Week 5 Sunday Night Freestyle: Bills claim revenge for AFC title loss, Chargers prove they may be best in west

The second lightning storm in the AFC West this week wasn't going to stop the Buffalo Bills from claiming pole position for the 1-seed. The Bills came into Arrowhead, where they were defeated last January and put a number on the Kansas City Chiefs and made the case that they are the best team in not only the AFC, but perhaps the league.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to all of the games from Sunday's Week 5 action including the aforementioned Bills/Chiefs rematch, a nail biting Green Bay Packers win over a surprisingly resilient Cincinnati Bengals team, an epic Browns/Chargers duel and an Atlanta Falcons win in London that saw the Dirty Birds finally unlock rookie TE Kyle Pitts.

