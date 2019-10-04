Week 5 NFL DFS Fades

DFS Fades Week 5

There are several reasons you might not want to roster a certain player in a given week of NFL DFS. To truly be a “fade”, in my opinion the player has to be projected to have decent ownership, e.g. no one is “fading” a WR3 on the Cincinnati Bengals. I’ll always provide the argument for and against a player in this column.

Also, fading a player doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll have zero exposure. If you’re a DFS player who plays on multiple sites with multiple lineups in various contests, fading might mean you use that player in just one or two tournament lineups while other DFS players are using him in a majority of their lineups.

In the case where you want to fade a player due to projected high ownership (see more on this below), perhaps you fade him in tournaments but continue to roster him in cash games. Having an idea of whom you don’twant to roster as well as whom you do makes navigating salary decisions in the lineup construction process a little bit easier.

So, in Week 5 I’m fading:

Derek Carr vs. Chicago

Our first London game is bound to feature some surprises; they always do. Most are not so happy however and I don’t think we’ll see the Bears Defense suddenly fall apart overseas. They are allowing the fourth-fewest yards per play and fifth fewest yards per attempt (per Pro Football Reference) with eight takeaways. With Tyrell Williams questionable, Carr will potentially be without one of his favorite targets. Not worth the savings.

Le’Veon Bell at Philadelphia

Bell started the season strong despite a tough matchup with the Bills, but has been steadily heading downhill ever since. With an inexperienced QB at the helm, defenses are free to focus in on Bell and this is what the Eagles do best. Allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs and only 62 yards per game on the ground, I’m fading Bell and targeting the Jets passing game this weekend.

Wayne Gallman vs. Minnesota

Gallman was a big name in Week 4 DFS and he delivered vs. a pitiful Washington defense. The bottom line was good, but Gallman averaged just 3.2 YPC and lost a fumble in that game. The Vikings are a much more difficult matchup for both Gallman and Daniel Jones, and Gallman was still limited in Thursday’s practice with “game soreness”. It’s been awhile since he’s seen this kind of usage and I think people will be disappointed if they pay more hoping for a repeat performance in Week 5.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Atlanta

Houston has been disappointing this season, with Deshaun Watson throwing for just 209 yards per game and the Texans sandwiched between Oakland and Buffalo with 19.5 points per game. Hopkins started the season hot, but has fallen off big time over the last three games. Moreover, Watson’s and Hopkin’s worst performances, by far, have come at home (yes, against Carolina and Jacksonville, but other teams have fared fine in those spots). The Texans are favored in one of the highest point total games this week, so normally I wouldn’t go out of my way to fade them, but with Watson the second-highest priced QB and Hopkins the most expensive WR, I can’t use them except in a multi-entry (he’s due!!) tournament lineup.

John Brown at Tennessee

The Bills are ready to unleash Matt Barkley on the Titans this week, which should be interesting. Both he and Josh Allen struggled against the Patriots last week, as everyone has so far this season. The Titans have been one of the better defenses this year, giving up the fourth-fewest points per game (15.5). Only 22 percent of opponent drives have ended in a score (for reference, only the Patriots, Bills and Bears are better). So, I’m out on pretty much all of the Bills except maybe a desperation Dawson Knox salary saver at TE, including John Brown. He’s been great in good matchups and I think he’ll be useful again once Allen is back, but not this time.

Courtland Sutton at LA Chargers

The Chargers are one of the bigger favorites on the main slate, and while they have some questions on offense, like the Melvin Gordon/Austin Ekeler split, it’s safe to assume that Casey Howard will be covering Sutton this week (per Ian Hartitz’s WR CB Matchups article). That’s a big negative, as Howard has shut down some more or equally talented receivers this season (e.g. Hopkins) as well as Sutton himself in two meetings last year.

In Week 5, players with high expected ownership are Lamar Jackson, Carson Wentz, Tom Brady, David Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott, Alshon Jeffrey, Larry Fitzgerald, Tyler Boyd, Julio Jones, Zach Ertz, Austin Hooper, Eagles D/ST, Patriots D/ST. I think Game Theory is useful in DFS to an extent; obviously we can’t all win with the same players. But time and again it’s proven that big GPP winners can and do win with popular plays in their lineups. One or two highly owned players that live up to their expectations (e.g. score a ton of points) won’t hurt you nearly as much as fading those guys in favor of lower-owned, lesser-producing players will. The trick is to find the low-owned, productive guys to mix in around them.