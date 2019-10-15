Week 6: AFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This is a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Because we’re in the meat of the season now, each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Baltimore Ravens

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Targets: Mark Andrews (8, 7, 8, 7, 9), Willie Snead (5, 5, 2, 5, 1), Nick Boyle (4, 2, 1, 5, 3), Miles Boykin (3, 0, 3, 1, 3), Mark Ingram (3, 2, 1, 4, 2), Seth Roberts (2, 2, 5, 2, 0), Hayden Hurst (1, 4, 2, 5, 1), Justice Hill (0, 0, 2, 3, 2) Marquise Brown (X, 5, 7, 9, 13)

Air Yards: Mark Andrews (72, 45, 94, 55, 95), Miles Boykin (44, 0, 31, 21, 39), Willie Snead (35, 48, 16, 56, 45), Nick Boyle (14, 34, 5, 34, 22), Seth Roberts (9, 37, 36, 32, 0), Hayden Hurst (2, 19, 21, 72, 26), Justice Hill (0, 0, 0, 4, 17), Mark Ingram (-10, -4, -4, 0, 19), Marquise Brown (X, 32, 41, 217, 149)

Story continues

Receiving Yards: Mark Andrews (99, 45, 31, 15, 112), Miles Boykin (28, 0, 32, 0, 11), Seth Roberts (23, 0, 36, 37, 0), Mark Ingram (22, 5, 0, 32, 30), Nick Boyle (18, 0, 9, 58, 14), Willie Snead (18, 51, 61, 47, 5), Hayden Hurst (4, 32, 39, 14, 1), Justice Hill (0, 0, 9, 0, 10), Marquise Brown (X, 22, 22, 49, 86)

Carries: Lamar Jackson (19, 14, 9, 8, 16), Mark Ingram (13, 19, 12, 16, 13), Gus Edwards (6, 5, 6, 7, 3), Justice Hill (5, 2, 2, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Nick Boyle (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Mark Andrews (0, 0, 1, 3, 0), Miles Boykin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Justice Hill (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Hayden Hurst (0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Willie Snead (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Marquise Brown (X, 3, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Gus Edwards (3, 1, 1, 0, 1), Mark Ingram (2, 3, 2, 4, 2), Lamar Jackson (2, 3, 1, 3, 3), Justice Hill (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Maurice Canady (10-109-0, 5-45-0, 0-0-0, 2-12-0, 0-0-0), Brandon Carr (3-43-0, 3-27-0, 3-32-0, 4-55-1, 6-52-0), Marlon Humphrey (1-1-0, 3-49-1, 2-20-0, 3-17-0, 5-106-0)

Observations: Get ready for another blow-your-mind Lamar Jackson stat: Sunday’s masterpiece, the latest in a long line of them, made L-Jax the first player in the Super Bowl Era to both throw for 200 yards and rush for 150 in the same game. Jackson is eighth in the NFL in rushing yards (460). EIGHTH! These are uncharted waters for a QB. Even in his scrambling heyday, Michael Vick was never this good. The red zone continues to be Mark Ingram’s happy place. He’s posted up there as much as anyone, seeing the league’s fourth-most red-zone carries (18) behind only Ezekiel Elliott (26), Christian McCaffrey (23) and Chris Carson (20). Mark Andrews flexed his TE1 muscles with an emphatic Week 6 (6-99-0 on eight targets), emerging as Baltimore’s go-to receiver in the absence of rookie field-stretcher Marquise Brown (ankle).

Buffalo Bills

Targets: John Brown (5, 11, 5, 8, 10), Dawson Knox (5, 3, 4, 4, 1), T.J. Yeldon (5, 4, 3, 0, 0), Cole Beasley (3, 13, 10, 4, 9), Frank Gore (2, 1, 2, 2, 0), Isaiah McKenzie (2, 0, 1, 2, 0), Tommy Sweeney (2, 0, 3, 1, 2), Devin Singletary (X, X, X, 0, 6)

Air Yards: John Brown (58, 173, 57, 110, 133), Dawson Knox (26, 46, 45, 25, 6), Cole Beasley (14, 127, 38, 51, 81), Frank Gore (6, 0, -3, 1, 0), Tommy Sweeney (1, 0, 42, 1, 24), Isaiah McKenzie (-5, 0, -5, 17, 0), T.J. Yeldon (-11, 33, 4, 0, 0), Devin Singletary (X, X, X, 0, -3)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (75, 69, 51, 72, 123), Isaiah McKenzie (52, 0, 9, 40, 0), Cole Beasley (21, 75, 48, 83, 40), T.J. Yeldon (13, 68, 19, 0, 0), Dawson Knox (12, 58, 67, 18, 1), Frank Gore (9, 0, 13, 15, 0), Tommy Sweeney (0, 0, 3, 0, 35), Devin Singletary (X, X, X, 0, 28)

Carries: Frank Gore (14, 17, 14, 19, 11), Josh Allen (10, 5, 9, 7, 10), T.J. Yeldon (2, 0, 8, 0, 0), Devin Singletary (X, X, X, 6, 4)

RZ Targets: Cole Beasley (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), John Brown (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Dawson Knox (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Isaiah McKenzie (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tommy Sweeney (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 1, 3, 2, 1), Frank Gore (0, 5, 1, 4, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Devin Singletary (X, X, X, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (4-106-0, 1-5-0, 1-26-0, 6-55-0, 4-37-0), Kevin Johnson (2-19-0, 0-0-0, 3-49-0, 3-61-0, 0-0-0), Levi Wallace (1-13-0, 4-51-0, 4-40-0, 8-66-1, 5-37-0), Siran Neal (1-6-0, 1-3-0, 2-5-0, 2-7-0, 2-11-0)

Observations: Buffalo had the week off, giving rookie ball-carrier Devin Singletary another seven days to rest his ailing hamstring. Not that the Bills have needed him—only five teams (Baltimore, San Francisco, Minnesota, Indianapolis and Houston) have averaged more rushing yards per game through the first month and change. With upcoming freebies against the Dolphins (Weeks 7 and 11), Redskins (Week 9) and Browns (Week 10), there’s plenty of padding built into the Bills’ schedule.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: Auden Tate (12, 6, 6, 10, 3), Tyler Boyd (7, 14, 6, 11, 10), Alex Erickson (6, 1, 0, 1, 3), Giovani Bernard (3, 3, 6, 2, 3), Joe Mixon (3, 1, 5, 2, 5), C.J. Uzomah (3, 2, 1, 1, 0), Tyler Eifert (2, 4, 5, 1, 5), Damion Willis (1, 4, 1, 0, 3)

Air Yards: Auden Tate (146, 34, 57, 85, 25), Alex Erickson (73, 4, 0, 6, 12), Tyler Boyd (61, 71, 48, 97, 66), Damion Willis (10, 21, 5, 0, 14), C.J. Uzomah (10, 12, 13, 13, 0), Tyler Eifert (9, 10, 58, 17, 24), Joe Mixon (-4, -4, -16, -3, -4), Giovani Bernard (-11, 1, -15, 3, -4)

Receiving Yards: Auden Tate (91, 26, 50, 88, 6), Alex Erickson (47, 7, 0, 13, 14), Joe Mixon (29, 16, 1, 34, 10), C.J. Uzomah (26, 16, 0, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (20, 16, 16, 7, 7), Tyler Eifert (13, 14, 27, 18, 9), Tyler Boyd (10, 123, 33, 67, 138), Damion Willis (0, 38, 8, 0, 6)

Carries: Joe Mixon (8, 19, 15, 15, 11), Giovani Bernard (4, 2, 1, 3, 6), Andy Dalton (1, 2, 3, 1, 2)

RZ Targets: Auden Tate (2, 3, 2, 0, 1), Giovani Bernard (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Alex Erickson (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tyler Boyd (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Tyler Eifert (0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Joe Mixon (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 2, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Giovani Bernard (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Andy Dalton (1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Joe Mixon (1, 2, 1, 2, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: B.W. Webb (3-40-0, 2-21-0, 0-0-0, X, 3-52-1), William Jackson (3-30-0, 2-50-0, 3-59-1, 3-14-0, 2-27-0), Dre Kirkpatrick (1-4-0, 5-31-0, 2-6-0, 2-33-0, 5-97-1)

Observations: Andy Dalton ventured into Eli territory Sunday, imploding in spectacular fashion against the Ravens (235 yards, one interception on 21-of-39 passing). Even with Dalton missing his spots like a pitching machine gone rogue, breakout sophomore Auden Tate still enjoyed a career day against Baltimore, submitting 91 yards on 12 targets, both personal bests. ESPN and Yahoo leagues don’t recognize style points yet, but if they did, Tate would probably be the week’s high-scorer. Joe Mixon, whose eight carries Sunday were his fewest since an injury-abbreviated Week 1, rushed for eight touchdowns a year ago. Through six weeks this season? Bupkes.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Odell Beckham (11, 6, 7, 9, 10), Nick Chubb (6, 1, 4, 7, 4), Ricky Seals-Jones (6, 2, 3, 2, 0), Jarvis Landry (5, 6, 10, 9, 7), Antonio Callaway (4, 3, X, X, X), Dontrell Hilliard (3, 0, 3, 0, X), Demetrius Harris (0, 2, 0, 2, 1), D’Ernest Johnson (0, 1, 0, 0, 4), Damion Ratley (X, 1, 3, 5, 3)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (124, 89, 120, 46, 147), Ricky Seals-Jones (74, 30, 33, 12, 0), Antonio Callaway (55, 45, X, X, X), Jarvis Landry (54, 69, 60, 138, 62), Dontrell Hilliard (9, 0, 6, 0, X), Demetrius Harris (0, 7, 0, 6, 4), D’Ernest Johnson (0, -3, 0, 0, 25), Nick Chubb (-12, -3, -12, -12, 16), Damion Ratley (X, 24, 61, 28, 27)

Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (101, 27, 20, 56, 161), Ricky Seals-Jones (47, 0, 82, 14, 0), Jarvis Landry (36, 75, 167, 62, 32), Antonio Callaway (22, 0, X, X, X), Nick Chubb (17, 12, 18, 35, 36), Dontrell Hilliard (17, 0, 27, 0, X), Demetrius Harris (0, 0, 0, 2, 4), D’Ernest Johnson (0, 6, 0, 0, 42), Damion Ratley (X, 0, 10, 26, 50)

Carries: Nick Chubb (20, 16, 20, 23, 18), Baker Mayfield (4, 0, 3, 1, 0), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 0, 6, 0, X)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (3, 0, 1, 3, 1), Odell Beckham (1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Nick Chubb (1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Antonio Callaway (0, 2, X, X, X), Demetrius Harris (0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 0, 1, 0, X), Damion Ratley (0, 0, 1, 3, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (8, 2, 4, 3, 2), Baker Mayfield (1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 0, 3, 0, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: T.J. Carrie (8-112-0, 1-16-0, 9-122-2, 5-77-1, 4-19-0), Terrance Mitchell (3-36-0, 3-19-0, 3-15-0, 5-61-0, 0-0-0), Eric Murray (1-22-0, 2-11-0, 3-22-0, 2-9-0, 1-20-0), Denzel Ward (X, X, X, X, 6-76-0), Greedy Williams (X, X, X, X, 0-0-0)

Observations: It took a pitiful Seahawks secondary to jar him loose from his season-long slumber, but Odell Beckham finally emerged from hibernation in Week 6, announcing his triumphant return to the WR1 fraternity with six grabs for 101 yards in a losing effort. Mistake-prone sophomore Baker Mayfield continued his turnover purge with a three-interception day in Week 6 (just no moderation with this guy), running his season total to 11, one ahead of fellow pick machine Jameis Winston. Since Week 4, only Leonard Fournette has spanned more rushing yards (405) than Nick Chubb (374), who will spend the bye week trying to erase the memory of his first career fumble, one of four Cleveland giveaways in the loss to Seattle.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Courtland Sutton (8, 7, 9, 8, 7), Royce Freeman (5, 2, 6, 5, 7), Noah Fant (3, 1, 4, 3, 4), Phillip Lindsay (3, 4, 1, 5, 7), Emmanuel Sanders (3, 1, 9, 4, 13), DaeSean Hamilton (2, 0, 5, 0, 6), Jeff Heuerman (0, 3, 0, 2, 5)

Air Yards: Courtland Sutton (135, 53, 63, 87, 82), Noah Fant (48, 6, 35, 20, 29), Royce Freeman (44, -3, 5, -7, 12), DaeSean Hamilton (8, 0, 37, 0, 54), Emmanuel Sanders (4, 9, 135, 29, 77), Jeff Heuerman (0, 29, 0, 7, 17), Phillip Lindsay (-4, 5, -3, -1, -14)

Receiving Yards: Courtland Sutton (76, 92, 62, 87, 40), Royce Freeman (42, 6, 34, 10, 48), DaeSean Hamilton (25, 0, 57, 0, 15), Noah Fant (16, 6, 31, 37, 33), Phillip Lindsay (5, 33, 7, 49, 30), Jeff Heuerman (0, 26, 0, 20, 21), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 9, 104, 10, 98)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (15, 15, 9, 21, 13), Royce Freeman (11, 13, 6, 15, 11), Joe Flacco (4, 3, 1, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: DaeSean Hamilton (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Phillip Lindsay (1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Emmanuel Sanders (1, 0, 0, 1, 4), Courtland Sutton (1, 0, 2, 2, 2), Royce Freeman (0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Jeff Heuerman (0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Royce Freeman (2, 2, 0, 4, 1), Phillip Lindsay (1, 2, 0, 7, 1), Joe Flacco (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Will Parks (8-91-0, 1-2-0, 1-19-0, 1-14-0, 0-0-0), Isaac Yiadom (0-0-0, 3-22-0, 0-0-0, 1-8-0, 9-123-0), Chris Harris (0-0-0, 3-38-0, 1-13-0, 2-36-0, 3-31-0), Duke Dawson (X, 2-13-0, 2-40-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Denver’s genre-shattering backfield eschews all stereotypes. Under normal circumstances Royce Freeman—a six-foot, 238-pound hurricane—would be pegged as a power back in the mold of LeGarrette Blount and Derrick Henry with 5’8,” 190-pound toothpick Phillip Lindsay serving in a change-of-pace/passing-down capacity. Instead, it’s been the exact opposite: Lindsay has been the goal-line enforcer (four touchdowns in his last four games) while Freeman has been a fixture in the passing game with 21 grabs (already more than he had last season) for 145 scoreless yards. We crave consistency in the fantasy arena, but Emmanuel Sanders’ feast-or-famine output (he’s submitted yardage totals of 86, 98, 10, 104, 9 and 0 through six weeks) has been at odds with that philosophy. In fairness to Sanders, his goose egg against the Titans last week was the result of a bum knee, an impediment that limited him to a season-low 25 snaps.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (12, 8, 8, 7, 8), Will Fuller (9, 16, 6, 7, 7), Darren Fells (7, 2, 1, 6, 3), Keke Coutee (6, 4, 3, 0, 4), Duke Johnson (4, 1, 3, 3, 1), Jordan Akins (3, 1, 4, 5, 3), Carlos Hyde (1, 1, 5, 0, 0), Kenny Stills (X, X, 2, 6, 3)

Air Yards: Will Fuller (158, 143, 89, 67, 132), DeAndre Hopkins (83, 64, 116, 40, 90), Keke Coutee (57, 51, 24, 0, 33), Darren Fells (33, 20, 1, 32, 30), Jordan Akins (29, -1, 16, 30, 20), Duke Johnson (10, -3, 20, -8, 21), Carlos Hyde (-1, 12, -2, 0, 0), Kenny Stills (X, X, 12, 104, 45)

Receiving Yards: Darren Fells (69, 20, 12, 49, 9), DeAndre Hopkins (55, 88, 41, 67, 40), Will Fuller (44, 217, 23, 51, 40), Jordan Akins (39, 21, 21, 73, 25), Keke Coutee (39, 72, 11, 0, 7), Duke Johnson (20, 8, 22, 22, 0), Carlos Hyde (14, 0, 6, 0, 0), Kenny Stills (X, X, 24, 89, 38)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (26, 21, 12, 10, 20), Deshaun Watson (10, 4, 3, 7, 4), Duke Johnson (5, 9, 6, 2, 6)

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (3, 0, 1, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Darren Fells (1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Will Fuller (1, 4, 1, 0, 0), Jordan Akins (0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Carlos Hyde (0, 1, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (5, 3, 2, 2, 2), Deshaun Watson (4, 0, 2, 0, 1), Duke Johnson (1, 3, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Bradley Roby (2-27-0, 5-62-0, 4-71-0, 6-45-0, 3-26-0), Lonnie Johnson (2-25-0, 4-31-1, 4-44-0, 3-45-0, 2-19-0), Johnathan Joseph (X, 5-77-1, 4-35-0, 9-113-1, 6-82-0)

Observations: Deshaun Watson saw what Lamar Jackson did on the ground in Week 6 and said “hold my beer,” adding two rushing scores to his ledger, upping his season total to five, the high-water mark among quarterbacks and the same number he had all of last season. Carlos Hyde exacted his revenge on the Chiefs—who probably would have cut him this summer if the Texans hadn’t stepped in as a last-second trade partner—with a 116-yard gem in Week 6, his first 100-yard effort since Week 2 of 2017 when he was still a Niner (that was four teams ago). The only receiver in football with more drops than Will Fuller (six) is … no one. Meanwhile DeAndre Hopkins’ five-game touchdown drought is the longest he’s endured since a six-game dry spell in 2016.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: T.Y. Hilton (5, X, 10, 6, 9), Nyheim Hines (5, 6, 4, 2, 4), Eric Ebron (4, 5, 4, 4, 3), Jack Doyle (3, 8, 4, 3, 2), Marlon Mack (3, 0, 3, 3, 0), Mo Alie-Cox (2, 0, 2, 1, 1), Zach Pascal (2, 7, 3, 0, 0), Deon Cain (1, 5, 3, 1, 2), Chester Rogers (1, 6, 0, 4, 0), Parris Campbell (X, 8, 3, 1, 1)

Air Yards: Eric Ebron (45, 88, 46, 14, 24), T.Y. Hilton (34, X, 62, 71, 87), Zach Pascal (13, 91, 35, 0, 0), Chester Rogers (10, 67, 0, 6, 0), Deon Cain (7, 55, 28, 9, 32), Mo Alie-Cox (4, 0, 4, 5, 3), Nyheim Hines (4, 11, 7, -1, -14), Jack Doyle (3, 53, 18, 12, 10), Marlon Mack (-4, 0, 1, -2, 0), Parris Campbell (X, 116, 6, 12, -4)

Receiving Yards: Nyheim Hines (46, 39, 26, 5, 4), T.Y. Hilton (37, X, 65, 43, 87), Jack Doyle (19, 22, 46, 21, 20), Marlon Mack (16, 0, 14, 12, 0), Mo Alie-Cox (10, 0, 25, 0, 3), Eric Ebron (8, 48, 47, 25, 8), Zach Pascal (8, 72, 53, 0, 0), Deon Cain (7, 0, 10, 0, 35), Chester Rogers (0, 48, 0, 24, 0), Parris Campbell (X, 25, 24, 12, 1)

Carries: Marlon Mack (29, 11, 16, 20, 25), Jordan Wilkins (7, 4, 3, 5, 0), Jacoby Brissett (6, 5, 3, 7, 3), Nyheim Hines (2, 3, 2, 2, 4)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Marlon Mack (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chester Rogers (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Deon Cain (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jack Doyle (0, 2, 0, 0, 1), T.Y. Hilton (0, X, 3, 3, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Zach Pascal (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Parris Campbell (X, 1, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (4, 2, 3, 1, 4), Jordan Wilkins (4, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jacoby Brissett (1, 1, 2, 1, 0), Nyheim Hines (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Pierre Desir (5-109-0, 0-0-0, 4-64-0, 1--1-0, 3-33-0), Rock Ya-Sin (5-47-0, 1-18-1, 1-15-0, 1-15-0, 3-51-1), Kenny Moore (4-37-0, 4-32-0, 5-36-0, 3-18-0, 2-24-0)

Observations: I’ll be honest. The Colts didn’t play this week and I don’t have much to say about them. Out of sight, out of mind, right? All I’ll say is their offensive line rules (seventh in pass protection, first in run-blocking per ProFootballFocus) and if the Colts make the postseason after losing Andrew Luck to retirement—a distinct possibility given their excellent start—Frank Reich deserves Coach of the Century.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (8, 11, 6, 9, 5), Leonard D.J. Chark (7, 11, 8, 5, 9), Fournette (6, 7, 3, 8, 6), Chris Conley (3, 3, 4, 3, 5), Geoff Swaim (2, 1, 4, 2, 4)

Air Yards: D.J. Chark (89, 175, 105, 77, 73), Dede Westbrook (53, 84, 41, 59, 29), Chris Conley (36, 64, 99, 52, 73), Geoff Swaim (7, 1, 17, 6, 21), Leonard Fournette (3, -2, -1, 13, 13)

Receiving Yards: Dede Westbrook (53, 82, 66, 46, 3), Leonard Fournette (46, 29, 20, 26, 40), D.J. Chark (43, 164, 44, 76, 55), Geoff Swaim (5, 4, 17, 8, 14), Chris Conley (0, 26, 17, 30, 73)

Carries: Leonard Fournette (20, 23, 29, 15, 15), Gardner Minshew (2, 7, 1, 4, 6), Ryquell Armstead (1, 1, 8, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Leonard Fournette (2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Geoff Swaim (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), D.J. Chark (0, 2, 1, 0, 2), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (4, 4, 8, 3, 0), Ryquell Armstead (1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Gardner Minshew (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Herndon (4-57-0, 2-15-0, 6-119-2, 0-0-0, 3-41-0), D.J. Hayden (3-18-0, 3-14-0, 0-0-0, 3-28-0, 1-31-0), A.J. Bouye (2-12-0, 3-65-0, 2-35-0, 1-19-0, X), Jalen Ramsey (X, X, X, 4-74-0, 5-34-0)

Observations: Minshew Mania came to a grinding halt in Week 6 as Nephew Rico got exposed in a big way against New Orleans, completing just 14-of-29 balls for 163 yards and an interception, his first pick since Week 1. D.J. Chark was also stymied (season-low 43 yards), letting Marshon Lattimore devour him on the outside. Leonard Fournette gobbled another 26 touches in Week 6, par for the course for Jacksonville’s well-fed (that’s not a comment on his weight) workhorse. Marqise Lee left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, which begs the question, how many of you were aware Lee still plays for the Jaguars? And you thought the post-Gronk Patriots had it bad at tight end. Injuries have James O’Shaughnessy (ACL), Josh Oliver (hamstring) and Geoff Swaim (concussion) out of commission, leaving fourth-stringer Seth DeValve (shout-out 860!) atop the Jags’ tight-end heap.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (10, X, X, X, X), Travis Kelce (6, 10, 8, 8, 9), Mecole Hardman (4, 6, 5, 5, 6), Demarcus Robinson (4, 6, 9, 4, 6), Byron Pringle (3, 9, 1, 1, 0), LeSean McCoy (2, 2, 4, 3, 3), Darrel Williams (2, 0, 4, 5, 0), Damien Williams (1, 4, X, X, 5), Sammy Watkins (X, 0, 6, 8, 13)

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (171, X, X, X, X), Demarcus Robinson (74, 86, 165, 53, 152), Travis Kelce (34, 118, 84, 111, 105), Darrel Williams (29, 0, 18, -9, 0), Byron Pringle (19, 113, 6, 7, 0), Mecole Hardman (6, 71, 81, 88, 82), Damien Williams (-4, 22, X, X, 48), LeSean McCoy (-9, -9, 37, -4, -12), Sammy Watkins (X, 0, 78, 56, 139)

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (80, X, X, X, X), Travis Kelce (58, 70, 85, 89, 107), Darrel Williams (52, 0, 43, 47, 0), Mecole Hardman (45, 79, 9, 97, 61), Byron Pringle (24, 103, 13, 7, 0), Damien Williams (14, 15, X, X, 48), LeSean McCoy (0, 23, 33, 26, 0), Demarcus Robinson (0, 31, 35, 43, 172), Sammy Watkins (X, 0, 54, 64, 49)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (8, 0, 11, 8, 11), Patrick Mahomes (1, 3, 6, 4, 1), Damien Williams (1, 9, X, X, 8), Darrel Williams (0, 0, 8, 9, 0)

RZ Targets: Mecole Hardman (1, 1, 2, 1, 0), Tyreek Hill (1, X, X, X, X), Travis Kelce (1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Demarcus Robinson (1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Damien Williams (1, 1, X, X, 0), LeSean McCoy (0, 0, 2, 2, 0), Byron Pringle (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Darrel Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Sammy Watkins (X, 0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (2, 0, 6, 3, 2), Patrick Mahomes (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Damien Williams (0, 0, X, X, 0), Darrel Williams (0, 0, 4, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Charvarius Ward (3-32-0, 1-7-0, 3-46-1, 2-35-0, 3-28-0), Bashaud Breeland (3-29-0, 2-32-0, 2-31-0, 3-52-0, 4-45-0), Kendall Fuller (1-3-0, 0-0-0, 3-69-0, 3-41-0, 1-4-1)

Observations: Even if it’s not resulting in wins—Kansas City enters Week 7 on a rare two-game losing skid—the Chiefs continue to sip from an endless well of receiving talent. Enter Tyreek Hill, the sixth different receiver to lead the team in yards this year. Hill was only in on 28 snaps (50.9 percent) in his return from a shoulder injury, but obviously that didn’t stop him from finishing as the PPR WR4 for Week 6. If Andy Reid’s goal was to cook up the most frustrating backfield committee imaginable, I’d say mission accomplished. LeSean McCoy led the Chiefs in Week 6 touches with 10 but was outgained by Darrel Williams in yards from scrimmage (52). Incredibly, neither outscored Damien Williams, who turned his lone target into a 14-yard receiving touchdown. To quote the incomparable Randy Jackson, that’s gonna’ be a no for me, dawg.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Mike Williams (10, 13, X, 7, 5), Hunter Henry (9, X, X, X, X), Keenan Allen (6, 6, 5, 17, 15), Travis Benjamin (4, 2, X, 5, 2), Austin Ekeler (4, 16, 5, 7, 6), Melvin Gordon (4, 6, X, X, X), Virgil Green (2, 1, X, 0, 2), Lance Kendricks (0, 1, 3, 2, X), Justin Jackson (X, X, X, 4, 1)\

Air Yards: Mike Williams (192, 155, X, 133, 91), Hunter Henry (98, X, X, X, X), Keenan Allen (83, 50, 27, 166, 216), Travis Benjamin (61, 28, X, 71, 13), Melvin Gordon (32, -21, X, X, X), Virgil Green (5, 5, X, 0, 7), Lance Kendricks (0, 30, 33, 32, X), Austin Ekeler (-7, -9, 6, -16, 13), Justin Jackson (X, X, X, -11, -1)

Receiving Yards: Hunter Henry (100, X, X, X, X), Mike Williams (72, 74, X, 45, 83), Keenan Allen (33, 18, 48, 183, 98), Melvin Gordon (30, 7, X, X, X), Virgil Green (15, 5, X, 0, 9), Austin Ekeler (14, 86, 62, 45, 67), Travis Benjamin (0, 13, X, 5, 0), Lance Kendricks (0, 0, 37, 13, X), Justin Jackson (X, X, X, 4, 5)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (8, 12, X, X, X), Austin Ekeler (5, 3, 18, 9, 17), Philip Rivers (1, 1, 1, 2, 1), Troymaine Pope (0, 0, 10, 0, X), Justin Jackson (X, X, X, 5, 7)

RZ Targets: Hunter Henry (3, X, X, X, X), Travis Benjamin (2, 0, X, 0, 0), Keenan Allen (1, 0, 1, 2, 1), Virgil Green (1, 0, X, 0, 0), Mike Williams (1, 3, X, 1, 2), Austin Ekeler (0, 3, 1, 1, 0), Justin Jackson (X, X, X, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 2, 1, 3), Melvin Gordon (0, 2, X, X, X), Troymaine Pope (0, 0, 2, 0, X), Justin Jackson (X, X, X, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Michael Davis (2-15-0, 1-9-0, 3-21-0, X, X), Casey Hayward (1-7-0, 1-6-0, 3-45-0, 1-11-0, 2-37-1), Desmond King (1-5-0, 2-16-0, 2-47-1, 4-64-0, 1-36-1)

Observations: How did Hunter Henry celebrate his return from a four-game absence? By finishing as the top-scoring tight end of Week 6 (30 PPR points), that’s how. Henry’s touchdowns Sunday were his first since Week 14 of 2017. Melvin Gordon came back for this? The Bolts have been a mess since he returned from a lengthy holdout, falling to 2-4 after ugly losses to Pittsburgh and Denver. Gordon has done little to help the cause, averaging an anemic 2.5 yards per carry on 69 snaps (52.3 percent snap rate) over that span. Only three players in the sport—Will Fuller, Michael Thomas and Julian Edelman—have drawn more targets than Mike Williams (23) the past two weeks. Keenan Allen was the top-scoring receiver in fantasy through the first three weeks of the season (87.7 PPR points). Since then he’s been the PPR WR55, trailing names like Keke Coutee, Darius Slayton and Adam Humphries.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Kenyan Drake (9, 5, 6, 6, 3), Mike Gesicki (7, 0, 3, 2, 6), Mark Walton (6, 2, X, 2, 0), Preston Williams (6, 7, 12, 6, 5), Albert Wilson (6, X, X, X, 4), DeVante Parker (4, 4, 6, 7, 7), Allen Hurns (2, X, 2, 2, 3), Kalen Ballage (0, 1, 3, 5, 1), Jakeem Grant (X, 1, 7, 7, 3)

Air Yards: Preston Williams (96, 68, 129, 94, 73), Mike Gesicki (95, 0, 5, 11, 58), DeVante Parker (63, 54, 123, 147, 163), Allen Hurns (10, X, 29, 46, 56), Kalen Ballage (0, 3, -5, 23, -5), Albert Wilson (-2, X, X, X, 0), Mark Walton (-3, 2, X, 9, 0), Kenyan Drake (-8, -3, 5, 18, 28), Jakeem Grant (X, -3, 62, 95, 46)

Receiving Yards: Mike Gesicki (51, 0, 9, 11, 31), Mark Walton (43, 11, X, 12, 0), Preston Williams (31, 46, 68, 63, 24), Kenyan Drake (30, 29, 34, 29, 15), DeVante Parker (28, 70, 56, 0, 75), Allen Hurns (16, X, 6, 13, 22), Albert Wilson (15, X, X, X, 13), Kalen Ballage (0, 0, 10, 6, 13), Jakeem Grant (X, 6, 27, 22, -3)

Carries: Kenyan Drake (10, 9, 12, 4, 4), Mark Walton (6, 6, X, 3, 1), Kalen Ballage (3, 2, 8, 6, 5)

RZ Targets: Kenyan Drake (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mike Gesicki (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), DeVante Parker (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kalen Ballage (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Preston Williams (0, 0, 3, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Kalen Ballage (2, 0, 3, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (1, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Eric Rowe (2-27-0, 3-51-0, 1-6-0, 4-54-0, 6-82-2), Jomal Wiltz (2-8-0, X, 2-41-0, 3-40-1, 2-72-1), Xavien Howard (X, 6-61-0, 5-70-2, 2-19-0, 1-12-0)

Observations: The Dolphins played their first (and possibly last) competitive game of 2019 in Week 6, falling by a single point (a fate that could have been avoided if the Fins had simply kicked the extra point instead of going for two on their last-second touchdown) to the equally listless Redskins. Miami has a tough choice to make at quarterback this offseason but Josh Rosen is making it a lot easier with his continued struggles. Rosen’s Week 6 implosion was so overwhelming in scale (85 yards and two interceptions on pathetic 15-of-25 passing) that backup Ryan Fitzpatrick came on in the fourth quarter to save him from his own self-destruction. With first-round hopefuls Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jake Fromm each heading to the podium this spring, Rosen could very well be one and done in Miami. Albert Wilson drew six targets on 16 routes run in his return from a month-long calf injury, though all he had to show for it was 15 scoreless yards.

New England Patriots

Targets: Julian Edelman (15, 9, 7, 10, 5), James White (9, 9, 10, X, 4), Ryan Izzo (4, 2, 0, 1, 0), Jakobi Meyers (4, 2, 0, 3, X), Sony Michel (3, 3, 3, 0, 1), Brandon Bolden (2, 1, 0, 3, X), Josh Gordon (1, 8, 7, 11, 5), Matt LaCosse (0, 4, 0, X, 2), Rex Burkhead (X, X, 1, 7, 2), Phillip Dorsett (X, 0, 9, 7, 3)

Air Yards: Julian Edelman (169, 88, 48, 84, 34), Jakobi Meyers (48, 8, 0, 34, X), Ryan Izzo (34, 28, 0, 7, 0), Josh Gordon (2, 91, 41, 112, 55), Brandon Bolden (1, 21, 0, 18, X), Sony Michel (1, 5, 0, -3, 0), Matt LaCosse (0, 29, 0, X, 22), James White (-4, 42, 48, X, 4), Rex Burkhead (X, X, 6, 21, 25), Phillip Dorsett (X, 0, 144, 38, 39)

Receiving Yards: Julian Edelman (113, 110, 30, 62, 51), Jakobi Meyers (54, 6, 0, 38, X), James White (46, 46, 57, X, 19), Ryan Izzo (31, 39, 0, 41, 0), Sony Michel (27, 32, 0, 0, 0), Brandon Bolden (22, 29, 0, 21, X), Josh Gordon (7, 59, 46, 83, 19), Matt LaCosse (0, 22, 0, X, 33), Rex Burkhead (X, X, 7, 22, 47), Phillip Dorsett (X, 0, 10, 53, 39)

Carries: Sony Michel (22, 16, 17, 9, 21), Tom Brady (7, 0, 3, 2, 2), Brandon Bolden (3, 5, 1, 2, X), James White (2, 6, 1, X, 3), Rex Burkhead (X, X, 0, 11, 5)

RZ Targets: James White (3, 2, 1, X, 2), Julian Edelman (1, 1, 1, 2, 0), Josh Gordon (0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Ryan Izzo (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jakobi Meyers (0, 1, 0, 0, X), Sony Michel (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rex Burkhead (X, X, 0, 2, 0), Phillip Dorsett (X, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Tom Brady (6, 0, 0, 0, 1), Brandon Bolden (2, 0, 1, 0, X), Sony Michel (2, 4, 3, 2, 6), Rex Burkhead (X, X, 0, 1, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Jones (5-95-1, 2-13-0, 2-26-0, 1-15-0, 4-45-0), Stephon Gilmore (2-27-0, 3-51-0, 5-86-0, 3-19-0, 2-32-0), Jason McCourty (2-25-0, 3-14-0, 3-20-0, 3-16-0, 2-19-0), J.C. Jackson (0-0-0, 1-4-0, 1-3-0, 1-23-0, 1-14-0)

Observations: Most were expecting the Pats, the AFC’s lone remaining unbeaten, to knock the tar out of the injury-ravaged Giants on Thursday night, but that’s not what transpired as New England needed a fourth-quarter surge to preserve their perfect record. With Josh Gordon (knee) hobbled and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) also sitting, the Pats were forced to trot out undrafted rookies Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski in three-wide sets alongside mainstay Julian Edelman, who cleared 100 yards for the second straight week. Sony Michel, who has broadened his skill set with a newfound role in the Pats’ passing game, has contributed more receiving yards the past two weeks (59) than he had all of last year (50). New England’s defense has averaged a ludicrous 20.3 fantasy points per game, the same as Cooper Kupp (PPR scoring) and a touch better than perennial heavyweights Alvin Kamara (18.4) and Ezekiel Elliott (18.2).

New York Jets

Targets: Jamison Crowder (9, 3, 5, 6, 17), Robby Anderson (8, 3, 5, 6, 7), Demaryius Thomas (5, 9, X, 2, X), Ryan Griffin (3, 1, 1, 1, 4), Ty Montgomery (3, 0, 1, 3, 1), Le’Veon Bell (1, 9, 4, 10, 9), Braxton Berrios (0, 0, 6, 0, 0)

Air Yards: Robby Anderson (92, 39, 28, 95, 121), Jamison Crowder (91, 23, 81, 48, 51), Demaryius Thomas (37, 89, X, 13, X), Ryan Griffin (11, 1, 2, 8, 5), Braxton Berrios (0, 0, 62, 0, 0), Le’Veon Bell (-6, -5, -6, -26, 5), Ty Montgomery (-10, 0, 3, 3, 0)

Receiving Yards: Robby Anderson (125, 16, 11, 81, 23), Jamison Crowder (98, 10, 25, 40, 99), Demaryius Thomas (62, 47, X, -1, X), Ryan Griffin (28, 2, 5, 0, 10), Ty Montgomery (17, 0, 0, 15, 2), Le’Veon Bell (3, 45, 28, 61, 32), Braxton Berrios (0, 0, 29, 0, 0)

Carries: Le’Veon Bell (14, 15, 18, 21, 17), Sam Darnold (5, X, X, X, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 2, 2, 3, 2)

RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Ryan Griffin (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Demaryius Thomas (2, 0, X, 0, X), Ty Montgomery (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Le’Veon Bell (0, 0, 0, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Le’Veon Bell (3, 0, 0, 1, 1), Sam Darnold (2, X, X, X, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Trumaine Johnson (5-49-0, 1-12-0, 2-21-0, 0-0-0, 7-110-0), Darryl Roberts (4-39-0, 5-33-1, 8-96-1, 5-35-0, 5-77-1), Brian Poole (4-34-0, 1-20-0, 5-24-0, 2-11-0, 1-1-0)

Observations: Sam Darnold made his triumphant return from mono in Week 6, throttling the Cowboys with 338 yards (the second-most of his career) through the air on smooth 23-of-32 passing. More importantly, he found the combination to unlock dormant slot receiver Jamison Crowder, who sprung back to life with 98 yards in Sunday’s upset of Dallas, the first win of the Adam Gase Era in East Rutherford. Darnold has treated Crowder like a king, affording him a lavish 36-percent target share in their two games together. Deep asset Robby Anderson has made a career off of long plays but Sunday’s 92-yard explosion was his longest touchdown yet. Le’Veon Bell’s rushing touchdown in Week 6 was his first in 638 calendar days.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Foster Moreau (5, 3, 2, 0, 2), Hunter Renfrow (5, 3, 4, 8, 3), Darren Waller (5, 8, 14, 7, 8), Josh Jacobs (4, 2, 2, 0, 1), DeAndre Washington (3, 3, 0, 2, 0), Derek Carrier (2, 0, 0, 5, 0), Jalen Richard (2, 1, 3, 3, 0), Tyrell Williams (X, 7, 3, 7, 7)

Air Yards: Darren Waller (26, 21, 87, 32, 55), Hunter Renfrow (18, 9, 50, 51, 11), Foster Moreau (16, 28, 13, 0, 7), Jalen Richard (9, 0, 4, 1, 0), DeAndre Washington (8, -4, 0, 17, 0), Derek Carrier (7, 0, 0, 48, 0), Josh Jacobs (-3, 4, -2, 0, 4), Tyrell Williams (X, 110, 20, 76, 125)

Receiving Yards: Foster Moreau (46, 30, 1, 0, 20), Darren Waller (39, 53, 134, 63, 70), Derek Carrier (22, 0, 0, 33, 0), Josh Jacobs (20, 29, 0, 0, 28), DeAndre Washington (19, 8, 0, 26, 0), Jalen Richard (18, 1, 14, 2, 0), Hunter Renfrow (12, 18, 28, 30, 13), Tyrell Williams (X, 36, 29, 46, 105)

Carries: Josh Jacobs (26, 17, 10, 12, 23), DeAndre Washington (6, 6, 6, 3, 2), Derek Carr (3, 2, 1, 2, 2), Jalen Richard (2, 4, 2, 2, 1)

RZ Targets: Foster Moreau (2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Hunter Renfrow (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Darren Waller (0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Tyrell Williams (X, 2, 1, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Josh Jacobs (3, 0, 0, 4, 8), DeAndre Washington (3, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derek Carr (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Lamarcus Joyner (6-83-0, 5-39-1, 0-0-0, 7-47-0, 7-72-0), Gareon Conley (5-55-2, 2-6-0, 3-15-0, 4-76-1, 2-23-0), Daryl Worley (5-35-0, 1-7-0, 3-31-0, 4-93-1, 1-15-0)

Observations: Even without a game last week—Oakland had a bye after traveling overseas for Week 5—Josh Jacobs still leads this year’s rookie crop in rushing yards with 430, dwarfing the 252 supplied by runner-up Alexander Mattison. Similarly, Darren Waller remains the overall TE7 in fantasy (73.6 PPR points) despite last week’s breather. The Raiders threw in the towel on J.J. Nelson during their bye, suggesting they expect Tyrell Williams (foot) back in uniform for Sunday’s game in Green Bay.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: James Conner (7, 0, 8, 5, 4), JuJu Smith-Schuster (4, 7, 4, 7, 8), Diontae Johnson (2, 8, 6, 6, 4), Donte Moncrief (2, X, 0, X, 1), Vance McDonald (1, 3, X, 2, 7), Ryan Switzer (1, 0, 0, 0, 4), Jaylen Samuels (X, 4, 8, 0, 1), James Washington (X, 6, 1, 4, 3)

Air Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (36, 54, 9, 47, 121), Donte Moncrief (30, X, 0, X, 19), Diontae Johnson (3, 75, 37, 77, 42), Vance McDonald (2, 13, X, 14, 12), Ryan Switzer (-2, 0, 0, 0, 7), James Conner (-11, 0, -8, -6, -11), Jaylen Samuels (X, -4, -19, 0, -5), James Washington (X, 59, 22, 19, 30)

Receiving Yards: James Conner (78, 0, 83, 14, 12), Diontae Johnson (14, 27, 77, 52, 17), Donte Moncrief (11, X, 0, X, 0), JuJu Smith-Schuster (7, 75, 15, 81, 84), Vance McDonald (5, 34, X, 10, 38), Ryan Switzer (-2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jaylen Samuels (X, 11, 57, 0, 13), James Washington (X, 52, 0, 14, 23)

Carries: Benny Snell (17, 0, 2, 3, 1), James Conner (16, 14, 10, 13, 11), Mason Rudolph (X, 0, 3, 4, 1), Jaylen Samuels (X, 3, 10, 0, 3)

RZ Targets: JuJu Smith-Schuster (2, 0, 0, 1, 1), James Conner (1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Diontae Johnson (0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Vance McDonald (0, 1, X, 0, 2), Jaylen Samuels (X, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: James Conner (4, 4, 0, 1, 2), Benny Snell (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mason Rudolph (X, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jaylen Samuels (X, 1, 2, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Joe Haden (1-20-0, 3-25-1, 2-16-0, 2-37-0, 3-28-0), Mike Hilton (3-20-0, 3-42-0, 3-7-0, 3-30-0, 1-10-0), Steven Nelson (X, 0-0-0, 3-48-0, 3-47-0, 4-36-0)

Observations: With Jaylen Samuels recovering from a knee scope and James Conner (quad) unavailable for the final minutes of Week 6, fourth-round Kentucky alum Benny Snell was thrust into a featured role and didn’t disappoint, submitting 75 yards on a career-high 17 carries in a hard-fought win over the Chargers. Pittsburgh did its best to hide third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges (the undrafted rookie attempted just 20 passes), which led to a quiet night for JuJu Smith-Schuster (1-7-0 on only four targets) in his L.A. homecoming. Donte Moncrief saw his first offensive reps since Week 4 (he was filling in for injured deep threat James Washington), though obviously his return didn’t amount to much (only one catch for 11 yards).

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Adam Humphries (6, 6, 3, 9, 2), Delanie Walker (6, 2, 2, 9, 6), Corey Davis (5, 4, 6, 4, 5), A.J. Brown (4, 2, 3, 5, 5), Derrick Henry (3, 0, 2, 2, 3), Dion Lewis (3, 4, 5, 1, 1), Darius Jennings (2, 0, 1, 2, 1), Tajae Sharpe (2, 1, 0, 3, 2), Jonnu Smith (2, 2, 1, 3, 0)

Air Yards: Corey Davis (71, 33, 68, 43, 37), Delanie Walker (47, 6, 8, 73, 74), Tajae Sharpe (46, 12, 0, 91, 24), A.J. Brown (39, 25, 43, 69, 25), Adam Humphries (39, 19, 15, 90, -6), Darius Jennings (31, 0, -4, 43, 7), Jonnu Smith (21, 0, 1, 14, 0), Dion Lewis (4, 8, 1, 13, -3), Derrick Henry (-1, 0, -8, -3, -7)

Receiving Yards: Adam Humphries (47, 30, 15, 93, -1), Delanie Walker (43, 10, 4, 64, 39), Corey Davis (36, 28, 91, 44, 38), A.J. Brown (23, 27, 94, 4, 25), Dion Lewis (20, 19, 4, 7, 5), Jonnu Smith (8, 57, 5, 20, 0), Derrick Henry (5, 0, 8, 2, 12), Darius Jennings (0, 0, 6, 0, 11), Tajae Sharpe (0, 12, 0, 70, 24)

Carries: Derrick Henry (15, 20, 27, 17, 15), Marcus Mariota (2, 5, 3, 6, 5), Dion Lewis (1, 2, 4, 3, 3)

RZ Targets: A.J. Brown (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jonnu Smith (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Delanie Walker (1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 2, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (1, 4, 3, 1, 2), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Marcus Mariota (0, 1, 1, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Logan Ryan (3-46-0, 5-46-0, 4-28-0, 2-13-0, 7-60-1), Malcolm Butler (2-12-0, 4-57-0, 6-79-0, 7-121-1, 5-48-2), Adoree’ Jackson (1-2-0, 3-22-1, 2-17-0, 2-26-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: With Marcus Mariota in complete free fall, the Titans took an L in Denver, losing in shutout fashion for the first time since a setback to Baltimore (also in Week 6) last year. Touchdowns and volume make for a powerful fantasy cocktail and luckily for Derrick Henry, he hasn’t hurt for either this year (seventh in touches, ninth in touchdowns). Those strengths have both masked Henry’s maddening inefficiency, a problem that’s been particularly prevalent over his last four games (3.16 yards per carry during that span). Ryan Tannehill seemed to lock in on Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, targeting them on eight of his 16 attempts in relief of Mariota, who was pulled after his second interception of the afternoon.