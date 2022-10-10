Week 5 Sunday Night Freestyle: Stafford regressing, Tucker closing, Kyler's Kermit suit & the crazy fun NFC East

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

When it comes to game-winning field goals, Justin Tucker is automatic. What else can you say? It's what Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab have to say to kick off Sunday evening's podcast. The Baltimore Ravens took charge of the AFC North over the former division champion Cincinnati Bengals thanks to the leg of Tucker on Sunday Night Football.

Charles & Frank react to that game, the three impressive NFC East wins from Dallas, New York & Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Rams looking completely lost at home & the Minnesota Vikings earning their topsy-turvy fourth win of the season on tonight's podcast.

0:20 Cincinnati Bengals 17, Baltimore Ravens 19

13:15 Dallas Cowboys 22, Los Angeles Rams, 10

20:25 New York Giants 27, Green Bay Packers 22

24:35 Chicago Bears 22, Minnesota Vikings 29

28:00 Philadelphia Eagles 20, Arizona Cardinals 17

32:20 Miami Dolphins 17, NY Jets 40

37:20 Detroit Lions 0, New England Patriots 29

42:20 Pittsburgh Steelers 3, Buffalo Bills 38

47:15 LA Chargers 30, Cleveland Browns 28

50:15 Seattle Seahawks 32, New Orleans 39

52:30 Tennessee Titans 21, Washington Commanders 17

54:35 Atlanta Falcons 15, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21

58:30 San Francisco 49ers 37, Carolina Panthers 15

60:45 Houston Texans 13, Jacksonville Jaguars 6

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford walks off the field during the team's 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

