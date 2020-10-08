Week 5 Rankings

Week 5 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Chef Russell Wilson will face no resistance from a Vikings pass defense allowing 292 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. … Dak Prescott is on pace for 6,760 yards. The single-season record is 5,477. The Giants are *checks notes* not good. … No. 2 in fantasy points per game, Josh Allen has yet to post fewer than three total scores and has found the end zone as a rusher in 3-of-4 contests. If this game happens, the COVID-stricken Titans will be down at least 10 players and suiting up after barely practicing the past two weeks. It’s another nuclear-level spot for the league’s most-improved player. ... Lamar Jackson has yet to encounter a normal Sunday. 3-of-4 weeks, his team has gotten up too big, too early for him to live up to fantasy expectations. The fourth was the worst start of his career. The Bengals, of all teams, might finally provide a 60-minute contest, though bookmakers disagree. … Patrick Mahomes has yet to really hit his stride, and yet, he’s accounted for 12 scores and zero turnovers through four games. His only concern vs. Vegas will be Jon Gruden’s squad not keeping the proceedings close enough.

The Cardinals’ passing attack has been rather unsightly. Kyler Murray is the QB4 by average points because of his 32/264/4 rushing line. He failed to find the end zone as a runner for the first time last week but compensated with 78 yards. The Jets are an all-systems-go matchup. … The first start of Desahun Watson’s career without Bill O’Brien will come against a Jaguars Defense coughing up 261 passing yards per game and 8.4 yards per attempt. Watson is primed for his first top-10 finish since Week 1. … With his receiver corps banged up, Matt Ryan has managed one touchdown in two games. The Falcons badly need a healthy Julio Jones (hamstring) opposite Calvin Ridley, but Jones’ status is looking shaky against the Panthers. Matt Rhule’s defense has been surprisingly stout vs. the pass, permitting the third fewest QB fantasy points, albeit against an unimposing slate of quarterbacks. Julio’s status renders Ryan something of a Week 5 wild card. … As we obsess over Drew Brees’ failed eye tests, his stats remain just fine, though he is a distant 22nd by average fantasy points. Michael Thomas’ likely return against the Chargers’ epically injured defense will help.

Ben Roethlisberger, who didn’t have a healthy Diontae Johnson in Week 3, has managed at least two scores in all three of his appearances. The Eagles’ defense is bending but not completely breaking. … Joe Burrow has reached 300 yards in three straight starts. It might take some garbage time to get there against the Ravens, but that recipe has worked for other signal callers, as the Ravens are permitting 270 weekly passing yards as they build big leads and then sit back in the second half. … Tom Brady’s Nos. 1-4 wide receivers are all injured, while only the Colts are allowing fewer QB fantasy points than the Bears. Scotty Miller (groin, hip) will play. Mike Evans (ankle) probably isn’t far behind, though he’s a game-time call. Brady’s five-score Week 4 outburst has him up to QB8 by average points. … I regret to inform that it is a Kirk Cousins week. Now with two established receivers, Cousins gets a Seahawks Defense allowing truly historic receiver production. Cousins is guaranteed to reach 30 attempts for the first time in a contest where the Vikings will have no choice but to throw.

“Ceiling” isn’t really Teddy Bridgewater’s thing, but a quarterback currently supporting a pair of top-24 wideouts in D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson will definitely have some of it against the Falcons. If not for the Seahawks, no pass defense would be worse. The Falcons lead the league in air scores allowed (13). … Gardner Minshew has mostly known what to do with plus matchups, providing multiple scores in 3-of-4 starts and 300-plus yards in 2-of-4. He finally got D.J. Chark going in Week 4. His streamer appeal is slightly curbed by how easily gutted the Texans are on the ground. … Barely being allowed to throw beyond the line of scrimmage, Jared Goff was a Week 4 mega bust vs. the lowly Giants. Fantasy managers will be hoping for floor instead of ceiling vs. the silently solid Washington Defense. … Likely getting back A.J. Brown, the Titans are going to have to let Ryan Tannehill open it up vs. the suddenly high-flying Bills. It won’t be that big of a stretch for Tanne, who has actually had to attempt 37-plus passes in 2-of-3 starts. Again, this is if the Titans, you know, play.

Story continues

There hasn’t been that big of a difference between Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. Better days might eventually be ahead for the Saints’ defense, but so far, it is surrendering the seventh most QB fantasy points. With the Chargers’ defense extremely injured, a shootout could develop. … Derek Carr will throw for 260 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs, no more, no less. … Ryan Fitzpatrick was an air ball of a Week 4 streamer. Even in its diminished, injured state, the 49ers’ defense is surrendering precious little passing production. … The Browns scored 49 points and Baker Mayfield threw for 165 yards. Yet to eclipse 219 yards passing, Mayfield has demonstrated zero upside. … Carson Wentz has four touchdowns and seven picks in four starts and zero receivers. Moving on against the Steelers. … Averaging 207 yards over his past three starts, Philip Rivers has four total scores. It’s not exactly difficult to discern the Colts’ intentions against the Browns. … Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) appears on track to return. … Scoreless in three straight starts, Daniel Jones has been one of the very worst players in football. Even the Cowboys could have trouble fixing it. … One thing we know about Kyle Allen? He isn’t afraid to funnel targets to his No. 1 receiver and running back. This is a go-nowhere experiment for Washington that could benefit fantasy players.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.

Week 5 Running Backs

RB Notes: All you need to know about Alvin Kamara is that his 119-yard, one-score Week 4 was his lowest fantasy output of the season. Michael Thomas’ (ankle) potential return looms, but there is every reason to expect Kamara to remain the Week 5 engine of this offense. … Finally playing a team that won’t be able to match them in offensive pyrotechnics, the Cowboys will almost certainly lean on Ezekiel Elliott vs. the pathetic Giants. … The Seahawks are the most pass funnel defense in recorded history, but Dalvin Cook, who has 311 yards rushing over his past two games, won’t get to take his foot off the gas in a game with an otherworldly 57.5 over/under. If nothing else, there will be no shortage of drives to finish near the goal line. … D’Ernest Johnson’s 95-yard Week 4 reminded that Kareem Hunt might not necessarily be a 1-for-1 replacement for Nick Chubb. Still, we are not going to overthink this one. A former top-three fantasy back, Hunt is now the unquestioned lead runner for the AFC’s most run-committed team. Plug and play. For his part, Johnson is a desperation FLEX for teams caught in a COVID/bye week bind. The Colts have been amongst the league’s nastiest squads against the run, albeit vs. a soft schedule.

If Derrick Henry’s team actually plays, it will be against a Bills run defense that sprung some leaks before tightening up vs. Josh Jacobs in Week 4. … It’s been a quiet two weeks for Josh Jacobs, who must now confront the Chiefs as a 12-point road underdog. We can still hang our hat on the fact that the Raiders have no choice but to feature Jacobs, while the ground remains the best place to get Andy Reid’s defense. 20 touches remain firmly in play. … Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 99 routes are, unsurprisingly, third amongst running backs. Unfortunately, he is just 10th in RB receptions. That, combined with his so far ordinary play on the ground is why he checks in as merely the RB18 by average points in half PPR leagues. Coughing up the most running back fantasy points, the Raiders are a chance to fix all this. … James Robinson is 10th in running back receptions but 23rd in routes run. Three catches might be a better weekly forecast than the five he’s averaged over the past two games. He crashes this week’s top 10 because he has almost zero touch competition vs. a Texans Defense permitting the fourth most RB fantasy points. The Jags are six-point road underdogs, an aggressive bet from Vegas on the BOB-less Texans.

Sticking with the RB routes/catches theme, Mike Davis is 21st and routes and third in receptions despite starting only two games. The pathetic Falcons are, as usual, bottom two in RB catches allowed. Fire him up. … Fifth in routes is Joe Mixon, which you would never guess from the fantasy community’s consternation over Giovani Bernard’s “involvement.” Mixon comes off the best game by any back this season to a foreboding matchup in the Ravens. Mixon has to be given a rankings boost after last week’s explosion, but he is definitely going to need his hands in a contest where the Bengals are nearly two-touchdown road ‘dogs. … It was hard for me to differentiate between Chris Carson and James Conner this week. They are equally big favorites (seven points) against equally desperate teams, but Vegas is expecting 13 more points from SEA/MIN than PIT/PHI. I will tiebreak with Carson’s scoring odds over Conner’s closeout duties. … It’s been hard to get a grip on Jonathan Taylor’s usage. As feared, his Week 1 targets have so far proven to be a mirage, as he’s totaled five looks over his past three games. He’s also been ceding far too many change-of-pace touches to Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins. The Browns profile as the Colts’ most competitive opponent in weeks, which will hopefully force the road ‘dog Colts to lean more heavily on their special rookie back.

There’s a strong chance this ends up too low for Miles Sanders, but that was some strange Week 4 usage, and it was not because of flow. A Steelers team that’s played only three games is currently grading out as a top-two run defense. … Devin Singletary has appeared worthy of being a feature back during Zack Moss’ absence. His Week 5 problems are: Moss (toe) is likely returning, Josh Allen continues to vulture goal-line looks and, most importantly, the game might not even be played. … Leonard Fournette (ankle) and LeSean McCoy (ankle) are out for the Bucs. Everything keeps coming up Ronald Jones, who handled 26 touches in Week 4. ... Jerick McKinnon socially distanced himself from Jeff Wilson against the Eagles. The Dolphins are far more forgiving on the ground. Raheem Mostert’s (knee) health is a McKinnon wild card … Returning to routes, only Ezekiel Elliott has run more of them than David Johnson. Of course, Duke Johnson is now back in the fold. Layups to Johnson vs. a Jags defense that concedes a ton of them to running backs would be an easy tweak for old/new play-caller Tim Kelly. … Antonio Gibson’s 17 Week 4 touches were a new career high. Now he gets Kyle Allen under center, a player who knows a thing or two about checking down to running backs.

Struggling for big plays and offering nothing as a pass catcher, Kenyan Drake timeshare watch is officially on. … Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) is back. There’s little doubt Joe Flacco (lol) will give him the ball 15 times. There is even less doubt that Bell won’t do anything notable with the work. … With Sony Michel (quad) on injured reserve, Damien Harris had one of the best games by any Pats back in Week 4. Cam Newton (COVID-19) is not returning for Week 5, meaning everything will be on the running game’s plate vs. the Broncos. The whims of Bill Belichick, etc. Harris is the play. … Darrell Henderson … canceled? Not great! Now Cam Akers (ribs) is returning to further muddy the waters. This is a complete guess, but I am giving Henderson a Week 4 mulligan after he was so good in Weeks 2 and 3. … This should be coronation time for Joshua Kelley with Austin Ekeler (hamstring) on injured reserve. Instead, Kelley’s back-to-back weeks with fumbles have revived Justin Jackson, who is finally back from his quad ailment. Excitement and fear are merited in equal measure for Kelley. Jackson should be 100 percent rostered as we wait to see how this plays out. … No Ravens running back has reached 11 carries in a game. It doesn’t matter how good the game scripts look on paper. None of Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins or Gus Edwards can be trusted as a FLEX.

Week 5 Receivers

WR Notes: Tyreek Hill has yet to have a 100-yard game. Nevertheless, he’s the WR6 by average points in half PPR leagues. The powder keg is going to blow some time soon. Why not vs. Jon Gruden’s Raiders? … One spot ahead of Hill is DK Metcalf. That’s despite the fact that Metcalf has yet to catch more than four passes. There is an 8/220 blowup somewhere in Metcalf’s future. The Vikings are another mouthwatering opportunity. … Amari Cooper has reached nine receptions in 3-of-4 games, never posting fewer than six. The Cowboys finally have an opponent in the Giants who probably won’t be able to keep up, but betting against Cooper’s volume is not recommended. … Similar to Cooper, Stefon Diggs has reached 6/86 in 3-of-4 contests. His Week 5 concern … will this game actually happen? … We’ve seen two monsters from Adam Thielen and two duds. It’s essentially impossible to expect anything but the former against a Seahawks Defense that’s surrendered 500 more yards to wide receivers than any other team. … Chris Godwin (hamstring) remains sidelined. Whether he’s catching deep balls or converting alley-oops, Mike Evans will get his numbers on Thursday Night Football … is what I wrote before learning Evans’ ankle apparently has him as a game-time decision.

Week 4 for Calvin Ridley. Was it the ankle? Jaire Alexander? Julio Jones being out, freeing up defensive attention for his teammate? It was probably a little bit of everything. Julio (hamstring) probably won’t be back, but the Panthers don’t have an Alexander to throw at Ridley. It is worth noting that Matt Rhule’s defense has quietly permitted the seventh fewest WR fantasy points. … DeAndre Hopkins was not good playing on one leg against the Panthers. Thankfully, he seemed to avoid setbacks with his ankle. You don’t really need both feet vs. the Jets. This is a conservative rank based on Hopkins’ health. … Michael Thomas (ankle) seems poised to return for Monday night’s game against the banged up Chargers. Of course, we also thought that last week. … Tyler Lockett had his first down game against the Dolphins. It is going to be really difficult for that to remain the case in this 57.5-totaled affair. … There are two Terry McLaurin variables for Week 5. First is new QB Kyle Allen, who knew what to do with his No. 1 receiver in Carolina (lock onto him). The second is shadow CB Jalen Ramsey, who has been good if not erasing. Terry’s 387 yards are fifth amongst all players.

Keenan Allen has yet to draw fewer than 10 targets in any of Justin Herbert’s three starts. … We keep hearing about D.J. Moore’s target share (good) and air yards (even better), but Hayden Winks highlights his aDOT. Moore is getting targeted farther down the field, resulting in tougher looks. Robby Anderson, meanwhile, keeps converting his cheap thrills into big games. This might be the rash judgment of a writer who isn’t a spreadsheet maven, but 25 percent of the season seems like enough time to acknowledge the reality that Anderson is the better fantasy bet right now. … The 49ers’ increasingly injured secondary won’t be able to stop DeVante Parker from gobbling up targets and easy receptions. … Will Fuller has had two quiet days and two 100-yard efforts. In other words, exactly what you should expect from Will Fuller. Scary floor, but Fuller’s ceiling keeps him locked into the top 20. … Slot man Tyler Boyd is Joe Burrow’s No. 1 receiver, providing at least 7/72 every game since Week 1. We don’t like to count on garbage time as a fantasy formula, but it is almost impossible to see Boyd drawing fewer than eight looks in Baltimore.

Last week’s run-aided explosion suddenly has Odell Beckham as a top-12 wideout by average half PPR points. It stands to reason a few more rushes could come OBJ’s way during Nick Chubb’s absence. We also can’t count on it. Stuck on 6-8 weekly looks, Beckham remains a WR2. … You’re probably getting whiplash from my Cooper Kupp/Robert Woods machinations. What it is boiling down to: 1. A lack of overall volume. Jared Goff is 21st in attempts. 2. Low-quality fantasy targets. Goff’s average intended air yards of 5.8 are tied with Drew Brees for last. On average Goff is throwing 2.4 yards shy of the sticks, also the second lowest mark in football. 3. Too much target competition. Even on his limited volume, Goff is spreading the ball all over the formation. It is all conspiring to make Kupp and Woods lower-end WR2s. … By Sunday, it will have been 21 days since Diontae Johnson played a full game. He’s reached 10 targets in each of his 60-minute affairs. Darius Slay is a complicating factor for Week 5. Elsewhere in the Steelers’ receiver corps, JuJu Smith-Schuster’s underwhelming Weeks 1-3 usage has him 64th in yards per route run amongst wideouts.

Through a quarter of the season, CeeDee Lamb is winning his battle with Michael Gallup for No. 2 fantasy status behind Amari Cooper. Both have big-play ability. Lamb will get easier opportunities to tap his out of the slot. … I assumed — hoped — the Jaguars would return from their Week 3 mini bye realizing they needed to commit more to D.J. Chark. They did, and the result was easily the best game by a Jags pass catcher all season. Perhaps not healthy even in Weeks 1 and 2, Chark can now hit the ground running in an A+ matchup with the Texans. … Blowing up the intermediate levels of the field, Justin Jefferson is a real threat to post his third straight 100-yard game. … What’s it going to take for Marquise Brown to have a WR2 day? The answer probably isn’t a game where the Ravens are almost two-touchdown favorites. Brown is going to have to get his numbers in the first half. … Surrounded almost literally by no names, Jamison Crowder will have little issue absorbing checkdowns from Cpt. Checkdown Joe Flacco. … If he’s not already an every-week WR3, Tee Higgins is getting close. … Henry Ruggs (knee) is looking likely to return, but Hunter Renfrow will be the only Raider in the WR3 range vs. Kansas City.

Week 5 Tight Ends

TE Notes: The only player who has pulled his weight every week at the tight end position, Travis Kelce has reached 70 yards 3-of-4 games and scored in the only contest he didn’t. … How dominant was George Kittle’s 15-catch Week 2? He is seventh in raw PPR points amongst tight ends despite playing only 2-of-4 games. The Dolphins are policing the seam well but have yet to face a tight end better than Tyler Eifert. No fear. … Mark Andrews has been a 2020 fantasy disappointment as the Ravens get sucked into one bizarre game flow after another. He remains the TE5 by average points in half-PPR leagues, but with the Ravens operating as 13-point favorites against the Bengals, it’s another hard-to-forecast week. … Darren Waller’s 29 receptions are five more than any other seam stretcher. Waller is not getting much bang for his buck, averaging 8.5 yards per reception and finding the end zone only once. Riding that volume wave will hopefully produce some actual points in this weekend’s 56-totaled affair with the Chiefs.

Hunter Henry has come back down to earth the past two weeks. A Saints Defense coughing up the second most tight end fantasy points will hopefully be a Week 5 antidote. … Zach Ertz is 37th in yards per route run amongst tight ends, sandwiching himself between Kaden Smith and fellow underachiever Evan Engram. His 7.3 yards per reception would be shaky for a running back. Even with the Eagles’ desperate state at pass catcher, I am not sure how much longer I can keep the top 5-6 faith. … Jonnu Smith is one of the only players combining both floor and upside at tight end. Since we can’t have nice things in the year 2020, he also plays for the team that isn’t following the COVID rules, and is up in the air for Week 5. … With four catches for at least 48 yards in three straight games, Dalton Schultz has quickly become a “don’t worry about it and just do it” TE1. ... Hayden Hurst has scored twice and reached 50 yards twice. These days, that qualifies as a success at the tight end position.

Evan Engram’s 30 targets are third amongst tight ends. He’s been atrocious, but with so little to go up the seam right now, you have to bet on that volume. … Tyler Higbee is averaging four targets per game. We know there is upside in there somewhere, but the usage is not that of a top-10 fantasy tight end. … Mike Gesicki has cleared 30 yards once and has six targets over his past two games. Week 2 (8/130/1) happened, but the other three are telling the story right now. … The Bengals are going to have to throw one billion times against the Ravens, providing Drew Sample with a target-based TE2 floor. ... Logan Thomas is tied for fifth in looks (28). With Washington making a quarterback change, Thomas gets yet another mulligan after last week’s one-grab affair. … Greg Olsen, Jimmy Graham and Rob Gronkowski are all catching 3-4 weekly passes and falling down. Their beating pulses keep them in the top 20. … Mo Alie-Cox is flashing big-play ability every single week. He just doesn’t have the usage to get his floor to match his ceiling.

Week 5 Kickers

Week 5 Defense/Special Teams