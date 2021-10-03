Week 5 Overreaction: Tide & Dawgs pull away, Bearcats top Irish, Big Ten is deep

Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel join forces to recap the wild week where we saw nine top-25 teams lose (Pat Forde is M.I.A. flying back from the west coast). The guys start with the dominant duo in the SEC. Is anyone stopping a Georgia vs Alabama showdown in Atlanta?

Across the Mason-Dixon line, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State all notched impressive wins. Is the Big Ten the deepest conference out there? The guys also dive into Cincinnati's huge win at Notre Dame before handing out their small-sample Heisman trophy awards for the week.

