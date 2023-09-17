Week 5 Rewind: Demacabalin powers Kennedy past Taft in SSL opener

Sep. 16—Sophomore Jace Demacabalin rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns as Kennedy opened South Sequoia League play with a 44-0 victory over Taft on Military Appreciation Night on Friday night.

Estevan Orozco also had a big night on the ground with 77 yards on two carries. The Thunderbirds (4-1) had 290 yards rushing as a team.

RFK quarterback Javier Valdez threw two touchdown passes and finished 5 for 12 for 82 yards. He threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Hugo Loera and a 19-yarder to Jamison Membreve. Jamison Zikeem Dozer had four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown reception from Manny Ayon.

Defensively, Deontre Campos intercepted two passes and Angel Rodriguez recorded two sacks for Kennedy.

Tehachapi 48, Arvin 7

Jacob Root threw for 120 yards and three touchdowns to help guide the Warriors (5-0) past the Bears (2-3). Andrew Aguirre had the first score on a 54-yard touchdown completion and Cyler Hoofard hauled in the other two touchdowns. Aiden Nicholson paced the Tehachapi ground game with 76 yards rushing and a touchdown and Mike Jones added in a goal line score. On defense, Tanner Gary had a fumble recovery resulting in a touchdown. AJ Anderson, Mike Jones, Wade Brooks and Jacob Betancourt all recorded interceptions, with Anderson's interception returned 59 yards for a touchdown. Mateo Alvarez had a touchdown run for Arvin in the fourth quarter and David Martinez led all receivers with 82 yards on three receptions. Quarterback Andrew Rosales was 6 of 19 passing for 118 yards, but he was intercepted four times.

Frontier 49, Independence 13

Malakhi Statler was 14 of 18 passing for 292 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Malcolm Watkins, to lead the Titans (5-0). It is the first time Frontier has opened the season with five wins since 2017. Watkins finished with five catches for 133 yards. Kobie Watson had four receptions for 64 yards and a score, and Nsongbeh Ginyui added three catches for 77 yards, and also intercepted a pass. Dante Moreci led the ground attack with three carries for 86 yards and two TDs. Defensively, Chris Holley had a team-high 10 tackles, two for a loss, and a sack, and James Moon had nine tackles, two for a loss, and a sack. Brady Durkan rushed for 42 yards, had an interception and five tackles. Diego Hernandez rushed for 100 yards and a score on 27 carries, and also threw a touchdown pass to Mark Gonzalez for the Falcons (2-3).

Sanger 21, Centennial 7

The Golden Hawks (3-2) held the Apaches (4-1) to their lowest scoring total of the season, but couldn't overcome three turnovers in six offensive possessions.

Shafter 33, Chavez 7

Christopher Espinoza rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and the Generals (5-0) pulled away with a big third quarter to defeat the Titans (3-2) in the SSL opener for both teams. Ezekiel Osborne threw two touchdown passes, one to Mariyon Sloan and another to Jesus Figueroa to cap the game's scoring late in a 19-point third quarter. Osborne finished 16 of 28 passing for 149 yards. Cash Gutierrez opened the scoring in the second half with a four-yard TD run. Defensively, Aaron Jimenez and JJ Vasquez each had interceptions. Chavez tied the game at 7-7 in the second quarter when Esequiel Garcia scored on a 70-yard touchdown reception.

Arcadia-Rio Hondo Prep 42, Boron 6

Isaiah had a team-high 15 tackles and rushed for 59 yards on 12 carries for the Bobcats (4-1), who suffered their first loss of the season. Jalen York was 6 for 14 passing for 87 yards and a 20-yard TD pass to Josue Magallanes. Colton Boyett had 10 tackles, while Israel Flores added eight.

Kern Valley 47, Mira Monte 6

J-Kwon McKnight had a rushing touchdown and an interception for the Lions (0-4).