Week 5 Report Card and Snap Counts: Cowboys shake cobwebs to dominate Giants

The Dallas Cowboys managed to move to 4-1 on the 2021 season, defeating a New York Giants team running on fumes after losing multiple key offensive players to violent and gruesome injuries. Dallas nonetheless poured it on, outscoring the Giants 27-10 in the second half to take a two-game lead in the NFC East.

It was a familiar path to victory for Dallas, who’s offense shows no signs of slowing down while the defense continues to generate turnovers at just the right time. It’s a recipe the Cowboys should hope to replicate many times throughout the year on the way towards a deep playoff run.

The Dallas defense is currently riding a nine-game streak with multiple takeaways after forcing two turnovers today against the N.Y. Giants, the longest active streak in the NFL. It is Dallas’ longest string of games since since a nine-game streak in the 1983 season: — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 11, 2021

Here’s how the Cowboys graded out in Week 5, along with the playtime percentage breakdown.

Quarterback: B

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dak Prescott: 78 snaps (100%)

Prescott threw his third interception of the year on the Cowboys’ first drive of the game, with the team getting off to a slow start eerily similar to how many games unfolded for Dallas in 2020. After the game, Prescott admitted that essentially playing on the one-year anniversary of his season-ending ankle injury weighed heavy on his mind.

He eventually broke out as the Cowboys offense roared back to life, finishing with 302 yards, his second-highest passing yardage total of the season. Prescott led Dallas scoring drives on six of their final seven possessions, after turning the ball over twice in the first quarter. He completed 22 of 33 passes for three touchdowns along with the lone interception, lost one fumble, and took two sacks. Even though it wasn’t his sharpest performance, Prescott still comfortably handled another divisional opponent, and still delivered plenty of big-time plays.

Dak Prescott has now won eight straight games against the Giants. He has not lost to them since going 0-2 vs. NY in his rookie year in 2016. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 10, 2021

Running Backs: A

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott: 47 snaps (60%)

Tony Pollard: 31 snaps (40%)

Elliott posted back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for the first time since the 2019 season, when he went three straight games against the Jets, Philadelphia, and the Giants. He finished with 110 yards on 21 attempts, scoring two touchdowns (one receiving), giving him six total on the season.

21 ✖️ 21 Zeke went Primetime on his TD 👀 pic.twitter.com/GfwOrALVDe — ESPN (@espn) October 10, 2021

Also having success was Pollard, who finished 75 rushing yards and nearly matched Elliott on a per-carry basis. It may look different now featuring a one-two punch approach, but Dallas once again has a dynamic and overpowering running game that’s been mowing down opponents.

Wide Receivers: B+

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb: 65 snaps (85%)

Amari Cooper: 57 snaps (73%)

Cedrick Wilson: 52 snaps (67%)

Noah Brown: 23 snaps (29%)

Malik Turner: 5 snaps (6%)

This week, it was Lamb who led the Cowboys’ receiving corps, finishing with 84 yards on four catches. He roasted New York CB James Bradberry on his 49-yard second quarter bomb from Prescott, and later drew a pass interference against Bradberry near the end zone to set up Elliott’s short TD reception in the third quarter.

Cooper put up a nearly identical stat line from last week, again hauling in three receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown. Cooper remains productive despite not operating at 100%, running a nasty route and turning around rookie CB Rodarius Williams on his 24-yard touchdown grab.

Tight Ends: A

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton Schultz: 57 snaps (73%)

Blake Jarwin: 31 snaps (40%)

Jeremy Sprinkle: 13 snaps (17%)

Schultz remains a popular receiving option in the early season, as he was Prescott’s most-targeted player with eight, five coming on third down. Schultz finished with six catches for 79 yards, and is quickly approaching his yardage total for the entire 2020 season.

No other Dallas TE recorded a statistic, but the Cowboys continue to be one of the league’s most creative teams in both TE usage and personnel.

Since 2020, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz ranks fourth among tight ends in receptions (89) and sixth in yards (895). The players ahead of him on either list: Darren Waller, Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews, George Kittle. Good company for the 2022 free agent. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 11, 2021

Offensive Line: B+

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tyron Smith, Connor Williams, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terence Steele: 78 snaps (100%)

Connor McGovern: 9 snaps (12%)

Also deserving a lot of credit for the Cowboys’ recharged run game is their offensive line, which continually opened up running lanes and led the way for both Elliott and Pollard. Making his fourth consecutive start at right tackle, Steele seems like a completely different player from his rookie season, looking right at home alongside a prime Martin.

However the Cowboys’ second-year center had a rough game, firing off several errant snaps and committing a false start penalty in the second quarter. It’s understandable for a young player like Biadasz to have some growing pains, but compared to the other Hall of Fame-level talent he shares the line with, he’s been standing out in the early season. Notably, Biadasz did recover a Pollard fumble in Giants territory, allowing Dallas to kick a field goal and go up 27-13.

Defensive Line: B+

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Tarell Basham: 56 snaps (82%)

Osa Odighizuwa: 41 snaps (61%)

Chauncey Golston: 40 snaps (59%)

Randy Gregory: 39 snaps (57%)

Carlos Watkins: 35 snaps (51%)

Brent Urban: 30 snaps (44%)

Bradlee Anae: 17 snaps (25%)

Quinton Bohanna: 16 snaps (24%)

The Cowboys did not manage to record any sacks of New York QBs, but the defensive line was still a constant factor throughout the contest. Gregory and Parsons each recorded multiple QB hits, as Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon were forced to deal with a barrage of pressure.

The #Cowboys recorded a 45.5% pressure rate vs. NYG (based on PFF's first review), which is DAL's highest pressure rate in a single game this season. — John Owning (@JohnOwning) October 11, 2021

Jones seemed especially susceptible to the heat, not completing a pass until the second quarter and starting the game just 1 for 8. Many of his throws were rushed and under duress, and didn’t have much of a chance downfield. Glennon had much more success moving the ball against the Dallas defense, which is troubling considering Jones seemed to be turning a corner over his last three games.

Linebackers: B

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Micah Parsons: 63 snaps (93%)

Keanu Neal: 34 snaps (50%)

Leighton Vander Esch: 31 snaps (46%)

Jabril Cox: 4 snaps (6%)

Playing their first game post-Jaylon Smith, the Cowboys linebackers didn’t miss much of a beat. Parsons led all defenders with eight total tackles, and Vander Esch had a nice game, recording five tackles, one for loss. The team also welcomed back Neal, who made played in his first game since Week 2.

Also seeing an uptick in playing time was Cox, the fourth-round rookie. He previously had only four defensive snaps all season, and recorded his first career tackle on what ended up being a scary goal-line stop on third down that knocked out Jones just before the end of the first half. Cox figures to be a benefactor of the newly-created snaps from Smith’s departure.

Defensive Backs: B+

(Photo by Matt Strasen/AP Images for Panini)

Jayron Kearse: 68 snaps (100%)

Anthony Brown: 64 snaps (94%)

Damontae Kazee: 63 snaps (93%)

Trevon Diggs: 57 snaps (84%)

Jourdan Lewis: 48 snaps (71%)

Malik Hooker: 33 snaps (49%)

Maurice Canady: 7 snaps (10%)

Diggs alone makes the Cowboys defense appointment viewing. The team’s best ballhawking DB in years, Diggs kept his turnover streak going, recording his sixth interceptionin five games this season, and ninth his last 10 games going back to last year.

Brown also had a feel-good pick-6 in the fourth quarter to cap off Dallas’ scoring, but once again, the secondary had problem areas apart from Diggs. The Cowboys had no answer for rookie WR Kadarius Toney, who caught 10 passes for 189 yards. Almost all of Glennon’s passes went towards Toney, and it wasn’t until he was ejected for throwing a punch at Kazee that he no longer terrorized the Dallas secondary.

Special Teams: B+

Luke Gifford: 22 snaps (73%)

Nahshon Wright: 20 snaps (67%)

Jabril Cox, Maurice Canady: 18 snaps (60%)

CJ Goodwin, Corey Clement: 17 snaps (57%)

Azur Kamara: 15 snaps (50%)

Malik Turner: 14 snaps (47%)

Jeremy Sprinkle: 13 snaps (43%)

It was a solid special teams day for the Cowboys, who only had to punt one time. Lamb had a nifty 17-yard punt return, and Greg Zuerlein made three field goals and all of his extra points. Cox also recovered New York’s onside kick attempt in the fourth quarter.

Coaching: B+

Once again, the Cowboys came out with an impressive performance and game plan. They were typically aggressive, going for it twice on fourth down (converting one), and really opened up the game in the second half. Through five games, Mike McCarthy has his group looking as-advertised and like they could be NFC contenders.

Mike McCarthy (Cowboys), Ron Rivera (Washington), and Joe Judge (Giants) all took over as head coaches in the NFC East in 2020. After Sunday's results Mike McCarthy now has the most wins of the group. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 11, 2021

