Week 5 preview: 5 Seahawks players to watch vs. Rams

The Seahawks (3-1) first primetime matchup of the season is a pivotal divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (3-1) on "Thursday Night Football."

The NFC West is looking like one of the best, if not the best division in football right now with the 49ers also off to a hot start at 3-0. That makes these matchups crucial. Thursday night offers Seattle its first litmus test of the season against the team that has won the divisional crown two years running.

Here are five players who will need to step up if the Seahawks are to come away with a victory.

1. Jadeveon Clowney

Seattle needs its superstars to play like superstars against the Rams. Clowney's 27-yard pick-six against the Cardinals was a massive turning point last week, but it will be his pass rush ability that boosts the Seahawks defense on Thursday. Jared Goff has been generous with the football so far this season with three fumbles lost and six interceptions. Making him uncomfortable is vital in order to slow down Los Angeles' high-powered offense. Clowney is stuck on one sack this season. Seattle needs him to get No. 2 against the Rams.

2. Bobby Wagner

Wagner has been solid through a quarter of the season. His 45 tackles rank third in the NFL. He's also got three tackles for loss one pass defended. But we're yet to see a signature, momentum-swinging play from Seattle's defensive leader. A lot of that has to do with his role as the Seahawks safety valve in the middle of the field. With Seattle playing more Cover 2, opposed to previous years playing with a single high safety (Earl Thomas), Wagner hasn't been able to be as aggressive. But given how much Los Angeles throws the ball over the middle, Wagner still might have a shot at an interception Thursday night. He'll also figure into the mix as a pass rusher as well. Don't be surprised to see Wagner step up in the primetime spotlight as he has so many times for this team.

3. DK Metcalf

Metcalf has been awfully quiet the last two weeks with just three combined catches for 73 yards – not to mention 54 of those yards ended up being insignificant as the clock ran out in the first half against the Saints. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin had no problem taking the top off of the Rams defense last week. Seattle needs Metcalf to do the same on Thursday.

4. Germain Ifedi

Ifedi has the worst Pro Football Focus grade on Seattle's starting offensive line (50.4). His pass blocking grade is even lower at 46.1. There isn't much to add other than the Seahawks need him to take a significant step forward against Dante Fowler, Aaron Donald and the Rams talented defensive front.

5. Tedric Thompson

Thompson is going to have his hands full against Los Angeles' trio of standout receivers. Goff won't be shy about testing him, either. Thompson, aside from Ifedi, is the most polarizing playing among Seahawks fans. A takeaway against the Rams would be a huge way to get back in the good graces of the 12s.

Week 5 preview: 5 Seahawks players to watch vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest