Week 6 Details, Angles and Edges

The Browns haven’t won in Pittsburgh since 2003 and Mike Tomlin is 21-4-1 vs Cleveland. So what will be different on Sunday?

Both teams have their work cut out for them.

Browns starting S Karl Joseph injured his hamstring and missed last week’s game. He was replaced by Ronnie Harrison, who I mentioned prior to last week’s game vs the Colts, was just added to the team in September. Harrison actually had a good game, but then he was concussed. Neither Joseph nor Harrison have practiced yet this week, and Joseph is likely to be out. Greedy Williams is still out and will be out for a while.

The problem for the Browns secondary on Sunday is they will face a Steelers Offense that has been roughly 80% 3+ WRs and that may go up with the flowering of Chase Claypool last week.

Last week, the Colts didn’t have #2 or #3 WRs and thus couldn’t take advantage of the Browns weakness in the secondary.

The Steelers are the best passing offense the Browns have faced on the season. The Browns have played the 3rd easiest schedule of passing offenses. The only passing offense ranking above average was the Cowboys. In that game, the Browns Defense was destroyed from 3+ WR sets.

The Cowboys recorded 8.7 YPA, 62% success, +0.29 EPA/att when passing from 3+ WR sets. As important, despite a banged up offensive line, the Browns recorded pressure on only 15% of these dropbacks, and recorded just 1 sack on 53 dropbacks, a paltry 1.9%.

And that’s the thing with the defense spread out. Against 11 personnel, the Browns have just 6 sacks on 182 dropbacks, or 3.3%. They’re only getting pressure on 24% of dropbacks. Well below average numbers in both (6% sack rate and 31% pressure rate).

And with all of these injuries to the secondary, the fact the Steelers spread out the defense so much and flood the field with WRs will hurt the Browns Defense.

On the other side of the ball, the Steelers Defense has been strong, but we have to look at who they played.

We’re literally talking about passing offenses that rank #29, #30 and #31 on the season, in the Eagles, Giants and Broncos. The Steelers game vs the Titans was cancelled, and the only team they played with an average passing offense recorded 3 first half TDs and was leading in Pittsburgh at the half 21-17 (the Texans).

Last week, the Eagles battered offensive line and no named WRs, and a previously unknown WR named Travis Fulgham caught 10 of 13 targets for 152 yards while recording 9 first downs and a 77% success rate.

The Browns Offense has dealt with the exact opposite schedule. Instead of not being tested at all, the Browns Offense has played the NFL’s #2 toughest schedule of pass defenses. They’ve played three top-5 total defenses and have played four top-10 pass defenses so far this year. So the Steelers 16th ranked pass defense against the NFL’s 4th easiest schedule of pass offenses isn’t going to shock the Browns passing attack one bit.

Using the personnel grouping matchup tools shows an interesting edge for the Bears in this matchup.

The Panthers pass defense has been extremely susceptible to passes from 12 personnel, and the Bears use slightly above-average rates of 12 personnel and well above-average rates of 13 personnel.

To multi-TE sets (12 or 13) the Panthers Defense has allowed 8.1 YPA, 75% success and +0.48 EPA/att the last two weeks with zero sacks recorded and pressures on only 25% of dropbacks.

Compare that to 11 personnel, where they’ve allowed 4.8 YPA, 44% success and +0.02 EPA/att the last two weeks.

With Foles starting for the Bears the last two weeks, the Bears have gained 9.0 YPA, 81% success and +0.35 EPA/att on 12 and 13 personnel attempts (21 in total) with zero sacks allowed and pressures on only 19% of dropbacks.

On the season, Carolina has allowed 8.1 YPA to passes from 12 and registered just 1 sack on 27 dropbacks.

On the season, the Bears are averaging 8.5 YPA when throwing from 12 along with +0.43 EPA/att, with zero sacks and only a 9.1% pressure rate. Compare that to 11 personnel, which is averaging just 5.5 YPA and -0.17 EPA/att, with 7 sacks and a 23% pressure rate on the season.

Story continues