Week 5: Open date social media buzz for Tennessee football
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
No. 9 Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).
Vols Wire looks at social media buzz surrounding Tennessee football during UT’s Week 5 open date. Week 5 open date social media buzz for Tennessee football is listed below.
Checkout the nice one hand INT by 4-star @Vol_Football safety commit @sylvesterS2023 of Munford (Ala.) @GrindLab @YellowhammerFB @AverageJoesSpo1 @guerin_ann @maxwellthurmond @justamom48 @CM_gridiron @RyanCallahan247 pic.twitter.com/5xrLoIkoqa
— DexPreps (@DexPreps) October 1, 2022
Rick on @henhook2 & @Vol_Football
"What makes him ultra dangerous is he never turns it over."
"The absolute perfect quarterback for Josh Heupel's system."
"You've got the makings of a championship team. No reason you can't play with the teams that are left in the schedule." https://t.co/BM7Rrt3Qrd
— Vince Ferrara (@VinceSports) October 1, 2022
First pass of night from ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @nico_iamaleava8 goes for 6… pic.twitter.com/FQ7ILLNVlW
— Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) October 1, 2022
watching @CollegeGameDay and just thinking about how insanely fun last week was @Vol_Football 🥰🏈🍊 #Vols pic.twitter.com/baDSeoPLF4
— Samantha Casano (@samantha_casano) October 1, 2022
Thanks For The Mail🧡 @Vol_Football @CoachMack_Tenn @coachg76 pic.twitter.com/lOqwcConjF
— Terrance Jr🦅 (@THibbler22) October 1, 2022
6 years ago today
Tennessee and Georgia had one of the wildest endings you will ever see in a college football game pic.twitter.com/nZJIXUzSjj
— Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) October 1, 2022
Committing November 8th. #AGTG
— SM00TH🐐 (@VysenL) October 1, 2022
After visiting #Tennessee vs Florida – the Vols have been considered the favorite to land Lang- who has set a decision date for Nov. 8.
He told @adamgorney, “I was there for my official visit and it was one of my best visits I’ve had at any school.”
He’s visiting Auburn today. https://t.co/nhDI1dZipy pic.twitter.com/uml9Omr33z
— Luke Winstel (@lukewinstel) October 1, 2022
2024 four-star Chattanooga (Tenn.) ATH Boo Carter (@Boo_Carter6) shined in his high school game on Thursday night — and he rocked Vols gear during it.
Carter discussed his relationship with the Vols — and his recent visit — with @LukeWinstel.
🎥 + 📰: https://t.co/kybiUaut92 pic.twitter.com/udkr0h53vr
— VolReport.com (@TennesseeRivals) September 30, 2022
Power T is everywhere today!
Fast…..
Fun…..
Real…..#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/MvbvfiRbb5
— Alex Golesh (@CoachGolesh) September 30, 2022
Blessed to receive an offer from Tennessee!! @CoachOatesOL @coachDJLynn @Gelarbee @AlecAbeln @JUCOFFrenzy pic.twitter.com/aBXTdKMD8B
— keyshawn blackstock (@keyshawnblacks5) October 1, 2022
I am blessed to receive an offer from The University of Tennessee 🧡🤍#vols @Coach_Nez_ @KenAnioJr @QBMechanix @coachsimoneaux @Vol_Football @CurDogFootball @RecruitLouisian pic.twitter.com/ZbGfdk45ov
— Blaine Bradford (@Blaine1307) September 30, 2022
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer to the University of Tennessee! #GBO ⚪️🟠 @CoachEkelerUT @coachLosKelly pic.twitter.com/FZxEuuePCE
— BJ Canady (@bj_canady) September 30, 2022
Vols wideout Cedric Tillman undergoes "tightrope" ankle surgery with hopes of returning sooner than without the procedure, sources tell @ClowESPN https://t.co/zy7M3ePaKr
— Brandon Zimmerman (@BZSEC) September 29, 2022
People ask why Tennessee Athletics is different. This is why! There is Revival on our campus and the Lord is moving 🫶🏼 Couldn’t be more thankful for this group 🤍 @1TENN_VOLS https://t.co/8JbXGfBNH2
— Lindseyromig (@lindseyromig) September 29, 2022
Blessed and honored to receive my first SEC offer from the University of Tennessee!!🍊#sec #GoVols #GBO @luc_brian @AaronAmaama pic.twitter.com/cRtOM54Tsw
— liona lefau 🤟 (@LefauLiona) September 29, 2022
Hendon Hooker: SEC’s best QB so far this season👀 pic.twitter.com/p3CI10hBBL
— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 29, 2022
Tennessee Fans Have Created A Website To 'Checker' Vanderbilt's Stadium In November Like It's A Home Game https://t.co/jfokawvTh1 pic.twitter.com/zV5lRFYwqw
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 29, 2022
OCTOBER 16TH… THE COMMITMENT#LONGLIVEDUFFY. pic.twitter.com/25bKorJqBG
— JEFE (@TheMazeoBennett) October 1, 2022
❌ SOLD OUT ❌
• Oct. 15 vs. Alabama
• Oct. 29 vs. Kentucky
⚠️ LIMITED AVAILABILITY ⚠️
• Oct. 22 vs. UT Martin (Homecoming)
• Nov. 12 vs. Missouri
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 29, 2022
to all my tennessee people that have ever loved, hated or been indifferent about me, this past weekend was an emotional breakthrough for me. grateful for it. excuse the late night inebriation, but this is raw emotions while having this realization https://t.co/2P6L3XP3yP
— feeno (@ArianFoster) September 29, 2022
Blessed to receive an offer from Tennessee university @LeroyHood @CoachDawsey_2 @Coach_Nez_ @Vol_Football @VolFBRecruiting pic.twitter.com/Jape6j6iN6
— Tyler M scott (@ty13rscott) September 29, 2022
Hendon Hooker off play action:
🔸87.0 PFF Grade
🔸49 completions (1st)
🔸777 yards (1st) pic.twitter.com/vg7rvP8L8Y
— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 30, 2022
Hendon Hooker update:
*Leads SEC in total offense (No. 4 in FBS)
*Leads SEC in pass rating (No. 8 in FBS)
*Among 6 QBs in FBS w/ 8 TD passes, no INTs
*16 straight games w/ TD pass (2nd longest in UT history)
*213 passes w/o INT (school record)
*As UT starter: 45 total TDs, 2 INT
— Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) September 25, 2022
College Wire’s Heisman Poll: Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker top five after Florida win https://t.co/Iv3Y49aM9s
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) October 1, 2022
The top Vol @coachjoshheupel and @CoachHalzle in attendance to watch ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @nico_iamaleava8 https://t.co/NYMYeLa9i1 pic.twitter.com/UshnO33XDY
— Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) October 1, 2022
Four-star LB Caleb Herring remains locked in on his commitment to Tennessee. He talks about playing in front of Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Thursday night@CalebHerring19 | @TennesseeRivals | @lukewinstel
— Sean Williams (@SeanW_Rivals) September 30, 2022
What Tennessee football commit Caleb Herring said about Josh Heupel attending game https://t.co/1DZv2VYgyK
— Knox News (@knoxnews) September 30, 2022
Tennessee Vols football coach Josh Heupel at Siegel-Riverdale game https://t.co/duJbeWQNze
— dnj_sports (@dnj_sports) September 30, 2022