Week 6 Arizona high school football roundup: Hamilton, Paradise Honors, Cactus, Red Mountain win

Paradise Honors deals Valley Christian first loss

By Dylan Ackermann

Friday night's matchup between Valley Christian (No. 1 in The Republic's 3A rankings) and Paradise Honors (No. 6) was a battle between two offensive juggernauts.

Once Paradise Honors overcame their initial three-and-out, they surged ahead, dealing Valley Christian Trojans their first defeat of the season, ending their unbeaten streak with a 52-33 win. Both teams now are 5-1 in the 3A Conference and could meet again in the playoffs.

The Valley Christian Trojans line up prior to kickoff of their home game against Paradise Honors Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Standout Performers

Prior to this game, Paradise Honors senior quarterback Gage Baker ranked second nationally with 2,119 passing yards and held the top spot with 32 touchdown passes. On Friday, he added seven more TD passes. Senior receivers Coleman Burkhart, Garrison Ast, and Isaiah Thomas all played crucial roles, with each registering two touchdowns.

Valley Christian quarterback Gunnar Link showcased his excellence as one of the top 3A quarterbacks, with four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Gage Baker connects with Coleman Burkhart for Paradise Honors first TD of the game, TWO point conversion is good. Valley Christian 7, Paradise Honors 8. 53 seconds remaining in the 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/T7iPcfddOn — Dylan Ackermann (@DylanAck10) September 23, 2023

Among all receivers, Valley Christian's sophomore Asher Hanzel stood out with an impressive three-touchdown night.

Despite the game's high-scoring nature, both Will Bastian of Valley Christian and Cougar Holt of Paradise Honors pulled off interceptions on consecutive drives in the third quarter.

Key plays

Link showcased his prowess as the team's top rusher by notching the first touchdown of the game for Valley Christian, marking his fourth of the season, putting Valley Christian up 7-0 early.

Valley Christian QB Gunnar Link proving why he’s the teams leading rusher, scoring the first Valley Christian TD from the 1, PAT is good. Valley Christian 7, Paradise Honors 0. pic.twitter.com/612XvVED7C — Dylan Ackermann (@DylanAck10) September 23, 2023

Following two short-yardage passing touchdowns by the quarterbacks, and with just a minute left in the first half, Baker threw a 30-yard pass to Josh Morales for a score and a Paradise Honors lead of 22-13 at halftime.

Baker, showcasing why he ranks among the top quarterbacks nationally, located Thomas with ample separation, resulting in a 70-yard touchdown on the initial play of the third quarter.

Link retaliated by tossing not one, but two immaculate touchdowns to sophomore Asher Hanzel on back-to-back drives, with one of those touchdowns a precision back shoulder dime and the other a contested deep jump ball.

Paradise Honors was leading 36-33 with 9 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Valley Christian wouldn't score again, but Baker delivering the game's clincher by finding Ast for his seventh passing touchdown late in the fourth.

Quote of the game

“The coaches and players are everything. I’m just one guy,” Baker said. “I might be getting all the recognition, but I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without my teammates. The coaches putting in great game plans every week, players just balling out, the O-line giving me all the time, and receivers just making plays. It’s really the whole team, not just me.”

Up next

Paradise Honors hosts ALA West Foothills next week, while Valley Christian hosts Gilbert Christian. Both games are next Friday.

Cactus makes it five straight over rival Peoria

By Alex Chenevey

In a West Valley rivalry game at Peoria High School, Cactus notched their fifth straight win over the Panthers, beating Peoria 41-7. After forcing a turnover on downs from Peoria on the very first drive of the game, Cactus would score all of their points unanswered and shut out the Panthers offense for the majority of the game. Cactus entered the game 2-2 and Peoria came in at 3-1.

Players for the Peoria (left) and Cactus high school football teams meet at midfield prior to kickoff on Friday at Peoria High School. Sept. 22, 2023.

Key plays

On the first drive of the game, Cactus junior running back/defensive end John Jones sacked Peoria sophomore quarterback Dominic Kramer to force a turnover on downs, which would set the game's tone. .

On fourth and 20 from the 29 yard line, Cactus dialed up a halfback pass and Cobras sophomore running back/linebacker Robert Cordova III found Cobras sophomore wide receiver/cornerback Nikko Boncore-Montoya wide open in the end zone to open the scoring and give the Cobras a 7-0 lead.

@CactusFootball sophomore running back/linebacker Robert Cordova III finds junior wide receiver/cornerback Nikko Boncore-Montoya on the halfback pass on fourth and 20 for the 29 yard touchdown, 7-0 Cobras lead in the first pic.twitter.com/wOP9gALs3V — Alex (@AlexChenevey) September 23, 2023

Boncore-Montoya wasn't finished. After an interception from junior defensive back/wide receiver Gabriel Sotelo that set Cactus up in Peoria territory, Cobras' sophomore quarterback/defensive back Antonio Casias found Boncore-Montoya on an 18 yard fade route on third and 5 to give Cactus a two touchdown lead.

Cordova III would then punch in the Cobras third touchdown of the game on a two yard run up the middle to give Cactus a 21-0 lead.

On third and nine, Casias scrambled out of the pocket right and dove into the end zone from nine yards out to give the Cobras their fourth touchdown of the first half and a 27-0 lead entering halftime.

In the third quarter, off of another Sotelo pick, Casias found sophomore running back Tevin Marrufo open in the end zone on a four yard play action pass to extend the Cobras lead to 34-0. In the fourth quarter, Casias threw one more touchdown, an 84 yard deep bomb to sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jahvon Clemens, who broke free on a streak route down the right sideline and outraced his defender to give Cactus their sixth touchdown of the game.

Peoria scored with less than three minutes left in the game and on a fourth and nine, Kramer found junior wide receiver/defensive back Dominik Ortega for a 14 yard touchdown pass

Key performers

The whole Cobras offense was clicking on all cylinders. Casias threw for three touchdown passes and ran in one and was finding guys open everywhere. Boncore-Montoya continuously kept getting open deep and made big play after big play. Senior wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Davis kept getting open as well. Cordova III was excellent, getting the Cobras on the board first with his halfback pass touchdown and tacking on a rushing touchdown to boot.

The defense for Cactus was sensational, stopping Peoria on almost every drive. Sotelo notched two picks and made big plays in the secondary including a big pass deflection.

Panthers sophomore fullback/linebacker Brandon Castellanos generated tons of pressure for the Peoria defense and tallied four sacks in the process.

Quote of the game

“Anytime you play your rival, it’s a big game and one that you’re supposed to win,” said Cactus head coach Brian Belles. “I hope the lessons that we learned from those earlier weeks pay dividends down the road and I think it did tonight.”

Next week

Cactus (3-2) will start region play next Friday, hosting Waddell Canyon View (2-3). Peoria (3-2) will try to rebound with a home matchup next Thursday against Buckeye Youngker.

Red Mountain overcomes slow start, hands Williams Field first loss

By Anthony Perez

Everything was looking good early on for Gilbert Williams Field (4-1) on Friday night. It got a big first quarter defensive stop, it had momentum, and it felt like it was only going to be a matter of time before it’s efforts would pay off on the scoreboard. Then the second quarter happened. Mesa Red Mountain (4-1) found it’s groove and flipped the script, securing a 40-21 win in 6A East Valley Region action in Mesa.

Standout performers

Early on, the Williams Field defense looked like it was going to steal the show. It started the game by keeping the Red Mountain offense bottled up and made some key plays to try to build some lasting momentum for their squad. This most notable happened late in the opening quarter when Red Mountain had a fourth and two just 10 yards from the goal line and junior Dion Rogers made an excellent defensive play to force a turnover on downs.

After getting off to a bit of a slow start, Red Mountain’s junior quarterback Simon Lopez helped spark the offensive surge in the last three quarters of the game by scoring three touchdowns, one passing and a pair of rushes.

.@RedMtnFootball extends its lead again as Carson Mauterer comes INTO YOUR LIVING ROOM (as they’d say on the HS football highlight shows back in the day) to give the home team a comfy 27-7 advantage (5:46 left, 3rd quarter) @azcsports pic.twitter.com/Xl5nTdg1E3 — Anthony P. (@The_Anthony_P) September 23, 2023

Highlight of the game

About midway through the third quarter, a Williams Field’s bid to chip away at its deficit was cut short when Red Mountain senior James Krieger picked off a pass around midfield. The result? Just under two minutes later, senior Carson Mauterer found the end zone on a rushing touchdown. What was a manageable 20-7 deficit for Williams Field, instantly turned into a difficult 26-7 hole to climb out of.

.@RedMtnFootball QB Simon Lopez says he and his teammates are primed and ready for the 2nd half of the season @azcsports pic.twitter.com/UzIHrN4rnz — Anthony P. (@The_Anthony_P) September 23, 2023

Quote of the game

“We preach that all the time. We got to pick each other up … we knew it was time. Get our offense the ball and we’ll figure it out. We got kind of stopped down there with that fourth down early on down there in the red zone, but we knew it was just a matter of getting them their series and we would be just fine. But yeah, it was huge to come out and get stops and get off the field on third down, then special teams came up big.” - Red Mountain Head Coach Kyle Enders on his team finding its groove after the first quarter

Up next

Williams Field returns home to play Queen Creek on Thursday, while Red Mountain travels to Gilbert to play Highland next Friday.

Hamilton dominates Mesa in 6A matchup

By Ben Yates

Hamilton showed Mesa it was in for a long night early on, building a 21-0 first-quarter lead behind the rushing of tailback Breylon Blount on its way to a 51-14 home win over Mesa Friday.

Mesa’s special teams struggled, as several punts failed to flip field position, allowing the Huskies to score on the ensuing drives. Hamilton’s defense also was a factor, as the Jackrabbits couldn’t cross midfield until late in the second quarter.

Guess Who? It’s @HuskyFootball7 and Breylon Blount with another touchdown! The score is now 31-0 as @MesaHSathletics still looks to get on the board with under 5 minutes to go in the first half. pic.twitter.com/q1eKIO6Pcq — Benjamin Yates (@Ben31Yates) September 23, 2023

The first half ended 31-7 Hamilton and Mesa quarterback Uriel Gonzalez out with an injury, replaced by Adrik Reed. Huskies quarterback Beckham Pellant exited the game at the beginning of the second half, though not for injury, after the game was out of hand.

Legend Bernard, Dylan Lord, and Blount, all were recipients of a Pallant touchdown pass in the first half. And all caught one form backup Rich Lucero Jr., in the second half.

Key Players:

Safety Jackson Finefrock for the Huskies defense was dominating, repeatedly disrupting Mesa's offense. Linebacker Jason De La Torre was dominant as well, putting clamps on Gonzalez, who was unable to complete a pass until the late 1st quarter.

Legend Bernard got the first touchdown of the game and finished the night with two touchdowns for the Huskies. Dylan Lord would get similar targets, as he too finished with two touchdowns.

Beckham Pellant couldn’t be figured out by the Jackrabbits' defense. His size and strength alongside his elite passing was the pinnacle reason as to how the Huskies were able to go on a 31-0 run in the 1st half. He wouldn't finish the game, but Rich Lucero Jr. did not disappoint as the backup.

Huskies touchdown! Wide receiver, Legend Bernard, catches it in the end zone from Beckham Pellant’s throw.@HuskiesGridiron up 7-0 against @MesaHSathletics pic.twitter.com/4jK8z31uZr — Benjamin Yates (@Ben31Yates) September 23, 2023

Breylon Blount had two touchdowns in the first half. Finished with three of his own, the third being the last score made by the Huskies. Blount was also the fastest guy out on the field, as his points and yardage came from his ability to run circles around the Jackrabbits' defense.

Ja’Roi Hardwick was a key offensive player for the Jackrabbits despite low production in the beginning of the game. Hardwick got the last touchdown of the first half and was a player who ran the ball extremely well when he got it. It was getting the ball to his hands, past the Huskies elite defense, that proved difficult.

Key Quotes:

"We still have a lot of things to work on, lot of things to fix. Until we get there regardless of the scoreboard, there's still lot of work to. Get as close to perfection as possible." - Huskies Head Coach Mike Zdebski

"We weren't happy with the first half, it was shaky, first quarter was good. Second quarter not as explosive. We went in, fixed things up, came out and just dominated." - Huskies Tailback Breylon Blount

"We just stayed in our head, and just played every down as if it were ours. I'm looking on bettering our craft, to become the best defensive line back in the state." - Huskies Free Safety Jackson Finefrock

"I got trust in all of those guys for sure, we work so much in practice. We've been really practicing since January. So, the chemistry that we've been able to build, just makes it really easy on the field. I know exactly how they're going to run their routes, and where they're going to be." - Huskies Quarterback Beckham Pellant

"We've been punting great all season; we just had a bad snap on one and just had a short punt. We'll be fine, I'm not worried about it all. I'm very proud at how the kids responded. On how they fought back and competed." - Jackrabbits Head Coach Chad DeGrenier.

Up Next:

The Jackrabbits will hope to shake off this loss as they go back to home, after two away games in a row. They'll take on 1-4 Tolleson next Friday night. As the now 4-1 Huskies stay home, taking the momentum from this huge win into a battle with Perry, who remain undefeated in five games.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona high school football roundup: Paradise Honors, Cactus, Red Mountain win