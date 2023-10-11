Week 5 slimelights 'NFL Slimetime'
Nate Burleson and Young Dylan break down the highlights from Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
Nate Burleson and Young Dylan break down the highlights from Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
The science was often the reason, but Dumars said the data has turned — that injuries aren’t increased by playing on back-to-backs, but player effectiveness has been affected.
Let's have fun with a big overreaction to the 49ers-Cowboys game. And let's also look at why the Colts have a chance to win their division even without their starting QB, while the Patriots do not.
The Phillies will look to close out the series on Thursday at home. The Braves will try to send it to a Game 5.
Each team sits at 1-4 and has some enticing players it could trade. That group might include Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals three forwards he's avoiding in drafts for the upcoming NBA season.
Colorado hosts Stanford Friday night in a game that kicks off at 8 p.m. MT
USADA CEO Travis Tygart announced Wednesday that Conor McGregor had reentered the drug testing pool, but said USADA's partnership with the UFC will end upon the conclusion of its current contract .
Taylor Swift might be popular, but she's not as popular as the Dallas Cowboys.
The NFL is reportedly considering a fine for the 49ers' tight end because of the vulgar message on his shirt.
On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give you their thoughts from the Thunder/Spurs preseason game that saw rookies Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama take each other on before revealing their lists of the 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference heading into the season.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
It's not just that Bryce Young is struggling. He could still rebound. What the Panthers gave up to draft him is the problem.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Kelce discussed the dangers of turf during a podcast episode released hours before the Chiefs injury report.
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin hands off the Week 6 overview of NFL backfields dealing with injuries and other question marks.
Who are the most polarizing NBA players of the 2023-24 fantasy basketball draft season?
The Dolphins will be without their rookie running back for at least four weeks.
Mac Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 3.