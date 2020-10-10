Week 6 CFB Player Props Primer

It’s been a profitable early season here at the Primer as this column has posted an incredible 13-2 record through three weeks, including a perfect 5-0 last week. The books are sharpening up their performance algorithms, so let’s take a look at my favorite edge plays for this week’s slate of CFB games. I’m going to try and keep the write ups to two paragraphs so I can get the article out quicker since these lines move rapidly upon release, and they didn't come out this week until 8:30 PM EST.

Kellen Mond - Texas A&M - 270.5 O/U

Texas A&M marched into Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama last week and were in the game for the first quarter and a half thanks to Ainias Smith’s fancy sideline footwork on a swing pass he broke down the left sideline. However that fleeting moment quickly expired as Alabama went on to hang a 52-spot while the Aggies stalled out. Still, when throwing against air Kellen Mond unleashed 44 passes for 318 yards and a 3-1 ratio. The stat-line is a perfect example of what can happen when a sub-par QB is given 20 minutes of straight-up prevent defense.

In 2019 Mond beat the 270.5 passing mark only once in his last 9 games of the year. He didn’t play Florida, so we don’t have an apples-to-apples comp from last year, however he also failed to clear the 270 bar against suspect defenses such as South Carolina, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Arkansas. Throw in his 189 in the opening week against Vandy and that makes in 10 out of his last 12 weeks that he bested that mark. Hop on this over-reaction to last week’s aberration and smash Fanduel’s Sportsbook on this soft line.

Stetson Bennett - Georgia - 257.5 O/U

When opening week starting QB De’Wan Mathis stumbled all over himself in his first taste of collegiate action, former walk-on Stetson Bennett answered the call to complete 20-of-29 passes for 211 yards and a 1-0 ratio to lead the Bulldogs to a 37-10 victory over Arkansas. Bennett continued his Lin-Sanity-esque run against Auburn as he defeated the Tigers in his first start, completing 17-of-28 passes for 211 yards and a 2-0 ratio. Bennett limited sacks, completed ⅔ of his passes and has been sacked only twice thus far. In short, a solid, workman-like performance from a feel-good place-holder who is one bad-half from getting pulled in favor of J.T. Daniels.

The question is when does that bad-half come? It could very well be this week that Stets-anity comes back to re-ality. Tennesse returns eight starters from their defense that allowed 21.7 PPG and 194 yards passing per game last year. They held Mizzou to 211 passing yards last week and with a Georgia defense allowing only 248 yards of total offense per game, HC Kirby Smart is still inclined to grind down opponents with long drives. Bottom line is that Stetson Bennett is on borrowed-time and HC Jeremy Pruitt’s Volunteers are a good enough outfit to turn Cinderella’s stagecoach into a pumpkin.

Terrace Marshall - LSU - 80.5 O/U

Missouri hasn’t covered themselves in glory during new HC Eli Drinkwitz’ first two games, allowing 38 and 35 points respectively in blowout losses to Alabama and Tennessee. The Crimson Tide had two starting wideouts eclipsed this week’s 80,5 yard mark, as Jaylen Waddle exploded for 134 and Devonta Smith reached the 89 yard plateau. Marshall went for 8 receptions, 122 yards and two touchdowns in LSU’s opening week victory, and followed up that showing with two catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-7 rout of Vanderbilt.

Miles Brennan has an O/U of 309.5 this week, which is proportionately a lot higher than the 80.5 Marshall has to hit. As LSU’s clear-cut WR1, if this game is remotely close he will almost certainly top 80 yards receiving. I’m pretty Under heavy this week, so i’m taking Marshall’s Over since the only way I don’t see him delivering is if Missouri gets absolutely throttled by LSU, and even then Marshall still has a great shot of covering this reasonable Over.

Kyle Pitts - Florida - 87.5 O/U

In Week 1 of Florida’s season Kyle Pitts eviscerated the Texas A&M secondary for 8 catches on 10 targets for 170 yards and four touchdowns. That performance came against a Mississippi defense that currently ranks dead last in defensive yards per play and dutifully rolled out the red-zone carpet for Kentucky last week who dropped 41 points and 559 yards of total offense on the hapless Rebels.

Story continues