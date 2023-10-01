Week 6 AP Poll still has Crimson Tide outside of the top ten

If the past two games are any indication of how Alabama football will play the rest of the season, this Crimson Tide team could very well contend for an SEC title and College Football Playoff berth. Jalen Milroe has put the quarterback controversy to rest after back-to-back wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State where he has looked much better as a passer and been special as a runner.

Alabama travels to College Station this weekend in a sneaky difficult game against the Texas A&M Aggies. The last time the Tide traveled to College Station in 2021 they were upset by Jimbo Fisher’s squad in a hostile night game environment. The Aggies are coming off of massive back-to-back wins in the SEC West against Auburn and Arkansas.

It won’t be a Top 25 matchup, however, as the Aggies sit just outside of the Top 25 in the Week 6 AP Poll. The Crimson Tide moved up a spot again this week to No. 11 as they jumped the Utah Utes who lost to the Oregon State Beavers. The top five had no movement with Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Ohio State and Florida State each holding firm.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire