Week 6 2023 Mountain West Football: Best Bets

A look at the Mountain West betting odds for Week 6

What are the oddsmakers saying about these match ups?

Late in the week we will look at odds and recent lines and make our best picks and bets. Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.

We went 4-3 in week five and are 32-21-1 on the year. First week above .500 in a few. Lets make it two in a row.

The premier matchup of the Mountain West season so far. The Bulldogs head to Laramie to face the Cowboys on Fox. Fresno State hasn’t missed a beat after losing Jake Haener to graduation. Wyoming still doesn’t have a quarterback. I think the Bulldogs remain in control of the MW.

Pick: Fresno State -6.5

A game between two top offenses and two bottom defenses. This game will determine bowl eligibility for both squads. CSU has started picking it up on offense and the defense needs to come along with it. Utah State is a second half team, but the Aggies will struggle to contain the Rams offense.

Pick: Colorado State -2.5

Boise hasn’t shown me enough this year to be confident in this spread. Their defense hasn’t been great and has just enough holes to let the Spartans get some scores to push this total higher. The over hasn’t moved since it game out and it’s probably a safe bet to hit.

Pick: Over

