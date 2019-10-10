Week 6 Daily Fantasy Football cheatsheet: Kyler Murray gets multiple votes

Week 6 of the 2019 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed who they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Our “Fantasy Football Live” crew is doing a guru challenge again this season. Watch the show all season to see who comes out on top.

With one of the juiciest matchups on tap, Kyler Murray is present in every expert DFS lineup except for Andy’s, who instead opted for the quarterback on the other side of that aforementioned matchup, Matt Ryan. You’ll also find quite a few shares of Alvin Kamara, as well as a unanimous pick at DST:

Yahoo Fantasy Experts reveal DFS lineups for Week 6

What do you think of their squads? Let us know who you would choose in the comments and @YahooFantasy !