Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: Dak Prescott, and the NFL’s brutal truth

On June 22, 2020, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed the franchise tag for a one-year, fully-guaranteed contract giving him $31,409 million. This after Prescott and the organization were unable to come to terms on a longer-term deal. The franchise tag is a fraught commodity for any player and his representation — while there is short-term guaranteed money, there’s no injury guarantees you will generally find in more expansive deals, which leaves the player in the lurch if he suffers a catastrophic injury under the tag.

Sadly, that happened to Prescott in the third quarter of Dallas’ 37-34 Sunday win over the Giants. Safety Logan Ryan went to tackle Prescott on a run, Prescott’s right ankle twisted at a horrible angle, and just like that, his season was over.

Ryan, who suffered a broken fibula in Week 15 of the 2018 season against the Giants, was in the second year of a three-year, $30 million contract when that happened. He was able to return for the 2019 season, and signed a one-year, $5 million deal with New York this season as he transitions from cornerback to safety.

As a result, Ryan knows, more than most, what Prescott must have been feeling.

“I’m sick to my stomach about it because it’s just a guy doing everything right to get paid,” Ryan said after the game. “Obviously, the franchise tag isn’t a bad thing, but in the NFL, we want long-term security. He’s doing everything he can to get long-term security. He has it and then he goes out there and gets an injury like that. It’s just not fair. It’s just not right. He has to go back on the grind. I knew it right away what it was because I had a similar one. His was pretty gruesome there. It’s just always tough to see. Even as competitors, I have the ultimate utmost respect for him, like I said. He’s a heck of a player. He was making it hard on me out there. I wish we could have battled until the end. I wish him a speedy recovery.”

It is tough to see, and though Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said all the right things about Prescott being the future of the team… relatively speaking.

“Dak is deserving of anything that you want to put on a piece of paper, relatively speaking,” Jones said on Tuesday. “He’s deserving of that. If you evaluate what he can do to help us win championships, you can see that it’s there. Plus, he’s a leader at the premier leader spot. We’ve got to make it work. So what am I saying? I’m saying exactly the same thing I said the last time I was asked about this before the season started. This is part of the game, the business, and the contract part.”

It’s the most brutal part of the business, and now, one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks is very much on the wrong side of it, though no fault of his own.

With that rant aside, let’s move to how all 32 teams fared in our Week 5 power rankings.

Ah, Adam Gase. Your historical offensive ineptitude fuels and fortifies us with fodder every week. The Jets’ head coach and alleged “offensive genius” was without starting quarterback Sam Darnold on Sunday against the Cardinals, so he had to roll with Joe Flacco, whose last good season took place in 2018, before he got hurt and was replaced by Lamar Jackson. Not that it would have made a difference if Gase had the 2012 postseason version of Flacco on board — the playcalling on display was spectacularly bleh. The Jets became the first team in the NFL since at least 1994 to punt on fourth-and-1 twice in the first five minutes of a game.

On the Jets’ next drive, Gase called a misbegotten TE/FB cutback thing on third down from the Arizona 13-yard line that gained no yardage, and then, instead of taking the points, the call was to hand the ball to Le’Veon Bell… which led to an unsuccessful fourth-down conversion, and the Cardinals taking over at their own 13-yard line. At that point, the Jets were riding an 0-for-6 streak on attempted fourth-down conversions.

Gase’s response to all this, and the 30-10 loss? The team looks great in practice.

Allen Iverson? Take it away!

31. Atlanta Falcons (0-5. Last week: 29)

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

After their 23-16 loss to the Panthers on Sunday, which took the Falcons’ record to 0-5, owner Arthur Blank fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. The Falcons started the 2019 season 1-7 before rebounding to 7-9, but at that time, Blank said that he needed to see more from his team. Obviously, he didn’t. A critically injured secondary has been part of the problem, as well as a pass rush that isn’t doing much of anything, but when you have a defensive head coach, and you lead the league in passing touchdowns allowed with 15, that ain’t good. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who helped to engineer the 2019 turnaround, now takes over as the interim head coach. Given the team’s personnel issues on that side of the ball, however, another rebound may be too much to ask.

30. New York Giants (0-5. Last week: 26)

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

“Definitely disappointed. Definitely pissed off. We fought our butts off yesterday and didn’t come up on the winning end. Yeah, we’re pissed off and we’re hungry. We’re going to get right back to work and try to go get one.”

That’s what Giants tight end Evan Engram said on Sunday after his team’s 37-34 loss to the Cowboys. Joe Judge’s team played close for the second straight week after a 17-9 Week 4 loss to the Rams, but 0-5 is 0-5. As former Giants coach Bill Parcells was fond of saying, you are what your record says you are. That’s not always entirely true, or our Power Rankings would be decided by record alone, but the only glimmers of hope on the Giants’ radar come with their next two opponents — fellow NFC East “titans” Washington and Philadelphia. In this case, the Giants’ record isn’t far off from the truth.

29. Detroit Lions (1-3, Week 5 bye. Last week: 28)

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

The Lions had a Week 5 bye, so they managed to not blow another double-digit lead. An encouraging trend! They face the 1-4 Jaguars on Sunday, so the resumption of football brings the prospect of more beclownery for Matt Patricia’s team.

28. Washington Football Team (1-4. Last week: 21)

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Seeing Alex Smith return to the field after leg injuries that went far beyond gruesome was part inspiring and part trepidatious, especially against a Rams defense that sacked him six times on just 24 dropbacks. If you were wincing every time Aaron Donald took Smith to the turf (which he did four times), you were not alone. But Smith got through it, being tough and smart as he always is. The only problem was, when Smith played quarterback against the Rams, he was kind of Alex Smithy — which was tremendous in a personal sense, but not exactly explosive in a football sense. Per Sports Info Solutions, Smith amassed a grand total of zero air yards on his 17 attempts and nine completions. Getting Smith to the next game is a victory in itself; having offensive coordinator Scott Turner move the needle in the passing game against the Giants on Sunday would be similarly optimal.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4. Last week: 24)

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Jaguars have lost four straight games since taking apart the Colts’ otherwise-great defense in Week 1. In that game, Gardner Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns. And while he’s had his struggles since, Minshew has been far better than the record might suggest. In a 30-14 Sunday loss to the Texans, he completed 31-of 49 passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. If you think this indicates a fundamental lack of workable balance in the offense, and if you’re wondering if Jacksonville’s pass defense forces Minshew to throw more than he should, you are indeed onto something.

26. Philadelphia Eagles (1-3-1. Last week: 21)

View photos

Who is Travis Fulgham, the Eagles receiver who came out of just about nowhere to catch 10 passes on 13 targets for 152 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh’s increasingly disconcerting pass defense last Sunday? A walk-on at Old Dominion, he played just two years of high school football as the son of foreign service officers. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft by the Lions, was waived by Detroit in August of 2020, was picked up by the Packers the next day, and was waived again nine days later. The Eagles gobbled him up on August 20, had him on the practice squad for a while, and activated him on October 3. Before Sunday’s game, Fulgham had two career NFL catches — both against the 49ers in Week 4.

#Eagles–#Steelers PHI WR Travis Fulgham — 10-of-13 targets, 152 yards, 1 TD. Schemed crossers, deep outs, more. Seam route here vs. split-safety coverage (middle of the field open). Wentz drives this ball with location, too. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/3UdE1EPxK3 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) October 13, 2020





Great story, right? Sadly, the Eagles lost to the Steelers because they had no plan whatsoever to stop rookie receiver Chase Claypool, who nuked them for four touchdowns.

25. Houston Texans (1-4. Last week: 27)

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

So, what was different about Houston’s offense after the firing of Bill O’Brien? Some excellent thoughts here:

After watching the #Texans Jaguars film, here are my biggest differences between BOB and Tim Kelly playcalling: – D4 has more control over making audibles at the line

– More play action

– Better job of getting guys in space/creating space for them

– Attacking all levels of field — Texans New Coach Thoughts (@Texans_Thoughts) October 13, 2020





Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, freed from whatever it was that O’Brien was doing, was indeed more expansive. Deshaun Watson had 11 play-action attempts in Week 5 after just 21 in his first four games. He also attempted six passes of 20 or more air yards against Jacksonville after just 16 in Weeks-1-4. It wasn’t always perfect — one of Watson’s two picks against Jacksonville came on a play-action deep pass intended for Will Fuller and intercepted by safety Jarrod Wilson — but given the extent to which Watson has thrived on play-action shot plays in the past, it’s a good first step in a 30-14 win. The Titans, Houston’s next opponent, will present an interesting test for Houston’s new-look, common-sense offense.

24. Denver Broncos (1-3, Week 5 bye. Last week: 25)

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is swimming upstream from a personnel standpoint, and his in-game decisions have left us scratching our heads at Touchdown Wire HQ from time to time, but the way he’s handled the Broncos’ move from last Sunday to last Monday to next Sunday to face the Patriots and their COVID issues has been impressive.

“All of this stuff is going to seem unfair when you’re initially hit with it,” Fangio said Sunday morning. “We’ve prepared for a game and the game first got moved for one day but now it’s getting moved totally. So, yeah it’s going to seem unfair and you’re going to ask, ‘Why are we doing this?’ My message to them and to anybody is that we were inconvenienced by this—but it easily could have been turned around where we had the positive test and the Patriots were inconvenienced by it. I’m happy that the positive tests weren’t in our building but I’m under no illusion that at some point we might have a positive test or two and be the cause of a game getting moved down the road. We’re all in this together. The entire league is. We compete like hell on Sundays to beat each other but ultimately we’re all in on this thing together. It doesn’t matter who’s at fault or who has the positive tests, we all just have to deal with it.”

The Broncos might have to deal with both Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore if both players have a clear round of COVID tests. The good news for Fangio is that the extra week might afford him the opportunity to get quarterback Drew Lock back on the field.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1. Last week: 20)

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

In 2002, David Carr of the expansion Texans set an NFL record by getting sacked 76 times. Randall Cunningham ranks second in NFL history with 72 sacks for the 1986 Eagles, and then, it’s the unfortunate Mr. Carr again with 68 sacks in 2005. Why are we bringing this up here? Because through five games, Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked a league-leading 22 times, including seven sacks at the hands of the Ravens on Sunday in a 27.3 loss. At that rate, Burrow will end the 2020 season with 70 sacks — if he survives it. Yes, Burrow has been efficient in empty formations this season, but when you combine empty formations with a really bad offensive line, you are going to get your quarterback killed.

22. Minnesota Vikings (1-4. Last week: 23)

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Many are giving Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak grief for running Alexander Mattison from the Seattle six-yard line on fourth-and-1 with two minutes left in Minnesota’s Sunday night game against Seattle. Mattison didn’t convert, the Vikings didn’t get the three points they would have received with a gimme field goal up 26-21, and Russell Wilson led his team on a 94-yard game-winning drive — because, of course he did.

Any fourth-down decision will immediately pit the analytics people against the stats-are-for-losers cabal, but as it turns out, that wasn’t nearly Zimmer’s worst decision in that heartbreaking loss. We know Zimmer is working with a new group of cornerbacks, but this is not the optimal way to deal with DK Metcalf.

Turns out, that fourth down wasn't Mike Zimmer's worst decision on Sunday night (per @NextGenStats) pic.twitter.com/69z8GBZJpD — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) October 13, 2020





The Vikings have the Falcons next Sunday. If Julio Jones is good to go, we’d advise Coach Zimmer to go with a different coverage plan.

21. Dallas Cowboys (2-3. last week: 22)

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

The loss of Dak Prescott for the rest of the 2020 season brings up several questions for the Cowboys. Will they extend him beyond the franchise tag as the 2021 league year begins? Can they offset his absence with a broader focus on Ezekiel Elliott, or will there be enough trust in Andy Dalton and the team’s outstanding receiver corps to keep things humming in the air? And will Dalton have to throw for 800 yards per game, as Prescott had to do, to offset a horrid pass defense? Dalton has a pretty decent familiarity with the system here, as both his history and the history of head coach Mike McCarthy run in a West Coast offense direction, and he did make a couple of nice shot plays against the Giants after Prescott’s injury. That said, we’re not in the same boat as the NFL executive who told Mike Sando of The Athletic that Prescott isn’t that much better than Dalton. This is yet another example of an instance in which we would like to know what the anonymous exec is inhaling.

20. San Francisco 49ers (2-3. Last week: 12)

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

It wasn’t that the 49ers got spanked by the Dolphins to the tune of a 43-17 loss on Sunday — given the injury hits to Kyle Shanahan’s team, that could be forgiven and forgotten. But the extent to which Jimmy Garoppolo looked overmatched in that game was disconcerting, to say the least. Shanahan pulled his expensive starting quarterback after Garoppolo completed just seven of 17 passes for 77 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions, and perhaps Garoppolo was still favoring his injured ankle — though the fact that Garoppolo wasn’t listed on the team’s final injury report raises an eyebrow — but at this point, we will once again disclose that in 2021, the fourth year of Garoppolo’s five-year, $137.5 million contract, his cap hit will be $26.9 million, and the dead money incurred by releasing him is just $2.8 million.

We’re not saying, we’re just saying.

19. Miami Dolphins 2-3. Last week: 18)

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The Dolphins may have been Tanking for Tua in 2019, but in 2020, they’ve Fallen for Fitzpatrick all over again. Against the 49ers in a 43-17 smackdown, the 38-year-old veteran completed 22 of 28 passes for 350 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. At the same time, Miami’s defense was giving Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard fits with multiple fronts and coverages.

Don’t look now, but of all the former Bill Belichick assistant coaches who became head coaches, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores — one of four head coaches of color and one of three Black head coaches in the NFL — might be the best of the lot by a fairly crushing margin.

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2. Last week: 9)

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Through his first four games with the Buccaneers, Tom Brady seemed to have put the “His arm’s shot” narrative behind him. Brady had completed 13 of 24 passes of 20 or more air yards for 458 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 127.1. He was tied with Kirk Cousins for the NFL’s most deep completions, and against a Bears defense that wasn’t exactly world-beating, it looked as if he would continue that.

What Brady didn’t account for was pressure. He had been pressured on 34 dropbacks in his first four games this season, but the Bears blew that apart, pressuring him on 17 of his 44 dropbacks in a 20-19 win, and though he completed seven of 14 passes under pressure overall, Brady completed none of the six deep passes he attempted. Next up for Brady and the Bucs? The Packers and Za’Darius Smith, who pressured Matt Ryan on 14 of his 45 dropbacks in Week 4. Oh, and that defense is coming off a bye. Tampa’s offensive line had better eat its collectives Wheaties this week, or not knowing when it’s fourth down will be the least of Brady’s troubles.

17. Arizona Cardinals (3-2. Last week: 17)

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

The Cardinals’ passing game has been more horizontal than vertical through most of the 2020 season — through the first four weeks, Kyler Murray attempted just 15 passes of 20 or more air yards, completing five for 172 yards and a touchdown. Against the Jets (yeah, we know) in a 30-10 Sunday win, Murray flipped the script with four deep completions on five attempts for 130 yards and a touchdown. With the Cowboys and their Swiss cheese pass defense up next, it would be wise for Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury to continue to air it out at a higher rate.

16. Los Angeles Chargers (2-3. Last week: 15)

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

Against the Saints on Monday night in a 30-27 overtime loss, Justin Herbert was pressured 20 times on his 38 dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus. And under pressure, he completed five of 17 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Herbert also became the first rookie quarterback ever to throw three touchdown passes in the first half of a Monday Night Football game, the youngest to throw four touchdown passes in a Monday Night Football game, and he also added this other bit of history.

Justin Herbert's first half was the 2nd time that a rookie QB has had a passer rating of 130+ in a half this season, joining … Justin Herbert, who also did so in the first half last week at the Buccaneers.#BoltUp — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 13, 2020





What we’re trying to say here is that while the Chargers suffered yet another heartbreaking loss (it appears to be in the franchise DNA these days), there’s also no question that the franchise quarterback is in hand.

15. Chicago Bears (4-1. Last week: 16)

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

For the Bears, the hope was that benching Mitchell Trubisky and promoting Nick Foles would usher the team into a new era of quarterback greatness not seen by the franchise since… well, you’d have to go back to Sid Luckman to find a time when the Bears had a quarterback above league average. In any event, the plan didn’t last long before Foles proved to be what he has generally been — a great reliever, and a so-so-starter. So, in a 20-19 victory over the Buccaneers, the Bears’ winning archetype was what it has always been — hide your quarterback’s limitations and expose the opposing quarterback’s limitations with your defense. As great as Tom Brady has always been, pressure is his Kryptonite — especially pressure up the middle. The Bears harassed Brady on 17 of his 44 dropbacks, forcing him to look more mortal than Brady would have liked.

This is how the Bears are going to win. In 2020, in 2000, in 1985, in 1963. Accept the inevitable.

14. New England Patriots (2-2, Week 5 bye. Last week: 10)

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Patriots lost their opportunity to play the Broncos in Week 4 due to multiple positive COVID tests, but as the team had no positive tests on Sunday or Monday, they’re on track for the re-scheduled game this Sunday. If that goes off without a hitch, it’s possible that Cam Newton, who missed New England’s Week 4 loss to the Chiefs after a positive test, might be back on the field. Given the options behind Newton on the Patriots’ depth chart, Bill Belichick is probably praying for the best possible news.

13. New Orleans Saints (3-2. Last week: 13)

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

The Saints’ 30-27 overtime Monday night win over the Chargers was a changing of the guard to a point. Once again, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert proved able to handle whatever the NFL threw at him, at the same time veteran Drew Brees continued to struggle with anything deep. The stories about Brees’ arm going off the charts in a bad way have been circulating for years, but 2020 seems like a reckoning. Brees did complete five of nine passes of 20 or more air yards against L.A.’s defense for 160 yards and two touchdowns, but for the season, he has an average of 6.1 air yards per attempt, which is the second-worst in the NFL ahead of only Jared Goff at 5.9.

Not that Brees has turned into 2015 Peyton Manning — he’s got more on the ball than that in a literal and figurative sense — but it’s also true that New Orleans’ defense in no way resembles Denver’s “No-Fly-Zone” defense that dragged Manning to his second Super Bowl win at the end of that season. Sean Payton will have to manage his limited quarterback and his wildly inconsistent defense as he has all season long.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (3-2. Last week: 31)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Is it time to reconsider what Derek Carr is as a quarterback? He’s thrown 11 touchdown passes to just one interception this season, his 73.1% completion rate leads the league, and he’s not just dinking and dunking — Carr has a career-high yards per attempt average of 8.2 this season. He’s been above-average in most sub-metric categories (deep passing, under pressure, etc.), and against a Chiefs passing defense that ranked first overall in Football Outsiders’ opponent-adjusted metrics, he really cooked. In a 40-32 Raiders win, he completed 22 of 31 passes for 347 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. That’s a Raiders franchise record for passing yards in a road game, and per Next Gen Stats, Carr was especially effective when targeting the middle third of the field — there, he had 12 completions in 14 attempts for 234 yards and all three of his touchdown passes.

The Chiefs helped on this 72-yard touchdown pass from Carr to rookie speed receiver Henry Ruggs. We do not understand what Kansas City was doing with its deep safety here. If you’ve got Henry Ruggs in trips, assume the deep over is coming.

11. Carolina Panthers (3-2. Last week: 14)

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Alex Smith sewed up the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award the second he stepped on the field for the Washington Football Team in Week 5, but we shouldn’t undersell what Teddy Bridgewater has accomplished as a reserve quarterback with the Saints in 2019 and as a starting quarterback with the Panthers in 2020 after a 2016 leg injury that was similarly career-threatening. The Saints won all five of their games with Bridgewater as their quarterback in place of an injured Drew Brees, and Bridgewater has helped the Panthers stay more saucy than most imagined in the 2020 season.

Last Sunday, Bridgewater proved to be the last straw for Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after a 23-16 loss to Carolina in which Bridgewater completed 27 of 37 passes for 313 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, adding three rushing attempts.

Bridgewater’s comeback hasn’t been amplified as Smith’s has, but that makes it no less remarkable.

10. Indianapolis Colts (3-2. Last week: 8)

(Jenna Watson/IndyStar-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

In his final season for the Chargers, Philip Rivers made himself redundant in part because he led the NFL with six interceptions in the last two minutes or games, or in overtime. The Colts threw that aside when they signed Rivers to a one-year, $25 million contract with the thought that Rivers would retrain his YOLO tendencies under head coach Frank Reich, who was Rivers’ QB Whisperer during some of his best seasons back when the Chargers were in San Diego.

So far this season, Rivers hasn’t dialed it in regarding two-minute specificity regarding situational interceptions, but including his performance against the Browns in a 32-23 loss, Rivers has some really ugly fourth-quarter numbers: 27 of 39 for 259 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 74.6.

We’re going to go with the quote from all-time great author Maya Angelou here: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” The Colts have an excellent defense, but they could be undone by their quarterback as the season progresses.

9. Cleveland Browns (4-1. Last week: 11)

(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

The last Browns team that started a season 4-1? It wasn’t even this iteration of the Browns, which began in 1999. It was the previous version in 1994 — the one that eventually became the Baltimore Ravens. And who was Cleveland’s head coach in 1994? Some Bill Belichick dude. You may recognize the name. The ’94 Browns finished the regular season with an 11-5 record and ultimately lost to the Steelers in the divisional round of the playoffs — and that was the first Browns’ last postseason appearance before everything went south (or, in this case, a bit southeast).

The Browns of Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield seem similarly built for success without any ancillary Art Modell-led relocation drama. Mayfield did throw two interceptions against the Colts’ disciplined defense, but the offense did enough against one of the NFL’s better units, and Cleveland’s defense turned Philip Rivers into a pumpkin early for Halloween. The new Browns have been to the postseason just once in their history — back in 2002 — but if the 2020 team can get past the Steelers and Ravens in the AFC North, who knows what might happen? They’ve got Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh this Sunday, so the real tests start now.

8. Buffalo Bills (4-1. Last week: 2)

(Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

A couple of things happened on the way to the Bills’ rush to their status as perhaps the NFL’s best team: Cornerback Tre’Davious White, one of the best players at his position, missed Buffalo’s Tuesday game against the Titans due to a back injury. Second, and impressively after missing a ton of practice reps following a COVID outbreak that affected a total of 24 players and staff, Tennessee’s defense did many of the same things to Bills quarterback Josh Allen that they did to Lamar Jackson in the divisional round of the 2019 playoffs — be patient, give the young quarterback one coverage look before the snap and another one after, stay in your lanes, and wait for the kid to press when he shouldn’t.





However! On this 22-yard touchdown pass to running back T.J. Yeldon, Allen was able to counter Tennessee’s intelligent strategy with a counter that very few quarterbacks can pull off — wait out the three-man rush, and throw a 100-MPH heater. That didn’t erase his two interceptions, nor did it to nearly enough to affect the 42-16 final score.





Allen is a great young quarterback, and the Bills are a top-tier team, but this should be a course correction for Sean McDermott’s squad. The Bills next face the Chiefs, who can also throw all kinds of coverage looks at opposing quarterbacks, so it’s safe to say that the next phase of Allen’s education is underway.

7. Los Angeles Rams (4-1. Last week: 7)

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Consider (once again) the preposterous excellence of Aaron Donald, which was all the way on display (once again) in the Rams’ 30-10 win over the Washington Football Substance. In that game, Donald put up four sacks, which, along with his four-sack performance against the 49ers in Week 7 of the 2018 season, makes him the fifth player since 2000 to have two four-sack games. The others? Joey Porter, Justin Houston, Chandler Jones, and Cameron Wake.

Those guys are or were all designated edge-rushers. Donald is a defensive tackle from Planet Quarterback Death who lines up all over the formation, is the primary focus of every opposing offensive line, and still can’t be stopped.

Don’t take this for granted, kids. We are watching all-time greatness at its peak.

6. Baltimore Ravens (4-1. Last week: 6)

(Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports)

The Ravens have been among the NFL’s blitz-heaviest teams over the last three seasons — they led the league in blitz rate in both 2018 and 2019, and they’re fifth this season at 35.3%. Against the Bengals last Sunday, defensive coordinator Don Martindale saw a team using a ton of empty sets to help Joe Burrow, and an offensive line incapable of handling blitzes at all. The result? Burrow was sacked seven times, including FIVE sacks from defensive backs — Marcus Peters, Chuck Clark, Marlon Humphrey, DeShon Elliott, and Jimmy Smith. Martindale’s next huckleberry is the Eagles, their vulnerable offensive line, and quarterback Carson Wentz, who might be seeing blitzing DBs in his nightmares this week.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1. Last week: 1)

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

The Chiefs came up uncharacteristically short in their 40-32 loss to the Raiders. Not only was Patrick Mahomes out-dueled by Derek Carr, but the Chiefs’ defense, which had ranked first overall in Football Outsiders’ opponent-adjusted metrics, had no answer for rookie speed receiver Henry Ruggs. Does this speak to a larger problem? Not likely — defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will likely firm up the coverage busts, and had this touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill not been negated by a holding penalty, this game could have gone a different way. This was also perhaps the most ridiculous throw Mahomes has ever made in a career that’s already full of them.

if you ever wonder how far Mahomes can throw the ball if he got to crow hop into it, well pic.twitter.com/tadqruyqIZ — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 11, 2020





The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Bills this Sunday in what should be a real pier-sixer, and as good as Buffalo’s defense is, I wouldn’t want to be that defense when Mahomes is looking to put a revenge game on the table.

4. Tennessee Titans (4-0. Last week: 32)

(George Walker IV / The Tennessean-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

If Adam Gase’s Jets are, as Gase leads us to believe, the optimal example of a team that is great in practice but tends to resemble petrified dog-doo on the field, it could be said that Mike Vrabel’s Titans present themselves as the polar opposite. Despite a COVID outbreak that shut their facility down and threw their schedule into freefall, Tennessee welcomed the Bills to Nissan Stadium on Tuesday ready to exploit mismatches on both sides of the ball in a 42-16 thrashing.

For the most part, the Titans were able to keep Josh Allen in check with zone defenses and cross-coverages, Derrick Henry threw Bills cornerback Josh Norman around as if Norman was a one-pound bag of coffee, and Ryan Tannehill completed 21 of 28 passes for 195 yards, three touchdowns, and 42 rushing yards with another touchdown on the ground. The criticisms of Tennessee’s handling of the league’s COVID protocols were warranted, but it’s just as valid to admire this statement of purpose.

3. Green Bay Packers (4-0. Last week: 3)

(Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

The bye could not have come at a better time for the Packers than it did in Week 5, as the extra week gives receiver Davante Adams the opportunity to recover from his hamstring injury and possibly suit up against the Buccaneers this Sunday. Not that Aaron Rodgers needs the extra juice — he threw four touchdown passes against the Falcons’ depleted defense in Week 4, including three to tight end Robert Tonyan, and Green Bay’s offense is humming to the point where anyone you put in Rodgers’ sights is going to eat. Another sign of positivity for the Packers comes on defense, as dominant edge-rusher Za’Darius Smith made everybody on Atlanta’s offensive line look foolish, and could do the same thing to Tampa Bay’s front five.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0. Last week: 4)

(AP Foto/Don Wright)

Against an Eagles defense that was all too eager to be out-fought and out-thought, Steelers rookie receiver Chase Claypool blew it up with three receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. The native of Abbotsford, British Columbia (Mapletron!) set or matched all kinds of records with that performance, per NFL Research:

Claypool is the third rookie wide receiver to record four touchdowns in a single game in NFL history, joining Jerry Butler (September 23, 1979) and Harlon Hill (October 31, 1954).

Claypool is the fourth rookie with at least two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a single game since 1970, joining Lynn Cain (October 14, 1979), Joey Galloway (November 12, 1995) and Kareem Hunt (September 7, 2017).

​

Claypool is the fourth player since 1990 to register at least three receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a single game, joining Jamaal Charles (December 15, 2013), Eric Metcalf (September 20, 1992) and Danny Woodhead (December 20, 2015).

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has been a wizard over the years at grabbing receiver talent outside the first round (Claypool was selected with the 49th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 draft), but this is ridiculous.

1. Seattle Seahawks (5-0. Last week: 5)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Up 26-21, and with two minutes left in the game, the Vikings’ coaching staff made the decision to run Alexander Mattison on fourth-and-one from the Seattle six-yard line instead of taking the chip-shot field goal. The unsuccessful conversion left Russell Wilson with 94 yards to cover to win the game. This would be a disadvantage to a push for most quarterbacks. In Wilson’s case, anytime you give him the ball, you are pretty much doomed. As the Vikings discovered.





From the article I wrote right after Seattle’s 27-26 win:

“The defense has been so clutch in crucial moments this year,” Wilson told NBC’s Michele Tafoya after the game. “We just believed that if we got the ball back, something great was going to happen. And we just said that on the sideline — stay neutral, and keep believing. We made a crucial catch by D.K. [Metcalf] on fourth down — what an unbelievable catch. We went up and down the field there, and we had a couple chances to score early on, but it actually worked out better that we scored on the last play there on fourth down. It’s always a heavyweight fight.” And in the NFL of 2020, Russell Wilson is the heavyweight champion. Week 5 just proved it all over again.

He is the heavyweight champion. He’s also the MVP. He is absolutely the most dangerous quarterback in the NFL. And right now, Russell Wilson leads the best team in football.