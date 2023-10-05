Week 6 college football picks: Predictions for every Top 25 game

The annual Red River showdown between No. 4 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma is the headliner in Week 6 of the college football season. It's a rare showdowns of unbeatens between the Longhorns and Sooners. The last time both teams entered the game without a loss was 2011. This meeting will be the last in the regular season as Big 12 rivals, but could be the first of this year if both work their way to the conference championship game.

In addition to that key Big 12 clash in Dallas, there are several other battles of unbeatens as October gets off to a hot start. Our panel of prognosticators must also consider if heavyweights in the Big Ten and SEC will keep their records clean against undefeated competition. Top-ranked Georgia plays host to No. 20 Kentucky, while No. 3 Ohio State hosts a Maryland squad seeking to break through against the conference elites.

In all, there are 15 games involving the current Top 25 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Here’s how our staff sees the weekend playing out for them.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 6 picks: Oklahoma-Texas and every Top 25 game