Week 5 overreaction: Mississippi is hot & Oklahoma is in shambles
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back with a full show dissecting all of the major Week 5 action in college football. Georgia has looked sloppy in their last two games. Alabama could be in trouble with Bryce Young going down to a shoulder injury. Oklahoma State is on the rise while Oklahoma appears to be falling fast. Illinois and Michigan looked solid in their victories. UCLA continues to roll after a big win against Washington. We have breaking Pusha-T news along with the Small Sample Heisman & Say Something Nice.
2:50 Georgia’s scare vs Mizzou
6:50 Bryce Young goes down for Alabama
13:04 Clemson knocks off NC State
15:40 TCU dominates Oklahoma
22:00 Oklahoma State gets revenge vs Baylor
24:45 Ryan Day vs Greg Schiano
27:16 Illinois stomps Wisconsin
34:12 UCLA takes down Washington
37:50 Mississippi on the rise
47:23 Michigan beats Iowa
49:47 Pusha T concerts are a blast
52:00 Small Sample Heisman
56:00 Say Something Nice
