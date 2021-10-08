Week 6 CFB Player Props Primer









Jordan McCloud, Arizona vs. UCLA - Under 225.5 Passing Yards

For the first time in recent memory, a Power Five program posted fliers around the Arizona campus encouraging students to walk onto the football team. It’s a stark reminder that Arizona has a long road ahead of them before they have recovered from the disastrous Kevin Sumlin era. Their quarterback room has been in shambles, starting Gunner Cruz for the first two games, before moving onto Will Plummer who orchestrated their 21-19 defeat at the hands of Northern Arizona and now are trying out USF castoff Jordan McCloud in the starting role.

It did not go well for McCloud last week against Oregon, as he threw an incomprehensible five interceptions in the 41-19 loss while accumulating 233 passing yards, with much of them coming in the second-half with the game well out of hand. With first-year Arizona HC Jed Fisch still sifting through his options under center, i’m skeptical that McCloud will have a similar opportunity to finish the game out if he continues to relentlessly turn the ball over. I have a penchant for fading objectively bad QBs in unstable situations, McCloud more than fits the bill for the UNDER 225.5 play.

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State vs. Maryland - Over 72.5 Rushing Yards

Ohhhhh boy, have we got a soft line here. Henderson is a one-man highlight reel in just his freshman season. He racked up 85 total yards on three touches in Week 1 against Minnesota and continued to get better each week, culminating with a 277 yard, three touchdown explosion against Tulsa in Week 3. Since then he blistered Akron to the tune of 8 carries, 93 yards and two touchdowns before shutting it down before rushing eight times for 71 yards and a 44-yard touchdown run last week in a 52-13 victory over Rutgers. He was held out of the game for precautionary reasons after taking a hard hit, but HC Ryan Day indicated he would be fine but there was no need to push the envelope with OSU thoroughly dominating the Terrapins.

Maryland should be able to at least threaten Ohio State on offense, so they will not have the option of resting their top players like they did last week. I’m expecting a 100+ yard showing out of TreVeyon which makes this a strong UNDER play.

Noah Cain, Penn State @ Iowa - Under 46.5 Rushing Yards

It’s not hard to figure out what first-year OC Mike Yurcich wants to do at PSU - throw the ball around the stadium with impunity. They rank 11th in both passing success rate (50.3%) and passing marginal efficiency, in addition to ranking 36th in marginal explosiveness and 21st in net yards per attempt (8.7). However those numbers flip when it comes to rushing performance, as PSU ranks 112th in marginal efficiency and 82nd in explosiveness while ranking second worst in power success rate. Simply put, they have been a one-dimensional offense thus far in 2021.

Noah Cain’s production has suffered accordingly, rushing eight times for 48 yards against Wisconsin and 19 times for just 45 yards against Auburn in Week 3. In the two games since then, Cain’s role has diminished, handling just one carry against Villanova before getting outplayed by KeyVonne Lee last week against Indiana, rushing 11 times for only 23 yards in the contest. With Lee rushing 8 times for 74 yards last game, and Cain’s playing time trending in the wrong direction, his 46.5 mark is in serious peril against a ferocious Iowa defense that ranks fifth overall against the rush according to CFB Winning Edge’s advanced analytics. I’m a huge backer of the UNDER given these glaring issues.

Hassan Haskins, Michigan @ Nebraska - Under 61.5 Rushing Yards

With Haskins, he had a huge breakout performance against Washington in Week 2, carrying 27 times for 155 yards and a touchdown. However since then he has been used more in short yardage and goal line situations while Blake Corum handled the all-purpose work. Here are his last three games:

Northern Illinois - 9 carries, 56 yards, 2 TDs

Rutgers - 12 carries, 41 yards, 2 TDs

Wisconsin - 19 carries, 47 yards

He hasn’t broken a 15+ run in either of his last two games and Nebraska ranks 28th in the country in suppressing explosiveness. Given the negative trends and the Cornhuskers being soft through the air, ranking 87th in passing success rate, i’m backing the UNDER on Haskins.

Samori Toure, Nebraska @ Michigan - Under 73.5 Receiving Yards

Toure has been the essence of trick-or-treat this season when it comes to his receiving production. Against lesser teams - Fordham, Buffalo, Northwestern - he has had at least 108 yards per contest. However against the better defenses Nebraska has faced - Illinois, Oklahoma, Michigan State - Toure has topped out at just 40 receiving yards.

I’m sure anyone reading this has a pretty good idea of which category Michigan’s defense fall in, but humor me. Their secondary is allowing a scorching 53.8% completion rate (15th best) and absolutely smothers big plays, ranking fourth nationally in passing marginal explosiveness. Michigan plays notoriously slow, ranking 102nd in pace and 90th in drives per game. I don’t think Nebraska is going to mount a consistent passing attack against the Wolverines, and with Toure struggling to separate against upper-echelon defenses, I am going UNDER.

Micah Bernard, Utah @ USC- Under 48.5

The Utah running back room has been exceedingly fluid this season, with Tavion Thomas eclipsing the 100-yard barrier in Week 1 before fumbling in Week 2 against BYU which allowed Bernard to take over and run 12 times for 146 yards and a touchdown. However outside of that first game, Bernard has faltered. Week 3 against San Diego State, he gained just 47 yards on 17 carries. Then in Week 4, he gained just 19 yards on seven totes before going down with a shoulder injury.

In his absence Oklahoma transfer T.J. Pledger took over, rushing 10 times for 117 yards and a 59-yard touchdown against Washington State last game. The unsettled nature of this backfield, and Bernard’s questionable status due to his shoulder injury, makes me extremely skeptical that Bernard will receive enough work this Saturday, even if he does suit up. I’m taking the UNDER on "Saint" Bernard.

Brant Kuithe, Utah @ USC - Under 45.5



Utah’s offensive woes aren’t just reserved for the running backs, as Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer flamed out leaving dual-threat QB Cameron Rising to handle reps under center. He hasn’t shown much passing acumen in his two appearances, throwing for 153 yards against SDSU on 4.8 yards per attempt and 137 yards on 6.0 yards per attempt last game against Washington State.

As if that weren’t concerning enough, HC Kyle Whittingham has rotated three different tight ends through the lineup, sapping Kuithe’s appeal. Against Wazzu, here was the tight end production:

Cole Fotheringham - 3 Recs, 33 yards

Dalton Kincaid - 1 Rec, 27 yards

Brant Kuithe - 4 Recs, 25 yards

The only time this season Kuithe cleared the 45.5 yard plateau was Week 3 in a 33-31 triple-overtime marathon. With Kuithe no longer the only tight end show in town, and with an inexperienced dual-threat QB piloting a run-heavy scheme, i’m confident in the Kuithe UNDER 45.5 yards.