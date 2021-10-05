Week 5 Pickups: Cordarrelle Patterson’s limited volume, Taylor Heinicke’s YOLO throws and Kenneth Gainwell’s bright future
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together to talk about injuries around the NFL after week 4 and who will benefit from the opportunities created by them.
The guys also get into why Cordarrelle Patterson’s productivity probably isn’t sustainable, who the best IR stash in fantasy is right now and the differences between how the 49ers are handling Trey Lance against what the Chicago Bears are doing with Justin Fields.
