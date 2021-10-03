Week 5 SEC Power Rankings: Kentucky, Auburn on the move

There were some unexpected things happening in the SEC this weekend.

Georgia started off Saturday with a 37-0 demolishing of No. 8 Arkansas without quarterback JT Daniels. Missouri’s defense is worse than we thought. The Tigers gave up 62 points in a blowout loss to Tennessee. Alabama ran away from Ole Miss after some questionable decisions made by Lane Kiffin early. Kentucky beat No. 10 Florida in Lexington for the first time in 35 years. No. 15 Texas A&M lost at home to Mississippi State. Auburn beat LSU in Baton Rouge for the first time since 1999. And Vandy vs UConn was a down-to-the-wire 30-28 thriller in favor of the Commodores. Streaks were broken, blowouts were had, and Vanderbilt somehow won. What a weekend.

Here are the SEC power rankings after a tumultuous week five in the Southeastern Conference.

14. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt won 30-28 over UConn on a walk-off field goal.

13. South Carolina

South Carolina defeated Troy 24-13.

12. Missouri

Missouri had an ol’ 60-bomb dropped on them by Tennessee.

11. Texas A&M

A&M lost at home 26-22 to Mississippi State.

10. Mississippi State

Mississippi State’s bowl hopes are trending back up after beating No. 15 Texas A&M in College Station.

9. Tennessee

Tennessee routed Missouri 62-24.

8. LSU

LSU drops three spots after losing to Auburn at home for the first time in 22 years.

7. Arkansas

It’s time to snap back to reality for Arkansas after a 37-0 drubbing at the hands of No. 2 Georgia.

6. Florida

Florida’s offense fell flat in a 20-13 loss at Kentucky.

5. Auburn

Auburn jumps back into the top five after a 24-19 win at LSU.

4. Ole Miss

Ole Miss ran into a wall against Alabama.

3. Kentucky

The undefeated Wildcats are surging after winning at home against Florida for the first time in 35years.

2. Alabama

The Crimson Tide routed Ole Miss 42-21.

1. Georgia

The Dawgs are barking after destroying No. 8 Arkansas.

