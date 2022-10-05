Week 5 WR Projections: Evans in smash spot









It's hard to believe we're already on the cusp of Week 5 action. The season's moving fast and the fantasy storylines are changing rapidly by the week. Fresh off the Week 4 slate, we've finally got some real sample sizes for preseason darlings, established studs and an explosive rookie class. We're at a point in the season where the waiver wire is more crucial than ever, while managers could be looking to move underwhelming early round picks. No matter where you are in your league(s), it's the perfect time to look at this week's projections. We may only be four weeks into the season, but there's already been plenty of significant shifts among positional ranks/projections. No position highlights these changes more than wide receivers.

Fantasy managers always look forward to seeing fresh projections for their lineup's studs. Ahead of the Week 5 slate, our top-15 projected WRs are loaded with plenty of studs capable of winning weeks. Our season tool's projections tool is an essential asset for any fantasy manager week in and week out. With it, managers can filter projections through a variety of scoring formats and platforms. Skill position players (QB, RB, WR, TE) dominate the projections, but the tool also gives love to the defensive side (D/ST, DB, DL, LB).

For this week's preview, we're zeroing in our WR projections for the Week 5 slate. While we're only looking at their projected points, you can see their full projected stats (REC, REC YDs, TDs) within the tool. Let's dive in:

Week 5 WR Projections | PPR Scoring

1. Cooper Kupp, LAR – 29.6 vs. DAL

2. Davante Adams, LV – 23.9 vs. KC

3. Justin Jefferson, MIN – 22.8 vs. CHI

4. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN – 22.6 vs. BAL

5. Terry McLaurin, WAS – 22.6 vs. TEN

6. Mike Evans, TB – 22.1 vs. ATL

7. Deebo Samuel, SF – 21.5 vs. CAR

8. Stefon Diggs, BUF – 20.0 vs. PIT

9. Tyreek Hill, MIA – 19.8 vs. NYJ

10. Courtland Sutton, DEN – 19.5 vs. IND

11. Keenan Allen, LAC – 19.3 vs. CLE

12. Christian Kirk, JAC – 18.9 vs. HOU

12. Brandin Cooks, HOU – 18.6 vs. JAC

13. A.J. Brown, PHI – 16.2 vs. ARI

14. CeeDee Lamb, DAL – 16.2 vs. LAR

15. Mike Williams, LAC – 16.0 vs. CLE

