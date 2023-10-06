Week 6 could affect the number of Pac-12 bowl teams in 2023

Will Colorado make a bowl game this year? The Buffaloes were supposed to be a bad team. Preseason predictions had them at 3-9 or 4-8. Then they got off to a surprising 3-0 start. Now they have lost two straight games to fall to 3-2. Is this a bowl team or not? Colorado fans would be very disappointed if this team can’t at least hit six wins and get to a bowl game.

We asked our Pac-12 football panel about CU’s bowl forecast.

Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire thinks the Buffs will make it:

“Yea I think Colorado makes a bowl game,” Neel told us. “Their offense is good enough to keep them in a lot of games going forward, and they just need to win three of their next seven games. That’s very possible.”

Ducks Wire writer Don Smalley said, “Yes, they’ll make a bowl game. They need three more wins and still have ASU and Stanford on the schedule. The big question is can they weasel out a win versus UCLA, Oregon State, Arizona or Utah. It’s not a gimme, but since the Beaver game is at home, that will be their best bet. And if Utah hasn’t figured out their QB situation, the Buffs could win that as well. Watch the bowl games fight over who gets Deion.”

Our view:

Yes. CU has to beat Arizona State this week to remain on track for a bowl bid. If the Buffs trip up in Tempe, then they’re in huge trouble, but they’ll beat ASU.

Colorado-Arizona State is a 3:30 p.m. Pacific time kickoff on Saturday, October 7. The game is on Pac-12 Network.

