Week 5 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes is coming off just the third scoreless start of his career. It did feature a personal-best 54 yards rushing. Theres an outside chance Tyreek Hill (clavicle) returns against the Colts. Its been tougher sledding for Lamar Jackson the past two weeks and hes still finished as the QB12 and QB4. I thought Kyler Murray would be real life-struggle proof in fantasy. Its actually been L-Jax. Deshaun Watson became the latest quarterback to underperform against the Panthers. That has not been a problem vs. the Falcons, who have coughed up the 10th most quarterback fantasy points. Watson has surprisingly had a pair of scoreless starts through the air, though he helped salvage both with rushing touchdowns. Russell Wilson saw a golden Week 4 opportunity go to waste because the Cardinals couldnt hang. So far, Wilson is close to maintaining his 2018 efficiency while improving upon its volume (33 weekly attempts compared to 27). The Rams offense has been teetering, especially on the road, but its hard to see the Seahawks having the luxury of keeping a governor on their quarterback on TNF. Tom Brady looked like a rookie in Buffalo. He will look like Tom Brady against a Redskins defense permitting a farcical 77.5 completion percentage.

Dak Prescotts passing touchdown totals have declined from four to three to two to zero. He finished as the QB24 in New Orleans. A Packers Defense allowing the third fewest quarterback fantasy points will be a difficult place to get back on track. Even after Carson Wentzs three-score Week 4, the Pack have as many picks (four) as touchdowns allowed. Working in Prescotts favor is the return of Michael Gallup (knee). Through four games, Matt Ryan has generated just one more touchdown (eight) than turnover (seven). Thanks to averaging 44 attempts and clearing 300 yards each time out, he is still the QB5 by average points. The Texans are struggling to contain enemy passers. Carson Wentz completed only 16 Week 4 passes. Thankfully, three of them found the end zone. With or without DeSean Jackson (abdomen), Wentz wont face much resistance from the Jets. It took a soft matchup, but Aaron Rodgers finally exploded in Week 4. The Cowboys will be another stiff test, but Vegas (47 over/under) expects a solid scoring environment. This should be a more up-and-down game than the Packs Weeks 1-3 slate of CHI, MIN, DEN, though Davante Adams (toe) potential absence looms large. I would move Rodgers to QB7 if Adams plays.

The QB7 by average points, Jameis Winston is coming off back-to-back three-score starts for the first time in his career. His 385/4 against the Rams came in a tough matchup. @NO feels like another one, though the Saints are surrendering the second most QB fantasy points even after shutting down Dak Prescott. Kyler Murray keeps staying alive, three times finishing in the top 15. The task will grow harder without Christian Kirk (ankle). Murray remains in the QB1 mix for Week 5 because of a date with the Bengals severely undermanned defense. The QB11 by average points, Philip Rivers season-low for yardage is 293. vs. DEN is far from a smash spot, but the Broncos will be adjusting to life without OLB Bradley Chubb. Jacoby Brissett had a concerning Week 4. Largely tasked with merely managing games for Weeks 1-3, Brissett could not dig the Colts out of an early 14-0 hole vs. the unimpressive Raiders. T.Y. Hiltons (quad) absence played a part. It could again this week, but Brissett is a no-brainer streamer in a Chiefs showdown with a week-leading 56.5over/under.

I wrote about Jared Goff at great length on Monday. He has not been the same quarterback since Lions coach Matt Patricia gave the league the blueprint to slow Goff down last Week 13. His road struggles are well documented. Middle of the pack in terms of pass defense, the Seahawks are not a stay-away road matchup in and of themselves. The 49ers made mincemeat of an easy opposing quarterback slate in Weeks 1-3. Baker Mayfield, meanwhile, finally showed signs of life in Baltimore. Perhaps most promising about Mayfields performance was his 3/82/1 connection with unheralded Ricky Seals-Jones. Passing to whomever happened to be open was a staple of Mayfields 2018. Whether or not he can stay hot for Week 5 could depend on Jarvis Landrys (concussion) health. Josh Allen (concussion) is uncertain to face the Titans. The Titans arent as dominant against the pass as New England, though they are far from a walk in the park. They have allowed the ninth most quarterback rushing yards despite an unimposing slate of running QBs. Trying to assuage one receiver (Adam Thielen), Kirk Cousins could find himself without another (Stefon Diggs) against the Giants. Being treated like a rookie by stone-age coach Mike Zimmer, Cousins is not in good position to take advantage of a cake matchup in the Giants.

Much shaker in his second start than first, Daniel Jones gets Golden Tate back for a tough test in the Vikings. Andy Dalton made me lose my passion for football on Monday night, which is why hes a legitimate streamer against the Cardinals bottom-three pass defense. Sometimes things just work out that way. Kyle Allen has had one good start and one terrible one. Even if Jalen Ramsey (back) once again sits, vs. JAX is not a blow-up spot. Chase Daniels bottom-dollar DFS appeal is undeniable vs. a Raiders Defense permitting the seventh-most quarterback fantasy points. We all love the Gardner Minshew story, but the reality is, hes the QB19 by average points. He has a brutal matchup in a Panthers Defense allowing a league-low 157 weekly passing yards. Ron Riveras unit has either erased or stymied Jared Goff, Jameis Winston, Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson. They are tied for first with 18 sacks. The Ravens are struggling. They still arent stream Mason Rudolph struggling. Marcus Mariota randomly came alive last week, something he does from time to time. The Bills figure to put him back on life support.

RB Notes: Christian McCaffreys 629 yards from scrimmage through the first four games of the season are the 16th most in history. Amongst active players, only 2017 Kareem Hunt was more prolific in Games 1-4. McCaffrey is on pace for 2,516, which would break Chris Johnsons record by seven. Bottled up in Week 2, Ezekiel Elliott has still managed to score in 3-of-4 games while averaging 23 touches since his scaled-back Week 1. Running in the more functional offense, Elliott gets the nod over Dalvin Cook. It doesnt hurt that he also has the better matchup. Thanks in part to their imploding passing attack, the Vikings are a team in disarray. They are still 5.5-point road favorites against the Giants. Cook should bounce back from his quiet Week 4. Alvin Kamara has handled the ball 45 times in two games since Drew Brees went down. Its hard to see how he does not hit at least 20 for a home tilt where the Saints are 3.5-point favorites. Bad: David Johnson is averaging 43 rushing yards. Good: He has caught at least six passes 3-of-4 games. With Christian Kirk (ankle) out, D.J.s pass catching will be needed more than ever against a Bengals Defense that has hemorrhaged the second most RB receptions (31).

The 49ers emerged from their soft Weeks 1-3 slate with Football Outsiders No. 6 run defense. Nick Chubb has gone at least 17/62 each time out, but this will be his toughest test of the young season. Instead of punishing Chris Carson for his fumbles, the Seahawks committed to him, and the 25-year-old back responded with 21 missed/broken tackles in Arizona, the most ever in Sports Info Solutions database. A tougher Rams D is on tap for Thursday night, while dangerous change-of-pace back Rashaad Penny is returning from his hamstring injury. Leonard Fournettes 225 yards rushing against the Broncos are the high-water mark for the young season by 51. They would have been the second most of 2018, and are the fifth most by any player over the past five seasons. This, after Fournette was humiliatingly ineffective in Week 3. The way to move the ball against Carolina is on the ground. Marlon Mack was a Week 4 flop and is now battling an ankle injury. If he can get cleared, he will have another RB1 setup vs. a Chiefs D getting blasted for 5.9 yards per carry and 150 rushing yards per game.

Has any players 2019 gone more #AsExpected than Derrick Henrys? The Bills have a tough run defense, but Henry is guaranteed to reach his 15-touch floor, and should push for last weeks to-date ceiling of 28. Week 4 got away from the Ravens, resulting in a season-low 13 touches for Mark Ingram. Theres no risk of a repeat vs. the Mason Rudolph-led Steelers. James Conner finally went off in Week 4 but came away with an ankle injury. His status is genuinely uncertain. If he can go, he has a legitimate RB1 setup in a Steelers Offense being remade into a high-percentage, run-focused attack on the fly. If he cant, Jaylen Samuels who touched the ball 18 times and saw heavy wild cat usage against the Bengals, will be an RB1. Even if Conner ends up fine, Samuels is back in the FLEX mix, and actually has some upside this time. Jamaal Williams (concussion) appears poised to sit in Dallas. Rookie Dexter Williams will be involved, but Aaron Jones should handle the ball at least 15 times in JerryWorld. Might the training wheels be coming off Todd Gurley? Hes played 75 percent of the snaps over the past two weeks, while his 11 targets against the Bucs nearly doubled his previous season total.

LeVeon Bell is averaging 25 touches. Thats situation or opponent doesnt matter territory. The Jets have no choice but to keep the handles comin. Wayne Gallman fulfilled his plug-and-play destiny. The Vikings are a much more concerning foe than the Redskins, but the Giants still have no choice but to feature the third-year fourth-rounder. Melvin Gordon can ease into the season as a nearly-touchdown home favorite against a Broncos Defense that just got detonated by Leonard Fournette. Austin Ekeler figures to eventually fade to FLEX status, but Gordons workload should be limited enough that Ekeler maintains RB2 appeal for an attackable matchup. Joe Mixon has overcome his wounded-dove offense for 15/60 in back-to-back weeks. Thats a reasonable floor expectation vs. the Cardinals bottom-five run D. David Montgomery got all the way up to 75 percent of the snaps last week as he handled 24 touches. The production still did not follow. It almost has to vs. the Vontaze Burfict-less Raiders. Josh Jacobs posted new season highs in receiving in Indianapolis but ran only four more routes than the week prior (13-9). If the Bears defense has a soft spot, its RB receptions. Their 29 are tied four fourth worst.

Pro Football Focus has a metric called elusive rating. It attempts to measure the impact of a runner independent of his blocking. Dead last, by far, is Sony Michel. The struggling second-year pro has another mouthwatering matchup. Lets see if he can finally make that matter. Phillip Lindsay is averaging 17 touches. Royce Freeman, 14. Theres no other deeper meaning to their rankings. Devonta Freeman has looked like a runner on his last legs. Hes 53-of-60 in Pro Football Focus overall running back ranks. Damien Williams return further complicates the Chiefs backfield. LeSean McCoy is the only clearly startable back. Dame is a wild card FLEX play. Its back to the bench, for now, for Darrel Williams. An Eagles back finally broke through in Week 4. It was Jordan Howard. Miles Sanders did not fade to black, of course. Its an open question as to who might get to close out the pathetic Jets. Howards hot hand gives him the rankings edge. Devin Singletary (hamstring) is back. Even if he sees the ball only 4-5 times, thats enough to ice Frank Gores RB2 appeal. With Tevin Coleman (ankle) likely to miss another game, Matt Breida maintains his tenuous hold on RB1 duties. James White and Chris Thompson. Whose team needs their pass-catching back more this week?

WR Notes: Michael Thomas has traditionally victimized the Bucs. For as limited as Teddy Bridgewater is, he has still found a way to funnel Thomas the ball. Coming off a dud of a game that would have looked better had he not lost a 69-yard touchdown to OPI, Keenan Allen will be shadowed by Chris Harris. 30-year-old Harris is currently PFFs No. 31 cornerback. The WR6 by average points in standard, Cooper Kupp is the WR2 in PPR. That includes an 11/102/2 feasting on the road two weeks ago. Seattle has faced struggling offenses but also contained some star wideouts en route to allowing the seventh fewest receiver fantasy points through four games. 10th in air yards, Odell Beckham is merely 18th in actual yards. The 49ers defense is off to a hot start, but it is not because of its undermanned secondary. The Bucs receiver corps has been big enough for the two of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Summer visions of Bruce Arians taking Jameis Winston and his his wideouts to the next level are beginning to look like a reality. Godwin gets the Week 5 rankings advantage thanks to an appetizing matchup with Saints slot CB P.J. Williams. Despite erasing the Cowboys last week, New Orleans is getting stung for the fifth-most receiver fantasy points.

Tyler Lockett was allowed to wither vs. the Cardinals milly-making pass defense last Sunday. Even with the Rams offense generating Whats the deal? think pieces including from me thats unlikely to be a possibility Thursday evening. Seattle will have to throw. Yet to truly have a ceiling game, Amari Cooper is headed to Jaire Alexander jail for Week 5. Both compiling and scoring, Cooper still deserves top 10 benefit of the doubt. The Bengals had me questioning the meaning of life Monday evening. That wont stop me from firing up Tyler Boyd against the Cardinals. Characteristically, Arizona slot CB Tramaine Brock has been a liability. Boyd is fourth in the league in targets (39). Sammy Watkins rankings need to come with a trigger warning. Or maybe an insanity warning. Im trusting the process but If the rule you followed brought you to this, of what use was the rule? Redskins slot CB Fabian Moreau is getting blowtorched. Fire up Julian Edelman in the Patriots post-Antonio Brown receiver corps following last weeks predictable letdown spot in Buffalo.

Suddenly slumping, Larry Fitzgerald should get jump-started by a Christian Kirk-less date with the Bengals barely-there defense. Theres no way to sugarcoat JuJu Smith-Schusters situation. Things are looking bleak. The Steelers passing game under Mason Rudolph is quickly devolving into glorified handoffs to James Conner and Jaylen Samuels. JuJus Week 5 hat is hung on the Ravens discombobulated pass defense. Thanks to an historic 68 attempts from Jared Goff, each of the Rams big three receivers partied like it was 2018 vs. the Bucs. Theres no great separating mechanism for Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods this week. Josh Gordon has yet to have a Sunday where hes put it all together. It might be hard not to in Washington. Allen Robinson is weathering whatever the gods of football hell throw at him. The Raiders offer the opportunity for more than just WR2 water treading. The Vikings receiver corps: Things are happening. Amidst a crazy week, heres what we know: Adam Thielen will play against the Giants and offer major squeaky wheel potential. Stefon Diggs????? Alshon Jeffery needs to start sending Michael Crabtree royalty checks. The Jets are coughing up the fourth most receiver fantasy points. Marquise Browns air yards havent been equaling real yards the past two weeks. His usage not to mention overall numbers still remains that of a WR2.

Sterling Shepard no longer has the slot all to himself following Golden Tates return. Although Tates arrival is indisputably good news for a short-handed receiver corps, its worth remembering he didnt show much for the Eagles last season. Will Fuller and John Brown are gobbling up air yards but havent done much with them. Brown in the past few weeks, Fuller all season. Browns matchup in the Titans isnt amazing, but it is much better than what he had in Week 4. Fuller gets a Falcons D that allowed not one, but two Titans wideouts to come alive last week. Curtis Samuel has drawn 179 more air yards than D.J. Moore, placing eighth in the league in the category. Moores floor hasnt been all that appealing during Cam Newtons absence, and it sure looks like Samuel has the higher ceiling. It appears Terry McLaurin will return from his hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it will be vs. the Patriots league-best defense with Dwayne Haskins making his first start. The duos college teammates narrative is best left on ice for a week. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is 19th in receiver targets (16) over the past two weeks. Eight is a realistic over/under with Davante Adams (toe) appearing poised to sit. Geronimo Allison, meanwhile, offers refuse-to-die WR4 appeal.

Emmanuel Sanders has hit 86 yards in 3-of-4 games. Courtland Sutton has a higher ceiling, but Sanders floor is more attainable than Suttons upside. With Tyreek Hills (clavicle) return looking increasingly imminent, this will probably be the last week you have to choose between Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman. Robinson maintains the volume edge. Hardman is the bigger big-play threat. For the same reasons laid out in the quarterback section, its probably best not to expect a D.J. Chark ceiling week. Michael Gallup was fifth in yards (226) after Week 2. His low rank is a product of having a tough matchup and uncertain usage following a two-game layoff. Mohamed Sanu will be forever subtweeting fantasy hipsters. Instead of locking onto his Pro Bowler JuJu Smith-Schuster or college teammate James Washingon, Mason Rudolph loves third-round rookie Diontae Johnson? Johnson was not covered on his 43-yard touchdown against the Bengals. John Daigle and Ian Hartitz have a message: Fire up Auden Tate. It certainly sounds compelling on paper. There are worse ideas than betting on Robby Anderson vs. the Eagles nonexistent cornerback group. Parris Campbell would seem to be the non-T.Y. Hilton Colts receiver, but his Week 4 lost fumble was a brutal rookie mistake.

TE Notes: An automatic 7/80 so far this season, Travis Kelce has a delectable matchup in the Colts. Despite George Kittles slow fantasy start, he is still vacuuming up 24.7 percent of the 49ers targets. The floodgates will open soon. The Browns are coughing up the eighth most tight end fantasy points. Through four weeks, Evan Engram checks in as the TE1 in both PPR and standard. Golden Tates return from suspension will test his targets floor. So far, Engram has seen at least seven looks in every game. Zach Ertz has also seen at least seven targets every game. DeSean Jacksons (abdomen) potential return could say something about that for Week 5. The Jets are surrendering the fewest tight end fantasy points but have not faced a real test up the seam. Darren Waller is on pace for 132/1,280. The Bears have been limiting tight end production, but the Raiders wont have many other means of moving the ball. Mark Andrews is yet another tight end who has drawn at least seven looks each week out. He had another quiet game in Week 4 but led all tight ends in air yards (94). You can continue to bet on his upside.

Austin Hooper checks in as the TE2 in PPR and TE4 in standard. The further the Falcons offense descends into madness, the safer Hoopers floor seems to become. Will Dissly: You cant fight city hall. Tied for third in the entire NFL in end zone targets (five), Dissly was targeted on a ridiculous 40 percent of his routes against the Cardinals. That was the Seahawks first game without Nick Vannett. The Rams are a tougher matchup than the Cardinals. Greg Olsen and Delanie Walker both came back down to earth in Week 4. Neither have a great Week 5 matchup. Olsen has displayed the higher ceiling this season, Walker the higher floor. Ill let that serve as the tiebreaker. O.J. Howard has yet to draw more than five targets in a game. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin dominating, Bucs coach Bruce Arians lacks motivation to force the issue with his seam stretcher.

Eric Ebron flat stunk in Week 4, dropping three passes before scoring a meaningless 48-yard touchdown. Jack Doyle, meanwhile, failed to make an impact on eight targets, going 4/22. They get a Week 5 reprieve because Jacoby Brissett will undoubtedly have to attempt more than 40 passes against the Chiefs, and T.Y. Hiltons (quad) health remains uncertain. Ill keep trotting Jared Cook out there in the top 15 because, really, what choice do I have? Cook is 11th in tight end targets (17) and 12th in air yards. Even with Teddy Bridgewater under center, at some point Cook is going to bust some big plays. Tyler Eiferts ranking is all about the matchup. Jimmy Graham went a season-best 6/61/1 in Week 4, but his anti-chemistry with Aaron Rodgers remained in fine form. Graham was at one point literally hit in the back with a pass. Dawson Knox is 10th in air yards over the past two weeks. These are the things we tell ourselves at this part of the board. Ricky Seals-Jones is athletic and went 3/82/1 in Week 4. Idk. Ben Watson comes off suspension to a good matchup.





Week 5 Kickers





Week 5 Defense/Special Teams