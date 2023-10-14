Week 6 Delaware high school football roundup: Late TD saves Howard against Newark

Isaiah Ferrell describes what happened on his game winning touchdown - right place, right time #delhs pic.twitter.com/m1RQDWo57q — Tim Mastro (@Tim_Mastro) October 13, 2023

WILMINGTON – Isaiah Ferrell wasn’t exactly where he was supposed to be.

But he wound up in exactly the right place.

The sophomore receiver caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from R.J. Matthews with 3:08 left as Howard rallied to defeat Newark 8-3 on Thursday night at Abessinio Stadium.

“I’m gonna be honest. I ran the wrong route,” Ferrell said after the game. “But when I saw the ball in the air, I just knew I had to go get it.”

It was the second big play by Ferrell on the game-winning march. He kept the drive alive with a 34-yard snag on third-and-long to bring Howard into Newark territory.

Howard (4-2) came into the contest averaging 38.8 points per game. But the Wildcats were stymied for most of the night by the Newark defense, led by Elijah Pearsall's two fumble recoveries.

“We’ve been scoring points all season, so I was hoping at some point we would break through," Howard coach Dan Ritter said. “We did finally. It just took three and a half quarters.”

Mia Carew booted a 26-yard field goal late in the first half to record the only points for the Yellowjackets (3-3).

Delmar 30, Lake Forest 27

FELTON – Playing just five days after a tragic car accident took the life of running back Carter Figgs and left teammate Carter Powell hospitalized, the Wildcats (4-2, 1-0 District 2A-3) earned an emotional road victory over the Spartans (3-4, 1-1).

Big fullback Isaiah Holbrook rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns and added a scoring reception as Delmar built a 17-point lead, then withstood two late touchdowns by Lake Forest.

Brandon Turner opened the scoring with a 46-yard run for Delmar. The Spartans answered with Andrew White’s 17-yard TD run.

Holbrook turned a short pass from quarterback Nathan VanZandt into a 37-yard touchdown to push the Wildcats ahead 14-7 at the half.

Then Holbrook sandwiched TD runs of 1 and 66 yards around a 30-yard scoring pass from Lake Forest’s Jackson Parson to Darius Miller to send Delmar into the fourth quarter ahead 30-13.

The Spartans’ Nikhai Cooper returned a fumble for a 26-yard score. Then Parson and Miller connected again for a 19-yard TD to pull Lake Forest within three points with 1:28 to play.

But senior Carter Mason recovered the onside kick to clinch the win for Delmar.

Woodbridge 52, Milford 30

GREENWOOD – Traci Johnson rushed for four touchdowns as the Blue Raiders (5-1, 2-0 District 2A-3) won a wild offensive battle over the Buccaneers (4-2, 0-1).

Johnson’s scores covered 11, 5, 23 and 48 yards.

SIGN UP! DE Game Day newsletter helps you follow your favorite Delaware teams, athletes

Woodbridge also got a 50-yard touchdown run from Tyler Eley, a 40-yard fumble return for a TD from Kam’Ren Johnson and an 86-yard score on a kickoff return by Ji’Kare Banks.

Milford’s John Hudson rushed for a 1-yard TD and threw scoring passes of 48 yards to Wilderson Alexandre and 9 yards to DenNare Horsey. The Bucs also got a 2-yard TD run from Horsey.

Friday’s games

Salesianum 49, William Penn 0

WILMINGTON – The Sals (5-1, 1-0 District 3A-1) got two touchdowns each from B.J. Alleyne, Brady McBride and Andrew Ransome en route to an easy win over the Colonials (3-3, 0-1) at Abessinio Stadium.

Alleyne’s touchdown runs of 32 and 1 yards got Sallies on the board, and Andrew Ransome’s 4-yard run made it 21-0 after one quarter.

Then McBride tossed a 31-yard scoring strike to Lukas Ryan and added 1-yard touchdown run for a 35-0 halftime lead.

Salesianum held the Colonials to 15 total yards and added a defensive touchdown when LJ Smith recovered a fumble in the end zone. Ransome closed the scoring with a 13-yard run.

Alleyne carried seven times for 52 yards, while Ransome ran five times for 21 yards.

Appoquinimink 40, Saint Mark’s 15

MILLTOWN – Blake Caccamo passed for four touchdowns as the Jaguars (4-2, 1-0 District 3A-1) earned a huge road win over the Spartans (3-3, 0-1).

Jacob Ebaugh started the scoring for Saint Mark’s with a 61-yard run.

Then Caccamo fired scoring strikes of 36 yards to Dillon Griffith and 16 and 2 yards to Noah Hoff. Griffith added a 55-yard punt return TD for a 26-7 halftime lead.

Ebaugh got his second touchdown from 2 yards out. Then Caccamo went to Griffith for a 28-yard score, and Ja’den Glover ran one in from the 8 for Appo.

Red Lion Christian 14, Delaware Military Academy 13

RED LION – Carter Sareyka blocked a potential winning field goal in the final minute as the Lions (4-2, 2-0 District 2A-1) held off the Seahawks (2-4, 0-1).

DMA took a 13-0 lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Evan Budinger got Red Lion Christian on the board with a 24-yard pass to Jahsiear Rogers.

Then Budinger fired a short pass to Raheem Spencer Jr., who lateraled to Mekhi Corbin for a 25-yard touchdown. Giovanni Ramirez ran in the go-ahead two-point conversion.

Sussex Central 35, Cape Henlopen 16

GEORGETOWN – Kevon Moore-Briddell rushed 23 times for 225 yards and two touchdowns and added a key late sack as the Golden Knights (4-2, 1-0 District 3A-2) pulled away from the Vikings (4-2, 0-1).

Sussex Central built a 14-0 lead on Gabe Cannon’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Joaquin Rodriguez-Costa and Will Harmon’s 7-yard run.

But Cape pulled within 14-10 on Jameson Tingle’s 46-yard TD throw to Brenn Scott and Wilson Ingerski’s 23-yard field goal with 5:44 left in the third quarter.

Then the teams traded scores, with Moore-Briddell rushing in from the 9 and the Vikings’ Maurki James tiptoeing the sideline for a 25-yard TD to make it 21-16.

Moore-Briddell took a couple of plays off after sacking Tingle on third-and-10 to force a Cape punt with 5:17 to play. Then the 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior rumbled 28 yards for a clinching touchdown with 2:13 remaining.

William Abbott added another score for Sussex Central on a 10-yard interception return.

James rushed 19 times for 101 yards for the Vikings, while Tingle completed 7 of 16 throws for 129 yards.

Brandywine 38, Indian River 28

DAGSBORO – Crisdon Wright ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as the Bulldogs (4-2, 3-0 District 1A-2) – ranked No. 1 in Class 1A for the first time – took the long bus ride and topped the No. 4 Indians (3-3, 1-2).

Brandywine built a 24-7 halftime lead on a 27-yard field goal, TD runs of 3 and 2 yards by Wright and the senior’s 18-yard pass to Kahseer Williams.

Davon Handy scored on a 40-yard run for IR in the first half, and TD bursts of 19 and 12 yards by Darnell Stokes sandwiched around Williams’ 18-yard scoring run pulled the Indians within 31-21 early in the fourth quarter.

Brandywine put it away with an 88-yard TD pass from Wright to Williams. Stokes scored the final Indian River TD on a 50-yard pass from Dylan Grise.

McKean 43, A.I. du Pont 8

MILLTOWN – Malik Pinkett rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries as the Highlanders (1-5, 1-2 District 1A-1) got into the win column against the Tigers (0-6, 0-3).

Shaquille Lebrew also scored on a 12-yard reception and 58-yard punt return for McKean.

Wilmington Friends 42, Odessa 7

ODESSA – Ryan Tattersall completed 14 of 18 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns as the Quakers (5-1, 1-1 District 2A-2) dominated the Ducks (2-4, 0-1).

Andrew McKenzie scored three times for Friends, on a 65-yard punt return and runs of 2 and 16 yards.

Tattersall’s scoring tosses covered 21 yards to Jason Hughes, 10 yards to Avery Gaines and 36 yards to Jaxon Black.

Odessa’s lone touchdown came on a 13-yard pass from JC Alley to Kasai Truitt.

Saturday’s games

Middletown 31, Hodgson 14

GLASGOW – Austin Troyer passed for two touchdowns in the opening four minutes as the top-ranked Cavaliers (5-1, 1-0 District 3A-1) toppled the Silver Eagles (4-2, 0-1) at Caravel’s Bob Peoples Stadium.

Troyer’s first TD covered 21 yards to Ronnell Davis. Then, after an interception by Jacobi Rodgers, the senior threw 33 yards to Matt Priestley.

Middletown made it 17-0 on Austin Hamm’s 28-yard field goal a minute into the second quarter. But Hodgson got back in it, as Maki Beach scored on runs of 18 and 31 yards to pull the Silver Eagles within 17-14 at halftime.

The Cavaliers answered with a touchdown on their first drive of the second half, as Amare Glover ran it in from the 4. Then, after Rodgers’ second pickoff, Troyer scrambled 38 yards for the final TD.

Troyer finished 11 of 23 passing for 178 yards, with Priestley catching three for 74 yards and Davis snagging two for 71 yards. Glover rushed 16 times for 91 yards.

Beach rushed for 62 yards on just six carries for Hodgson.

Archmere 41, Mount Pleasant 0

CLAYMONT – Cole Fenice rushed for two touchdowns and caught a third as the Auks (3-3, 1-0 District 2A-2) shut out the Green Knights (2-4, 0-2).

Fenice’s scoring runs of 8 and 6 yards and Miles Kempski’s 19-yard run pushed the Auks ahead 20-0 after one quarter.

Then Kempski threw a 6-yard scoring pass to Fenice and Ryan Hagenberg scored from the 5 to make it 35-0 at halftime. Archmere’s final TD came on a 12-yard pass from Kempski to Gavin Lee.

Fenice rushed for 69 yards on seven carries, caught four passes for 61 yards and had nine tackles and two sacks on defense.

Kempski passed for 136 yards and rushed for 68 more.

Glasgow 38, Christiana 0

GLASGOW – The Dragons (1-6, 1-3 District 1A-1) jumped ahead with three defensive touchdowns and never looked back against the Vikings (1-5, 1-2).

Walter Bess returned a fumble 15 yards for a touchdown, Karim Alexander scored on a 30-yard pick six and freshman Kameryn Swinney scooped and scored on a 35-yard fumble return for a 24-0 halftime lead.

The Glasgow offense got involved in the second half, as Nahzeere Gardner threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Enrique Flores and Gavin Mason scored on a 6-yard run.

Other scores

Laurel 28, Seaford 18

Dickinson 15, Early College HS@DSU 14

Caravel 56, Delcastle 6

Polytech 36, St. Andrew’s 14

Smyrna 54, Caesar Rodney 20

Sussex Tech 42, Concord 20

First State Military Academy 27, Conrad 20

Charter of Wilmington 18, St. Elizabeth 0

Dover 24, St. Georges 14

Tatnall 55, Tower Hill 7

Tim Mastro and Kevin Phillips contributed to this report.

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on X (aka Twitter): @BradMyersTNJ

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Late Howard win over Newark tops Week 6 Delaware high school football