The Eagles improved to 2-2 with a 34-27 win over the Packers on Thursday night.

So they got to watch from home on Sunday as the rest of the NFC went crazy:

1. Saints (3-1) Last week: 7

No, Teddy Bridgwater isn't Drew Brees, but he did enough for the Saints to pull out a close 12-10 win over the Cowboys. If Bridgewater keeps doing that and the defense plays the way they did against Dallas, the Saints can probably hold on until Brees is back.



2. Cowboys (3-1) Last week: 2

The Cowboys finally played a good team and while they didn't win, they definitely held their own and had a chance at the end of that game. Still, that offense didn't look dynamic at all and Tyron Smith's injury could really hurt. They host Green Bay this week for a chance to rebound.



3. Rams (3-1) Last week: 1

I didn't know how far to drop the Rams. Losing 55-40 at home against the Bucs is an awful outcome. Just terrible. But they have a body of work over the last two years and I still think they're a pretty good team. Interesting Thursday Night matchup in Seattle this week.



4. Seahawks (3-1) Last week: 6

The Seahawks did what they needed to last week, crushing the Cardinals 27-10, but now they get to host the Rams. This will be an NFC heavyweight match.



5. Eagles (2-2) Last week: 10

On a short week, the banged-up Eagles traveled to Green Bay and took down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The loss at home to Detroit in Week 3 was awful, but this win against Green Bay was tremendous. Sure, their defense was stressed, but they made big plays at the end. Carson Wentz and that offense can score with anybody.



6. Packers (3-1) Last week 3

Tough loss for the Packers in a game they probably feel like they should have won. Red zone failure doomed them and their vaunted defense gave up over 30 points. They'll be at Dallas with a few extra days to prepare.



7. 49ers (3-0) Last week: 7

The 49ers enjoyed their bye week while the rest of the NFC went crazy.



8. Bears (3-1) Last week: 8

The good news: The Bears won and Chase Daniel played well in relief of Mitchell Trubisky. The bad news: Chase Daniel might be better than Mitchell Trubisky.



9. Vikings (2-2) Last week: 5

That Bears defense is for real, but six points isn't going to get it done. And I know the Vikings want to run the football, but they need more out of Kirk Cousins.



10. Panthers (2-2) Last week: 12

The Panthers' defense did a great job on the road against the Texans, holding Houston to just 10 points. And on offense, Kyle Allen did enough, while Christian McCaffery continued to make huge plays. McCaffrey had 182 yards of offense.



11. Buccaneers (2-2) Last week: 15

My 15th-ranked team in the NFC took down No. 1 last week. The 55-40 score was a shocker. Give credit to Jameis Winston, who threw for 385 and four touchdowns. His problem has always been consistency. If they now go and take down the Saints in New Orleans, they will have taken down my No. 1 team in back-to-back weeks.



12. Lions (2-1-1) Last week: 9

Detroit played Kansas City tough, which was a surprise, but they still lost 34-30 and head into their bye week after their first loss. They'll be in Green Bay in Week 6.



13. Giants (2-2) Last week: 13

I'm not buying the Giants as a playoff contender, but they definitely have more juice with Daniel Jones at quarterback. They're not a complete pushover, but they definitely caught Washington at the right time. The Vikings and Patriots in back-to-back weeks might be tough.



14. Falcons (1-3) Last week: 11

I swear this is going to be the last year the Falcons trick me into thinking they're going to be good. That win against the Eagles was nice, but they lost at home to the Titans 24-10 last week. Yuck. Now, they head to Houston to face a Texans team that should be hungry for a win after losing last week to Carolina.



15. Cardinals (0-3-1) Last week: 14

That tie on opening day has been followed by three straight losses. But this week, they actually have a shot against a similarly terrible team in Cincinnati.



16. Redskins (0-4) Last week: 16

Washington peaked in Week 1 when they had a 17-0 lead over the Eagles in the first half. It's been all downhill from there. Complete disaster down in DC.



Week 5 NFL power rankings: Eagles leap after crazy week in NFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia