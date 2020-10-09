Week 5's top games: Colts-Browns and maybe Bills-Titans

Yahoo Sports NFL senior writers Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson select a Week 5 game that will leave us buzzing into Wednesday.

Paylor’s must-watch

Sunday: Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns

Here’s a game between two teams that want to establish the run in order to control the game.

Cleveland has found its identity as a ground-and-pound power team while the Colts have won three straight since they committed to a balanced attack that runs through rookie RB Jonathan Taylor.

Since a surprising Week 1 loss to Jacksonville, Indianapolis’ defense has been fantastic. The Colts’ run defense is solid as they flow fast to the football. This makes me think Baker Mayfield is going to have to make some throws against the Colts’ zone-heavy scheme to win, which generally isn’t what the Browns prefer. If he does, it will go a long way toward proving the Browns have the offensive balance that gives them a chance to make the playoffs.

An Indianapolis win, meanwhile, solidifies them as another likely playoff team. Expect the best from both teams in this one.

Robinson’s must-watch

Tuesday: Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

We’ll see if this one actually gets off the ground. One way or another, we’re going to get another look at the Titans this season and find out what kind of toll this COVID-19 stress has taken.

Inside all the noise, we’ve forgotten that Tennessee is off to an undefeated start (against some mediocre teams) by the thinnest of margins. The Bills would be a legitimate test, not to mention an opportunity to get the season back on track quickly.

As for the Bills, don’t look now, but Josh Allen has 15 total touchdowns (12 passing and three rushing), and deserves to be part of the league MVP conversation.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 4, 2020 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) More

