couple of Bargain Bin candidates under the $6,000 threshold and finally a Super Saver who is $4500 or less that you can try and throw a dart on.

Quarterbacks

Value Play:

Brennan Armstrong - UVA - $6,800 - Main

Armstrong is clearly the best quarterback available under the $7K threshold, as the Cavaliers’ signal caller recorded showings of 27.5 points against Duke and an impressive 29.7 points against ACC juggernaut Clemson. His passing volume was similar to Bryce Perkins last season when UVA attempted 520 passes, for the fifth most attempts in the FBS. The junior QB threw 45 and 43 passes in his first two appearances and appears to be in complete control of HC Bronco Mendenhall’s prolific passing offense. That he plays NC State this week adds more luster to Armstrong’s thrifty price tag.

Bargain Bin:

Phil Jurkovec - BC - $6,000 - Main

The former highly-touted top-5 QB prospect originally enrolled at Notre Dame and was groomed to take over from current starting senior QB Ian Book when he departs. However this offseason Jurkovec decided he had waited long enough as he elected to transfer to be new OC Frank Cignetti Jr.’s starting quarterback. Jurkovec has proven up to the task as he posted two, 300-yards games along with scoring at least two touchdowns in each of his first three starts. Consistency has been a strength for Jurkovec with weeks of 22.7, 27.1 and 23.5 in the $6K range. His matchup against Pitt is not ideal, but NC State starting QB Devin Leary managed to put up 32.6 points last week against them. Consider the BC field general a solid high-floor, low-cost option this week.

Super Savers:

Frank Harris - UTSA - $5100 - Main

This play is wholly health dependent, as Harris produced 33.9 and 39.2 points in his first two games before injuring his knee against MTSU. The Roadrunners dual-threat racked up a fantasy-friendly five rushing touchdowns in those two games as Frank The Tank helped astute CFF managers rack up points and cash thanks to his elite rushing ability. UTSA squares off against a BYU team this week that is absolutely dominating the inferior G5 opponents they’ve been playing, so that takes some shine off Harris’ upside “if” he plays. Dirt cheap QB’s with upside are hard to come by, Harris is the best dice-roll Super Flex QB option in the main slate.

Running Backs

Value Play:

Kylin Hill - Mississippi State - $6,800 - Night

The night DK’s slate is thin with only five games to choose from, so the $6,800 price tag on Hill is a drastic reduction from his $8,100 cost last week before he left their game against Arkansas with concussion-like symptoms. HC Mike Leach indicated he expects Hill to be active this weekend, so a $1,300 savings based off his previous week’s investment is a nice savings on a RB1 considering he caught eight passes for 158 yards for 36,2 points against LSU in MSU’s opening week upset. If Hill can’t play, go immediately to the DK app and add Jo’quavious Marks for $4200.

Bargain Bin:

Tank Bigsby - Auburn - $5,600 - Main

Auburn OC Chad Morris appears resigned to the fact the five-star true freshman Bigsby is clearly the most complete back amongst a four-man committee/quagmire. In the midst of the Tigers’ 27-6 loss, Bigsby was the lone bright spot, rushing 8 times for 31 yards while catching seven passes for 68 yards. The writing is on the wall for Tank to wrest control of that RB room, sooner rather than later. He has a premium matchup this week against the program that OC Morris helmed last season, so you’d think he knows the personnel. Bigsby is a great lower-middle tiered option in a nice spot for him to have a coming out party.

Asim Rose - Kentucky - $5,300 - Night

Both Asim Rose and co-starter Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for over 100-yards and a TD against the defensively challenged Ole Miss program led by the infamous Lane Kiffin. Rodriguez had the big day, rushing for 133 yards and two touchdowns, while Rose put up a solid 117 yards and a touchdown. Committee member Kavosiey Smoke is out for the game, leaving the 1-2 punch in-tact for another attractive matchup against Mississippi State. C-Rod is listed at $5,900 as the seventh most expensive RB option while Rose checks-in at an affordable $5,300. Both are fine plays here, but Rose fits the Bargain Bin criteria.

