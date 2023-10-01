Week 5 SEC Power Rankings: Kentucky throttles Florida, Georgia survives

It was another great week of football in the SEC with several teams picking up impressive wins.

Nobody had a better day than Kentucky as the Wildcats throttled Florida and have now beaten the Gators three straight times.

Missouri and Georgia also picked up wins to join Kentucky at 5-0 and are the last unbeaten teams in the conference, even if Georgia has yet to look like the No. 1 team in the country.

Ole Miss was able to stun LSU in Oxford to pick up an impressive win after last week’s loss to Alabama.

Here are our updated SEC power rankings after Week 5 of the season.

Week 5: Lost to Missouri 38-21

Next Week: @ Florida

It was another tough week for the Commodores as they have now lost four straight games but they will have a chance to pick up their first SEC win against a reeling Florida next week.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-3, 0-3)

Week 5: Lost to Alabama 40-17

Next Week: vs. Western Michigan

The Bulldogs are struggling and their defense has been unable to get stops in conference play.

Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1)

Week 5: Lost at Kentucky 33-14

Next Week: vs. Vanderbilt

Florida was embarrassed by Kentucky and outside of one good half against Tennessee, they have not been impressive to start the season. This was not the start Billy Napier was looking for in his second year in Gainesville.

Week 5: Lost to Texas A&M 34-22

Next Week: @ Ole Miss

The Razorbacks were held to just 174 yards of offense and several Texas A&M turnovers were the only reason this game was close. They are still looking for a win over a Power Five opponent.

Week 5: Lost @ Tennessee 41-20

Next Week: BYE

The Gamecocks had a chance to prove they had taken a step forward to start the season but lost against North Carolina, Georgia and now Tennessee. The bye comes at a great time for them to regroup ahead of the rest of the season.

Week 5: Lost to Georgia 27-20

Next Week: BYE

Auburn’s offense once again struggled to pass the ball but they gave Georgia everything they wanted inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

LSU Tigers (3-2, 2-1)

Week 5: Lost to Ole Miss 55-49

Next Week: @ Missouri

It looked like LSU was improving each week after their Week 1 loss to Florida State but their defense was no match for Ole Miss and they will have to figure that side of the ball out if they want to make some noise in the SEC West.

Week 5: Beat Vanderbilt 38-21

Next Week: vs. LSU

Missouri is 5-0 and will have a chance to pick up a major win next week when LSU comes to town. The game is winnable with their offense and LSU’s poor defense.

Texas A&M Aggies (4-1, 2-0)

Week 5: Beat Arkansas 34-22

Next Week: vs. Alabama

Max Johnson wasn’t perfect in relief of an injured Conner Weigman at quarterback but he was pretty good and now the Aggies will have a chance to show they are for real when they host Alabama.

Week 5: Beat Florida 33-14

Next Week: @ Georiga

Kentucky absolutely dominated Florida and is headed to Athens with plenty of confidence and looks capable of knocking off the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 1-1)

Week 5: Beat LSU 55-49

Next Week: vs. Arkansas

What a response from the Ole Miss offense after their disappointing loss to Alabama. Their defense needs work but the offense is good enough to keep them in the SEC West as long as they get some help, something that seems likely this season.

Week 5: Beat South Carolina 41-20

Next Week: BYE

The Vols run-game and defense took over in this game and all of a sudden they look like a completely different team than the one that lost to Florida.

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0)

Week 5: Beat Mississippi State 40-17

Next Week: @ Texas A&M

Alabama has found its identity and it is pounding the rock and good defense, a formula that Nick Saban has used to win multiple championships in Tuscaloosa. They will have a chance to show they are improved when they travel to College Station to take on the Aggies.

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0)

Week 5: Beat Auburn 27-20

Next Week: vs. Kentucky

It was closer than expected but Georiga did enough to escape with the win. Carson Beck did a great job of finding Brock Bowers whenever they needed a big gain and Bowers belongs in the Heisman discussion.

