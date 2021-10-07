Week 5 Preview Pt. 1: Cowboys/Giants and More

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), John Daigle (@notJDaigle), Kyle Dvorchak (@KyleTweetsHere) and Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) get in the zone on the first of NBC Sports EDGE’s two Week 5 preview shows, talking Cowboys/Giants, Browns/Chargers, Eagles/Panthers and much more. Kerrane provides his “stat of the week” on Dalton Schultz, and the gang debates whether Justin Herbert remains an every-week QB1.

Listen at the link below, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.