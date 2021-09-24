Week 5 preview 'Big week': Penn Cambria, Central set for battle of unbeaten LHAC teams (WITH PICKS)

Sep. 24—Penn Cambria High School football coach Nick Felus knows a lot is at stake on Friday night for his undefeated Panthers squad — even more than the obvious matchup of two 4-0 teams ranked in the top 10 of the state Class 3A poll.

When Penn Cambria visits Central in a marquee Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game, Felus and his players will look to take another positive step.

"This is a really good week for our program and what we've been trying to build here at Penn Cambria," Felus said. "You can see the progress we've made in 21/2 years. The work ethic. They've stayed the course.

"We can play with some of the best programs in the league," Felus added. "But until we beat one of them, we have to earn our respect. This is a big week for our community, our program, our school.

"We want to keep it going. We're not satisfied."

The Pennsylvania Football News ranks Penn Cambria ninth in Class 3A, three spots lower than Central.

The Panthers already have more wins this year (four) than the program collected in 2020 (3-7) or 2019 (2-8) — when Felus took the job after John Franco's two-year stay concluded.

Penn Cambria has played well, with dual-threat quarterback Garrett Harrold leading the way on offense. Harrold is second in the area with 589 rushing yards — 10.2 per carry and 147.3 a game. Zach Grove has rushed for 334 yards. Harrold has passed for 723 yards, third-best in the area, with Grove among his top targets with 11 catches for 224 yards.

"The offense runs through our quarterback," Felus said of Harrold. "He can hurt you with his arm. He can hurt you with his legs. What we've seen out of him is just being a leader. When we need to make a play, he's a guy we look to. I think it's really rallied our other players.

"Our wide receivers have made plays," Felus said. "The guys up front have done a great job.

"That's one of the areas we've improved.

"Defensively, our kids are playing with a lot of passion and a lot of energy. Our guys on the defensive staff have done a great job of getting our kids ready."

The Panthers will have to be ready for Central junior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine, who has completed 61 of 84 passes for 1,070 yards, 19 touchdowns and one interception. He has a .726 completion percentage.

"He can extend the pocket and make plays," Felus said of Hoenstine. "He also does a really good job of his pre-snap reads and knowing where to go with the football. They also can run the ball. They have good guys up front and guys who we know can run the ball. We have to be prepared for everything."

Senior Parker Gregg has rushed for 393 yards and four TDs and caught 13 passes for 247 yards and two scores for the Dragons.

The Central receiving corps has produced in a big way. Junior Eli Lingenfelter (10 catches, 251 yards, four TDs), sophomore Hunter Smith (17-199, four), senior Devon Boyles (8-169, five) and senior Ethan Eicher (7-134, four) have combined for 17 receiving TDs.

"They have some big guys up front, very physical at the point of attack," Felus said of the Dragons' line. "They like to bring pressure on defense and that's something we have to be aware of.

"They're very athletic and they run to the football."

Central has wins over Chestnut Ridge (41-28), Forest Hills (46-15), Greater Johnstown (54-6) and Central Cambria (49-13). The Scarlet Dragons have scored 190 points while allowing 62.

The contest will be the biggest test to date for each team.

Central's wins came against four teams that combined to win four games so far. Penn Cambria's victories were to four opponents that have combined for five wins.

"First and foremost, Coach (Dave) Baker does a great job with the program," Felus said of the Central coach. "They're extremely well-coached on both sides of the ball. We're familiar with each other because we've been in 7-on-7 leagues with them. Our players and coaches have a great deal of respect for their program."

The rest of the Week 5 schedule follows. Unless otherwise indicated, all starting times are 7 p.m. and last meeting occurred in 2020.

LHAC

Westmont Hilltop (2-2) at Bedford (4-0)

Last week: Westmont Hilltop 56, Greater Johnstown 20; Bedford 21, Richland 13.

Last meeting: Bedford 28, Westmont Hilltop 0.

About the Hilltoppers: Running back Gavin Hockenberry needed only five carries to amass 154 yards and score three touchdowns last week. He has 310 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards overall. Brayden Dean added three touchdowns and Konlee Mastovich scored twice for the Hilltoppers in Week 4.

About the Bisons: Bedford is ranked fifth in the Pennsylvania Football News Class 3A poll. Defense played a huge part in the Bisons' remaining undefeated last week against Richland. In addition to a late stand with the Rams at the 5-yard line, Bedford had a key interception and several big sacks against the visiting Rams. Josiah Weyandt has three sacks overall and Zach Vent has two. Mercury Swaim has 30 tackles, and Weyandt, 26.

Richland (3-1) vs. Bishop McCort Catholic (1-3), at Trojan Stadium

Last week: Bedford 21, Richland 13; Chestnut Ridge 42, Bishop McCort Catholic 12.

Last meeting: Richland 42, Bishop McCort Catholic 7.

About the Rams: Ranked fifth in Class 2A by the Pennsylvania Football News, Richland suffered its first loss of the season at Bedford, but had an opportunity to potentially tie the game after moving to the 5-yard line in the final minute before being stopped on four straight plays. The Rams' Grayden Lewis has 314 rushing yards and is among the area leaders, and back Evan McCracken has 264 yards on the ground. Griffin LaRue has 18 catches for 307 yards.

About the Crimson Crushers: Bishop McCort Catholic will play at its third different homefield of the season due to a delay in the renovations at Sargent's Stadium at the Point. Crimson Crusher Johnny Golden had a fourth-quarter interception and scored on a 34-yard run late against Chestnut Ridge at Shade High School.

Greater Johnstown (0-4) at Central Cambria (1-3)

Last week: Westmont Hilltop 56, Greater Johnstown 20; Central 49, Central Cambria 13.

Last meeting: Central Cambria 42, Greater Johnstown 14.

About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown has dropped 14 straight games since its most recent win during Week 9 of 2019. Coby Christian has 12 receptions for 262 yards. Jon Updyke has 487 passing yards, and Damoni Roebuck completed 9 of 14 passes for 129 yards and two TDs in relief of the injured Updyke against Westmont Hilltop. Roebuck has 211 passing yards overall.

About the Red Devils: Central Cambria's three losses came against teams that have a combined 10-2 record (Central, Bedford, Chestnut Ridge).

The Red Devils' Hobbs Dill is among the area leaders with 387 rushing yards, though the running back left with an injury late in the first quarter last week. Ian Little hit Nolan Wyrwas with a 12-yard fade for a game-tying touchdown in the first quarter at Central.

Forest Hills (1-3) at Chestnut Ridge (2-2)

Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 17, Forest Hills 16; Chestnut Ridge 42, Bishop McCort Catholic 12.

Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 48, Forest Hills 16.

About the Rangers: Forest Hills is a few plays away from possessing a much better record after losing by one point after a late Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic score last week and falling to Central Cambria by six points in Week 3. Rangers back Damon Crawley leads the area with 812 rushing yards on 69 carries and has seven touchdowns and 50 points.

About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge evened its record last week, with both of the Lions losses coming against undefeated teams in Central and Bedford. Quarterback Nate Whysong is third in the area with 723 passing yards. Trevor Weyandt, with 21 catches for 327 yards, and Matt Whysong, with 23 receptions for 309 yards, rank third and fourth in area receiving yards, respectively.

WestPAC

Berlin Brothersvalley (4-0) at Blacklick Valley (1-3)

Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 42, Conemaugh Township 21; Blacklick Valley 39, Meyersdale 21.

Last meeting: Berlin Brothersvalley 49, Blacklick Valley 7.

About the Mountaineers: Since surviving a close call with a last-second, game-winning TD in Week 2, Berlin Brothersvalley has produced two convincing victories by outscoring Mount Union and Conemaugh Township by a combined 77-28.

Ryan Blubaugh has 323 rushing yards on 36 carries, and he's caught 24 passes for 405 yards while tallying 48 points. Pace Prosser has completed 35 of 65 passes for 518 yards.

About the Vikings: Blacklick Valley broke into the win column on the road last week.

The Vikings' Kolten Szymusiak had six touchdowns and collected more than 450 all-purpose yards on offense and made two interceptions on defense.

North Star (1-3) at Meyersdale (0-4)

Last week: Portage 23, North Star 12; Blacklick Valley 39, Meyersdale 21.

Last meeting: North Star 34, Meyersdale 17.

About the Cougars: North Star played host Portage close but was hurt by penalties, turnovers and big plays by the Mustangs. Connor Yoder leads the Cougars with 325 rushing yards on 65 carries and 358 passing yards.

About the Red Raiders: Malachi Carr caught a 50-yard TD pass from Daulton Sellers, and Evan Brenneman and Ethan Simpson each had short touchdown runs for Meyersdale in last week's loss to Blacklick Valley. Sellers has completed 24 of 77 passes for 407 yards. Bryson Hetz averages 37.2 yards on 10 punts.

Heritage

West Shamokin (2-1) at Cambria Heights (4-0)

Last week: Homer-Center 43, West Shamokin 26; Cambria Heights 42, United 0.

Last meeting: Teams have not played.

About the Wolves: Quarterback Bo Swartz completed 23 of 47 passes for 382 yards and four TDs in last week's loss to Homer-Center. The Wolves were hurt by four turnovers in the setback and allowed the Wildcats to gain 351 rushing yards and 143 passing yards.

About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights has rushed for 922 yards, an average of 230.5 yards a game, and has 15 rushing TDs. Ryan Haluska has 74 carries for 333 yards and eight TDs. Quarterback Ty Stockley has 218 rushing yards and 250 passing yards. Tyler Trybus has nine receptions for 159 yards and two scores.

United (0-4) at Northern Cambria (0-4)

Last week: Cambria Heights 42, United 0; Conemaugh Valley 37, Northern Cambria 14.

Last meeting: Northern Cambria 27, United 14.

About the Lions: United's offense is struggling after three consecutive shutout losses. Opponents have scored 41 or more points all four weeks for a 178-8 advantage. Sophomore Caden McCulley has a team-high 100 rushing yards.

About the Colts: Northern Cambria took an early two-touchdown advantage at Conemaugh Valley last week but the Blue Jays rallied to score 37 unanswered points, the most allowed by the Colts this season. The Colts have won 10 of the past 11 meetings in the series against United, with the Lions' win in that span coming in the 2018 District 6 playoffs.

Nonconference

Carrick (0-3) at Ligonier Valley (4-0)

Last week: South Side 46, Carrick 0; Ligonier Valley 33, Frazier 6.

Last meeting: The teams have not played.

About the Raiders: In three games, opponents have outscored Carrick 123-12. The Pittsburgh City League squad plays in District 8.

About the Rams: Ligonier Valley has allowed only six points in its past two games and the Rams have given up 34 through four weeks. Junior Broderick Schreyer made his first career start in place of injured quarterback Haden Sierocky and passed for one touchdown and ran for another. This season Schreyer is 13 of 26 for 176 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.

River Valley (3-0) at Conemaugh Township (1-2)

Last week: River Valley 56, Penns Manor 12; Berlin Brothersvalley 42, Conemaugh Township 21.

Last meeting: Teams have not played.

About the Panthers: River Valley has scored at least 34 points in all three of its games, including a 56-point effort last week. The Panthers have outscored three opponents by a cumulative 139-48. Braden Staats has completed 10 of 16 passes for 228 yards and three TDs. Angelo Bartolini has 49 carries for 599 rushing yards and 11 TDs.

About the Indians: Conemaugh Township's offense has been productive in three games, with quarterback Tanner Shirley leading the area with 837 passing yards and Jackson Byer topping area receivers with 27 catches for 463 yards.

Byer also averages 40.5 yards a punt. Michael Shonko has 36 tackles.

Tussey Mountain (1-2) at Windber (4-0)

Last week: Claysburg-Kimmel 22, Tussey Mountain 14; Windber 56, Northern Bedford 7.

Last meeting: Tussey Mountain 62, Windber 20, 2014 District 5 1A playoff.

About the Titans: Tussey Mountain's three opponents have outscored the Titans by a 49-44 count. Aaron Day tops Tussey Mountain with 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

About the Ramblers: Ranked fourth in the Pennsylvania Football News Class 2A poll, Windber has scored 222 points in four games, going over 55 points in each of the last two weeks, while allowing opponents only 27 points. Gino Flori (32) and Blake Klosky (30) have combined for 60 tackles.

Johnny Shuster has three sacks and Dylan Tomlinson has two interceptions.

Saturday

Portage (4-0) at Conemaugh Valley (1-2), 1 p.m.

Last week: Portage 23, North Star 12; Conemaugh Valley 37, Northern Cambria 14.

Last meeting: Portage 27, Conemaugh Valley 6.

About the Mustangs: The Pennsylvania Football News ranked Portage eighth in its Class 1A poll.

The Mustangs hold a 29-4 advantage in the series against Conemaugh Valley, with the series dating to 1975.

Portage's balanced ground game features Oren Heidler (392 yards), Jon Wolford (340 yards) and Kaden Claar (259 yards).

About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley has lost seven straight to Portage, and 21 of the past 22 meetings.

The Blue Jays' most recent win over Portage was 14-13 in 2011 on a Monday night at Trojan Stadium.

The original game at Thomas Yewcic Stadium had been postponed by snowy weather, and a two-win Conemaugh Valley team eliminated the Mustangs from a potential District 6 playoff spot that year.

Senior back Logan Kent ranks fourth in the area with 552 rushing yards and has six TDs and 38 points.

Somerset (0-3) at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (2-2), 7 p.m.

Last week: Penn Cambria 41, Somerset 14; Bishop Guilfoyle 17, Forest Hills 16.

Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 45, Somerset 14.

About the Golden Eagles: Two of Somerset's three losses were to teams currently undefeated in Penn Cambria and Bedford. Ethan Hemminger has 312 rushing yards on 58 carries, including 142 yards and two TDs in last week's loss to Penn Cambria.

About the Marauders: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic snapped a two-game losing streak with a dramatic, one-point victory over visiting Forest Hills in Week 4. Quarterback Karson Kiesewetter has completed 42 of 67 passes for 664 yards and three TDs while rushing for 134 yards and four scores.