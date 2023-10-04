Week 5 power rankings and the NFC West

The NFC West went 3-1 in Week 4 and there are new NFL power rankings from Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey.

Let’s take a look at where the teams in the NFC West stand this week.

San Francisco 49ers (No. 2 overall)

Despite a 35-16 win over the Cardinals, they fell from the No. 1 spot to No. 2, as the Buffalo Bills took the top spot after they beat Miami.

Seattle Seahawks (No. 10 overall)

Los Angeles Rams (No. 16 overall)

The Rams were No. 20 last week and moved up after a 29-23 overtime win over the Colts. They blew a 20-0 lead but got a game-winning touchdown in overtime from rookie receiver Puka Nacua.

Arizona Cardinals (No. 26 overall)

The Cardinals lost in Week 4 but earned a bump of three spots, moving from No. 29 to No. 26.

