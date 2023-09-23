Week 5 winners: SMCC, Airport, Dundee, Ida, Whiteford, Carlson

MILAN – St. Mary Catholic Central's football team had a wakeup call two weeks ago.

The Falcons dropped a heartbreaker in overtime to Grosse Ile.

That's where the change started, though it was hard to see from the outside as SMCC made it two-straight losses the following week against Airport.

Still, the change was there.

"After our loss to Grosse Ile, we started to turn things around," SMCC coach Adam Kipf said. "We didn't beat Airport last week, but I thought our kids played much improved. We took another step in the right direction tonight."

SMCC rallied from an early deficit to halt a three-win Milan team on their own field. Brady Hines scored two unanswered touchdowns to lead SMCC to a 14-7 win.

St. Mary Catholic Central's Brady Hines (11) runs around the edge during Friday night's 14-7 win over Milan.

Hines scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter and then gave his team the lead on the 5-yard rushing score in the third.

The Falcon defense did the rest.

"We knew it was going to be a battle," Kipf said. "Us and Milan always play each other really well and Coach (Jesse) Hoskins always has his guys ready to go. I don't know if we thought it would be this low scoring, but our defense played really well. I'm proud of our kids. They gutted out a win."

More: Brennan Caldwell runs for 193 yards as Huron outscores Jefferson

More: Mason's Cole Kreger scores 5 TDs in victory over Summerfield

SMCC improved to 2-3.

Hines finished with 14 carries for 55 yards, Evan Marcon recorded 46 yards rushing on 11 carries, and Eddie Keshen added 11 carries for 37 yards.

William Gaskell V scored on a 7-yard run to put Milan ahead 7-0 in the second quarter.

Gaskell finished with 73 yards rushing on 14 carries and was 2-for-6 passing for 20 yards. Lukas Linzell added 92 yards rushing on 10 carries and caught both completed passes.

Monroe's Michael Burns returns the second-half kickoff for a touchdown during a 42-35 loss to Saline Friday night.

Saline 42, Monroe 35

SALINE – Michael Burns returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at 28-28.

Saline scored the next two touchdowns before Monroe answered with one of their own in the final minute. An onside kick try by the Trojans was not successful and Saline walked away with the win.

More: Brennan Caldwell runs for 193 yards as Huron outscores Jefferson

“You never want to lose a game, but you want to be able to go out and compete with teams,” Monroe coach Kyle Reed said. “We went there and competed. I am proud of them. Adversity didn’t seem to phase them.”

Monroe took the early lead on a 7-yard touchdown run by Ty’Shawn Moore. The Trojans added two TDs in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Amir Oliver and a 32-yard pass from Collin Steele to Adam Nabozny.

Saline led 28-21 at the half.

Monroe’s final touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Moore.

The Trojans fell to 3-2.

Airport quarterback Cooper Nye (14) shucks off a Grosse Ile defender as David Jankowski (10) tries to block Friday night. The Jets won 44-6.

Airport 44, Grosse Ile 6

CARLETON – Airport's high-flying offensive attack to a backseat to its defense and special teams to help the Jets improve to 4-1 overall.

Zak VanBuskirk scored three times on special teams, including a safety on a blocked punt out the back of the end zone early in the first quarter. VanBuskirk also returned another blocked punt for a touchdown to make it 16-0 and then returned the second-half kickoff 60 yards for a TD that made it 44-0.

Those were the first two varsity touchdowns of VanBuskirk's career. He typically starts at inside linebacker on defense and plays sparingly on offense.

"He had about the best game a kid can have," Airport coach Jim Duffy said. "... We had some different guys step up tonight. We played really well on defense and special teams, and when we're able to do that, it really complements our offense."

Colin Nowak had four receptions for 64 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 21-yard TD in the first quarter and a 38-yard score just before halftime to make it 37-0.

Cooper Nye was 6-for-10 passing for 112 yards and 3 touchdowns and also had a 38-yard touchdown run to put the Jets ahead 9-0 early.

Aidyn Stahr scored on a 38-yard pass.

Jack Mills led with 7 carries for 92 yards and had one of three Airport interceptions. Tyler Furman and David Jankowski also had picks, and Nolan Zajac blocked a punt and finished 5-for-5 on extra point kicks.

"We had every facet of the game working tonight," Duffy said. "We controlled the pace of the game and the line of scrimmage. ... It's by far the best defensive game we've played all season."

Dundee 48, Adrian Madison 28

DUNDEE – Quarterback Ryan Zanger returned from an injury to spark the Vikings. He threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Braiden Whitaker in the first quarter then ran 5 yards for a score in the second quarter and threw to Ethan Layton for a score.

The Vikings also scored in the second quarter on a 9-yard pass from Ethan Layton to Cooper Buhl to lead 27-6 at the half.

Ryan Zanger

Trey Parker ran 53 yards for a TD in the third quarter and Joey Brink scored on a pair of 6-yard runs in the fourth quarter.

Zanger finished 13-of-27 for 257 yards, including 3 for 111 yards to Whitaker.

Trey Parker led the Vikings with 91 rushing yards and logged 4 tackles for losses of 57 yards. Buhl added 11 tackles and an interception.

Dundee improved to 3-2.

Riverview 36, Flat Rock 34

RIVERVIEW – Flat Rock battled back from a 22-0 deficit in the first half and slowly pulled back with a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter.

The Rams pulled within 29-27 but failed on a two-point conversion that would have tied the game. After Riverview again jumped ahead by two scores, Flat Rock scored to make it a two-point game in the closing minutes but could not complete the rally.

It was the first loss of the season for Flat Rock, which dipped to 4-1 overall.

Gibraltar Carlson 43, Southgate Anderson 7

GIBRALTAR – Izaiah Wright scored five touchdowns for the second straight week.

Wright scored on runs of 26, 8, 8, 4 and 10 yards. The sophomore finished with 28 carries for 165 yards and added an 11-yard reception.

Coach Jason Gendron said that Wright's play complemented a great defensive performance. Carlson deferred on the opening kickoff and forced a quick punt to set the tone.

"It all started with our defense," Gendron said. "We wanted to challenge them right away. Our defense was lights out in the first half. ... From there it was the Izaiah Wright show."

Carlson opened the scoring with a 37-yard field goal by Kyler Ostrowski before four straight touchdowns from Wright. Jackson Zachary added a 12-yard TD catch from quarterback Joe Krolak to give the Marauders a 37-0 halftime lead.

Krolak finished 6-of-9 passing for 68 yards.

Defensively, Teegan Nagy finished with 6 tackles, including two for loss, and a forced fumble. Jayden Allen (3 tackles for loss), Jacob Collins (3 tackles, interception), and Jackson Zachary (interception) also stood out.

"He (Nagy) was all over the place," Gendron said. "He's really coming into his own right now. He's playing at a high level even though he's only a sophomore."

Carlson won its fourth-straight game to improve to 4-1.

Ida 28, Hillsdale 6

HILLSDALE – Just one half of football was all that Ida needed against Hillsdale.

The Blue Streaks were held scoreless and trailed 6-0 at halftime. Dean Thomas gave Ida a lead it never gave up with a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Ida tacked on 21 more points in the fourth to pull away. Thomas had two more touchdown runs of 25 and 24 yards, and Jak Kocinski added a 60-yard pick-six to seal the victory.

Thomas finished with 31 carries for 174 yards rushing. Thomas also led the defense with 7 tackles and Alex Giarmo played a strong defensive game and recovered a fumble.

Ida (2-3) snapped a three-game losing skid.

Whiteford 48, Sand Creek 8

OTTAWA LAKE – The Bobcats remained unbeaten by piling up 539 yards of offense.

Ryin Ruddy scored on an 80-yard touchdown run, Drew Knaggs scored twice, and Brandon Knaggs added a rushing touchdown.

Ruddy threw a touchdown pass to Hunter DeBarr. Tre Eitniear threw a pair of touchdown passes to Kolby Masserant. Masserant also had an interception.

The Bobcat defense held the Aggies scoreless until the final seconds.

Ann Arbor Pioneer 20, Bedford 14

ANN ARBOR – Bedford scored 14 points in the second quarter to lead by a touchdown at halftime, but the Mule offense could not generate any points after the intermission.

Isaac Henman scored on a 61-yard run and Hunter Poignon had a 7 yard TD run.

Poignon finished with 92 yards rushing for the 1-4 Mules.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Football Roundup: SMCC holds off Milan, Airport routs Grosse Ile