Week 5 Priority Fantasy Football Pickups: Your guide to navigate byes, busts and injuries

The bye weeks are now upon us and the injuries just keep coming, so we all have fantasy needs at the moment. Each week throughout the regular season, we prioritize the best fantasy pickups for you in advance of waiver deadlines. Everyone listed below is available in a substantial majority of Yahoo leagues — 50 percent of greater. If you have roster issues to address, dig in.

Quarterbacks to stream

If you still think of Bridgewater as strictly a check-down specialist, um...

He can throw a dart downfield as needed. Bridgewater was excellent in his team's win over Arizona on Sunday. He completed 26 of 37 pass attempts for 276 yards and two scores, adding 32 out-of-character rushing yards, with a spicy 18-yard score included. We're a quarter of the way into the season and Bridgewater is still averaging 8.1 Y/A. He established an immediate, productive connection with Robby Anderson, who saw another 11 targets on Sunday, delivering 99 yards.

Next week's matchup at Atlanta is a gift for Bridgewater, so he clearly belongs in the fantasy conversation. The Falcons defense entered Week 4 allowing the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and they'll be playing on a short week. If you need a bye-week or injury placeholder at QB, give Bridgewater a long look.

Recommended waiver offer, assuming $100 budget: $6

Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars (46%)

THE 'STACHE IS BACK, FOLKS!

*Ahem*

It seems the return of D.J. Chark made all the difference for Minshew. Jacksonville's quarterback bounced back from a mostly miserable Thursday night performance, delivering a season-high 351 passing yards at Cincinnati. He connected with Chark on a pair of scores. It's nice to have a dude who can roast defenses like this...

Minshew has of course benefited from a friendly early schedule, but the good times continue next week as the Jaguars visit Houston, a team recently mauled by Minnesota.

Offer: $6

Other QBs to consider: Kirk Cousins (his matchup against Seattle is exceedingly friendly and he's obviously found a new friend in Justin Jefferson), Justin Herbert (because he's pretty damn fun, plus he's coming off an unexpected 3-TD game).

Running backs who deserve attention

Johnson stepped in for an injured Nick Chubb on Sunday and produced a surprisingly Chubb-like stat line, carrying 13 times for 95 yards. Kareem Hunt and Odell Beckham Jr. handled most of the scoring for Cleveland, but Johnson's contributions weren't minor. Chubb is expected to miss multiple weeks with the MCL injury, so Johnson is clearly going to have a role behind Hunt. The matchups ahead aren't particularly friendly (Ind, at Pit), though he’ll have plenty of appeal seeing double-digit touches for the league’s No. 1 rushing offense. Cleveland is averaging an obscene 204.5 rushing yards per game and 5.9 per carry. The Browns hammered away relentlessly at Dallas on Sunday, piling up an astonishing 307 yards on the ground. Johnson will be, without question, a big piece of the team rushing attack in the weeks ahead.

Johnson took a circuitous path to the NFL following his collegiate career at USF, including a hugely productive stint in the AAF (5.8 YPC). He's got some flash to his game and he's tied to a seriously run-committed team. Hunt will lead the Cleveland backfield no doubt, but Johnson’s role should be substantial.

Offer: $16

Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers (5%)

Rough news for anyone relying on Austin Ekeler: LA's featured runner is reportedly likely to miss multiple weeks following a knee/hamstring issue suffered in Week 4. In his absence, rookie Joshua Kelley (54% rostered) and vet Justin Jackson can be expected to control the Chargers' backfield. Kelley only out-snapped Jackson by nine on Sunday, and he also fumbled for the second straight week. Not great.

Jackson has been an efficient runner over three seasons in rotational duty for the Chargers (5.1) and he's presumably looking at a serious role in the weeks ahead. He needs to be rostered by someone in almost any 12-team league.

