Week 5 overreaction: Mississippi is hot & Oklahoma is in shambles

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back with a full show dissecting all of the major Week 5 action in college football. Georgia has looked sloppy in their last two games. Alabama could be in trouble with Bryce Young going down to a shoulder injury. Oklahoma State is on the rise while Oklahoma appears to be falling fast. Illinois and Michigan looked solid in their victories. UCLA continues to roll after a big win against Washington. We have breaking Pusha-T news along with the Small Sample Heisman & Say Something Nice.

2:50 Georgia’s scare vs Mizzou

6:50 Bryce Young goes down for Alabama

13:04 Clemson knocks off NC State

15:40 TCU dominates Oklahoma

22:00 Oklahoma State gets revenge vs Baylor

24:45 Ryan Day vs Greg Schiano

27:16 Illinois stomps Wisconsin

34:12 UCLA takes down Washington

37:50 Mississippi on the rise

47:23 Michigan beats Iowa

49:47 Pusha T concerts are a blast

52:00 Small Sample Heisman

56:00 Say Something Nice

