Week 5 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Raiders

The Chicago Bears will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders, where Chicago is looking to pull off an upset for their first road victory this season. But it certainly won’t be easy.

The Bears offense looked the best it has all season with new play caller Bill Lazor, who established the run with David Montgomery and opened things up downfield for quarterback Justin Fields, who made some beautiful deep completions to Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney. While Montgomery is out 4-5 weeks, Lazor will look to get the run going with Damien Williams against the Raiders to help continue that offensive success.

While Chicago’s defense allowed the Lions to march up and down on them, they came up with some big stops in the red zone, including on fourth down. The Bears notched two takeaways and sacked Jared Goff four times. If they hope to defeat an impressive Raiders team, the Bears are going to need their league-leading pass rush in full effect against Derek Carr.

Despite Chicago’s encouraging win over Detroit last week, there’s no confidence in them heading into this game as 91% of experts are picking the Bears to lose to the Raiders on Sunday, according to NFL Pick Watch.

Chicago is currently 5.5-point road underdogs, according to Tipico Sportsbook, where they’ll need to play clean football and force Las Vegas into mistakes if they hope to win.

Can the Bears pull off the upset of the Raiders? Will the offense build on its Week 4 performance? Can Chicago’s defense contain the Raiders offense?

We’ll see Sunday when the Bears and Raiders kick things off at 3:05 p.m. CT on CBS.

