Week 6 Coach's Notes: Hillsdale and Jonesville football win in different fashion

HILLSDALE COUNTY — School records and program history was made on Friday night in Hillsdale County. Prep football teams posted wins in four of the six games scheduled for Week 6.

Two games featured matchups between 8-player County rivals, including our Game of the Week between Pittsford and Camden-Frontier. Litchfield and Waldron met up in the other in-county matchup.

Hillsdale ends losing streak on homecoming night

It was a high-scoring fight between newly minted LCAA conference foe Adrian Madison and the Hillsdale Hornets. Hillsdale won its homecoming matchup 54-36 to improve to 2-4.

The Hornet victory saw a school record fall in the opening half of game-action. Junior running back Jace Lennox picked up a kickoff at his team's one yard line and took it all the way to the house for a 99-yard return touchdown. This is the longest kickoff return touchdown in school history.

Jace Lennox used that momentum to earn another 100-plus yard night on the ground. He had 15 carries for 136 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Senior Stephen Petersen made his return to the offensive side of the ball, rushing for 63 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries. He also had three receptions for 51 yards. His brother, John Petersen, had two receptions for 39 yards and also caught 2-point conversions.

Senior Declan Flannery scored twice, once on a goal line carry and another on a pass from senior quarterback Jack Bowles. Flannery had a total of 24 offensive yards. Milles Brown ran for 44 yards and a touchdown. Anderson Holloway caught one pass for 36 yards and had 38 rushing yards.

Jack Bowles had one of his best games as a passer so far this season. He completed nine passes for 154 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Coach Lemerand says that Bowles made really good decisions with the ball and that the team will look to build on that going forward.

"We have eliminated some of our previous mistakes, but we still need to improve each week," said Lemerand. "Jack made some really good decisions in the pass game and we need to build from there."

Stephen led the stat sheet with 13 tackles, including 11 solo tackles. Wyatt Coshatt had a sack. Wyatt Wahtola had five tackles, including a sack. Hunter Wilson had five tackles. Lennox had five tackles. Jack Bowles had three tackles and an interception. Declan Flannery had four tackles.

Jonesville's two long offensive drives exhaust Golden Eagle defense in 20-8 win

Both the Jonesville and Columbia Central offenses needed help in getting their first two touchdowns on the board during this Saturday night Cascades West battle. Both teams would score in the opening half, but it was Jonesville who used two long offensive series to put away the game in a 20-8 final.

Jonesville leaned on its offensive line and running backs to carve out points in the second half. Jonesville took several minutes off the clock of its opening third quarter drive and found the end zone on a run from freshman John Milks. Milks and company would roll again in the fourth quarter from their own side of the 50 and march down for a touchdown.

On the night, Milks ran behind the Comet line for 109 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns. Carson Playford also had a strong night on the ground, carving up the Golden Eagle defense for 73 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Austin Bowers had 23 rushing yards to aid the Comet offensive effort. Several key fourth down conversions were picked up on sneaks by quarterback Conner VanBuskirk.

Senior Austin Bowers had 11 tackles to lead the defensive effort, including nine solo. Carson Playford had seven tackles. Skyler Cooper and Scotty Aube added five tackles each.

Bowers says the team practiced hard all week to overcome the slow start it had this season. Bowers believes that at the end of the night, it came down to the team's effort paying off from the desire and will to win.

"Coming off last week, we definitely just wanted it," said Bowers. "It was a Saturday game; we had breakfast at 8 a.m. and practice at 9. We were all ready to go. We had a 1-4 start and just wanted to win. The effort in practice was amazing. We went hard and made each other better every play. Tonight, that's all it was: effort."

Jonesville's playoff hopes are on the line every week going forward. Next week, the Comets host perennial powerhouse Pewamo Westphalia for senior night.

"We just got to chip away at what we're best at which is running the football right now," said coach Frank Keller. "Next week is going to be the same. We got to establish the run game and mix in our play action passes. We have to be mentally ready. PW is a great program. We can't come in there mentally defeated; we have to be ready to go."

Quick Hits

Litchfield 50, Waldron 0

Litchfield earned its first shutout win of its 8-player program history with a 50-0 dominating victory over Waldron. It was the first shutout for the program in all football games since 2008.

Senior Brandon Campbell had a standout night offensively and defensively for Litchfield. Campbell had five receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He had 3.5 tackles on defense and a 62-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Coach Michael Langhann and the Terriers had to resort to a lineman glove for their quarterback Tyler Bills after he dislocated his thumb in Week 6. With rigged up cast and glove, Bills still threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns. He also would have one rushing touchdown.

Coach Langhann says he is proud of his players and their effort on Friday night. "It was a game we needed to get back on our feet," said Langhann.

For Waldron, Sam Williams led the rushing attack with 66 yards. Sam Williams had seven tackles on defense. Collin Williams led the team with eight tackles. Braxton Daley had two sacks.

Hanover-Horton 34, Reading 18

Reading football dropped to 1-5 overall this season with its loss on the road to Hanover-Horton. The team has been besieged by injuries this season. Coach Rick Bailey says the team is down to just 15 players. Despite the adversity, coach Bailey is proud of the team and the effort they put in.

"While our record is certainly not what we are accustomed to, I am proud of our young men," said Bailey. "This team has been besieged with season ending injuries, but we prepare hard, practice hard and play hard to compete."

Skyler Charters led the defensive effort with two interceptions. Tayshawn Bester had nine tackles on defense and 74 rushing yards and a touchdown on offense. Lukas Strine had 96 yards and a touchdown and earned six tackles. Caiden Baker scored a rushing touchdown and had 40 yards. Colton Hoover had four tackles.

Tekonsha 60, North Adams-Jerome 0

The North Adams-Jerome Rams fell to 0-6 with their 60-16 loss to Tekonsha. The Rams host undefeated Lenawee Christian for their Week 7 matchup.

Stats were unavailable for this matchup at the writing of this article.

Pittsford defeated Camden-Frontier 46-6 for its sixth win of the season. Camden-Frontier fell to 3-3 overall on the season.

The undefeated Wildcats look to continue building their playoff résumé with a game against the 4-2 Bellevue Broncos at home in Week 7. It is the Wildcats' homecoming game.

While coach Mike Burger acknowledged the brutal back half of their schedule, he wanted the team to celebrate achieving one of their season goals, and a goal the seniors have had since their transition to 8-player football back in 2022.

"We set ourselves up for where we wanted to be," said Burger. "Our kids have sacrificed for this. When you see teams achieving and doing what they want to do, it's because kids have made sacrifices in their personal time to achieve their goals and to do things that are different then everyone else."

