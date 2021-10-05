Fantasy Football: Week 5 tight end rankings

Did Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz just enter the fantasy TE Circle of Trust?

The tight end — who is rostered in just 35 percent of leagues as of this writing — will undoubtedly be one of the more popular pickups of the week at a thin position. Schultz has now scored three touchdowns in his last two games.

He's also seen his target share and yardage total explode, and while the Cowboys do have a lot of mouths to feed, Dallas has one of the few offenses that can support multiple fantasy-relevant players.

Let's see if Schultz can keep it up against the New York Giants in Week 5.

Check out where Schultz lands on our analysts' Week 5 rankings for the tight end position.

