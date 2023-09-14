Week 5 Preview: Battle of Unbeatens in Thornville

Football season has reached the midpoint, and several key matchups highlight the Week 5 slate.

One of the biggest showdowns takes place in Thornville, as a battle of unbeatens in the Muskingum Valley League Big School Division face off in Sheridan (4-0) and John Glenn (4-0).

West Muskingum (3-1) welcomes undefeated Philo (4-0) in a MVL crossover, and Crooksville (3-1, 0-1 MVL) looks to rebound from last week's loss to Meadowbrook by welcoming Maysville (1-3) in another crossover.

Around the MVL, New Lexington (2-2) heads to Tri-Valley (2-2), Morgan (2-2) visits Coshocton (0-4) and River View (0-4) travels to Meadowbrook (3-1).

Zanesville (1-3) plays at Heath (2-2) in a Licking County League crossover, Rosecrans (1-3) welcomes Grove City Christian (2-2) in Mid-State League Cardinal Division action and Ridgewood (3-1) heads to Tuscarawas Central Catholic (0-4) in an Inter-Valley Conference crossover.

Sheridan quarterback Caden Sheridan looks for a receiver as Watkins Memorial's Colton Rhoades pressures during a Week 2 win for the Generals. Sheridan and John Glenn face off in a battle of unbeatens on Friday.

John Glenn at Sheridan

A pair of senior-laden squads with perfect records take the gridiron, looking to get an early edge in the Big School Division race.

The Generals have been led by senior quarterback Caden Sheridan and classmates AJ Winders, Justin Munyan and Bryson Ruff. Sheridan is 32-of-60 passing for 566 yards with eight TDs and one interception, while also averaging nearly 5 yards per carry on the ground.

His arm and leadership are among the reasons why coach Paul Culver III has watched his team start strong.

"Caden makes plays, even some that aren't how you draw them up," Culver III said. "He has that combination of a strong arm and good feet. He's made some pivotal plays. Against Watkins, he evaded a linebacker with a free run and threw a 30-yard dart. Against Morgan, he split two defenders and found Ryan Kuhn for a big third down conversion. He gives us a chance every time out."

The supporting cast has also delivered. Culver III praised the efforts of Sheridan's offensive and defensive lines.

Winders has been the main target with 15 catches for 286 yards and four scores; Ruff has a pair of TD receptions; and Munyan and Zach Hines highlight a balanced rushing attack with 440 yards on 86 carries between them.

"We've had a lot of different guys make plays," Culver III remarked. "Our offensive and defensive lines have played well up front. AJ has not only been strong at receiver, but also played well on defense, and Justin and Zach have been solid on the ground. We're getting contributions throughout the roster."

John Glenn has followed a similar plan. Quarterback Noah Winland has guided the Muskies with 410 yards, three TDs and four interceptions on 49-of-71 passing, along with 203 yards and four runs on the ground.

Lincoln Gilcher leads the Muskies with 348 yards and five TDs on 77 rushes, while 10 different players have at least one reception. Jake Johnson paces that group with 15 catches for 114 yards and Kobe Shade has nine grabs for a team-high 136 yards receiving.

John Glenn also leans on a senior-laden defense, which has allowed only 34 points through four games. Senior linebackers Bronson Bendle and Cameron Barnhouse headline that side of the ball with 54 combined tackles and 13 for a loss. Barnhouse also has a pair of picks and blocked the potential tying extra point in a win over New Lex.

"They distribute the ball well and can go multiple directions with the ball and the play," Culver III said about John Glenn. "Their defense plays sound, but aggressive. They have four, five excellent linebackers who can get to the ball and understand the game.

"There's a lot of respect from both coaching staffs," he added. "We've both been in some close games, and we're focused on preparing for another four-quarter battle."

Philo at West Muskingum

The Electrics and Tornadoes have started well for a variety for reasons.

West Muskingum can look to the explosive play of Rashid Sesay. The senior running back has scored 13 TDs, including 10 on the ground, and has run for 521 yards, averaging nearly 8 yards per carry. He also has 12 catches for 121 yards and a pair of scores and returned a kickoff for TD in the season-opening win over Lakewood.

Philo has found success behind quarterback Talon Preston. He has 367 yards and nine TDs on 52 carries and has completed 22 of 40 passes for 298 yards with three TDs and two interceptions.

Both teams are looking for more contributions. Jake Anton delivered some key passes to Carter Smith against New Lex, as he is 33-for-58 for 429 yards and Smith has 14 receptions for 138 yards on the season.

Aidan Mahon and Talon Bailey have had their moments for the Electrics. Mahon has nearly 200 yards between running and receiving, and Bailey has run for nearly 200 yards, as each have scored two touchdowns.

Each defense has had its shining moments. The Electrics, who allow 11.5 points per game, have been led by Drew Wright with five sacks and two fumbles recoveries and Seth Henning with two interceptions, including a 99-yard TD return against Morgan.

Colin Thornton has been a force up front for the Tornadoes with 20 tackles and four sacks. Tavin Bennett and Smith have grabbed two interceptions apiece, and Carter Winland, Sesay and Wes Houston also have more than 20 tackles each.

