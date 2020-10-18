Week 6 audition offers big opportunity for UDFA Benito Jones

The Miami Dolphins are set to take the field this afternoon and host the New York Jets for a Week 6 clash of AFC East rivals. And for both teams, plenty will be at stake. The Dolphins are looking to avoid a letdown game and move back to .500 with 10 games left to play. Jets head coach Adam Gase may be coaching for his job. The Jets faithful very well be rooting for a loss here to drop the team one game closer to securing Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

Despite the lack of national appeal for this matchup, there’s plenty of weight and opportunity at hand. That even goes for Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Benito Jones, who was elevated off the practice squad this weekend and will presumably play an active role in Miami’s contest today. The decision comes due to the injury to defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who is at risk of missing the rest of the 2020 season due to a biceps injury suffered in Week 5 against San Francisco.

And due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Dolphins appear to have opted to play it safe in finding a replacement by tapping into their practice squad. At least for now.

Because if Jones comes out against the Jets and balls out, it may help convince the team, who is on a bye week next week, that a new body may not be necessary to add to the rotation and that Jones is capable of eating up some of Godchaux’s reps. But if Jones flops or if the team chooses not to dress him, it would be a big hit to his potential to sell himself to the Dolphins as a viable rotational nose tackle.

Keep an eye on Jones today against the Jets. If he makes a few plays, Miami’s conservative roster move may pay dividends and we may see the former Ole Miss Rebel secure himself a more long-term role on the team.