Week 5: NFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on on a weekly basis. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This will be a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Because we’re in the meat of the season now, each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Week 5: AFC Targets and Touches

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (8, 5, 7, 11, 13), KeeSean Johnson (7, 3, 4, 2, 10), David Johnson (5, 11, 9, 1, 7), Chase Edmonds (4, 0, 2, 2, 1), Trent Sherfield (3, 3, 1, 0, 0), Charles Clay (1, 2, 1, 2, 1), Damiere Byrd (X, X, 4, 7, 7), Christian Kirk (X, 5, 12, 8, 12)

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (83, 11, 51, 117, 156), David Johnson (59, 2, 9, -5, 45), KeeSean Johnson (24, 14, 25, 45, 113), Trent Sherfield (21, 61, 25, 0, 0), Charles Clay (20, -2, 4, 2, 5), Chase Edmonds (5, 0, 9, -4, 9), Damiere Byrd (X, X, 47, 34, 72), Christian Kirk (X, 53, 60, 64, 139)

Story continues

Receiving Yards: David Johnson (65, 99, 28, 0, 55), Larry Fitzgerald (58, 47, 36, 104, 113), Charles Clay (27, 3, 9, 6, 5), Trent Sherfield (23, 15, 0, 0, 0), KeeSean Johnson (22, 19, 13, 31, 46), Chase Edmonds (18, 0, 10, 15, 0), Damiere Byrd (X, X, 9, 45, 42), Christian Kirk (X, 37, 59, 114, 32)

Carries: David Johnson (17, 11, 11, 7, 18), Kyler Murray (10, 4, 8, 3, 3), Chase Edmonds (8, 6, 3, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Chase Edmonds (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 0, 1, 3, 2), KeeSean Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Trent Sherfield (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Charles Clay (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), David Johnson (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Damiere Byrd (X, X, 0, 1, 1), Christian Kirk (X, 1, 1, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (4, 1, 1, 2, 3), Kyler Murray (1, 2, 2, 0, 1), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Byron Murphy (7-54-1, 3-19-0, 3-31-1, 1-11-0, 6-81-1), Budda Baker (2-46-1, 0-0-0, 1-33-0, 4-12-0, 0-0-0), Tramaine Brock (5-23-0, 2-10-0, 3-74-1, 4-73-0, 3-82-1)

Observations: Kyler Murray’s first win as an NFL starter came on the strength of 93 rushing yards, a career-high for the reigning Heisman winner. The rookie hasn’t thrown a touchdown in his last two games, though he’s rushed for two. David Johnson served as Arizona’s offensive catalyst in Week 5, leading the Birds in both rushing (91) and receiving yards (65) in a win over Cincy. It came at a steep cost, however, as Johnson’s back injury could leave him a spectator for Week 6. Chase Edmonds (career-high 86 yards from scrimmage in Week 5) would be elevated to lead status in that scenario. FDR said the only thing we have to fear is fear itself, though for whatever reason, first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury seems to have a crippling phobia of playing Andy Isabella. Even with Christian Kirk (ankle) absent, Isabella saw just nine snaps Sunday, eight fewer than newcomer Pharoh Cooper.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Austin Hooper (9, 11, 7, 6, 9), Calvin Ridley (9, 6, 1, 10, 6), Julio Jones (7, 7, 9, 10, 11), Ito Smith (6, 4, 0, 3, 1), Devonta Freeman (5, 9, 4, 4, 4), Mohamed Sanu (5, 12, 6, 7, 6), Russell Gage (2, 0, 0, 1, 2), Justin Hardy (1, 0, 1, 1, 5), Luke Stocker (0, 1, 4, 1, 1)

Air Yards: Calvin Ridley (141, 92, 6, 158, 79), Julio Jones (99, 101, 135, 131, 107), Austin Hooper (65, 92, 48, 27, 45), Russell Gage (30, 0, 0, 7, 34), Mohamed Sanu (21, 113, 61, 34, 37), Ito Smith (10, 9, 0, 4, 1), Justin Hardy (5, 0, 5, 32, 28), Devonta Freeman (1, 7, -4, 6, 11), Luke Stocker (0, 5, 32, 0, 3)

Receiving Yards: Calvin Ridley (88, 32, 6, 105, 64), Austin Hooper (56, 130, 66, 34, 77), Ito Smith (45, 20, 0, 13, 9), Julio Jones (42, 52, 128, 106, 31), Mohamed Sanu (42, 91, 75, 16, 57), Devonta Freeman (40, 72, 7, 42, 12), Russell Gage (12, 0, 0, 0, 13), Justin Hardy (5, 0, 6, 0, 41), Luke Stocker (0, 0, 12, 4, 0)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (11, 12, 16, 11, 8), Ito Smith (5, 2, 1, 4, 6), Matt Ryan (3, 2, 2, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Mohamed Sanu (2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Ito Smith (2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Devonta Freeman (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (1, 0, 3, 1, 0), Julio Jones (1, 0, 2, 1, 1), Calvin Ridley (1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Luke Stocker (0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (3, 0, 3, 1, 0), Ito Smith (2, 2, 0, 1, 1), Matt Ryan (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (7-141-3, 3-88-2, 2-30-1, 0-0-0, 1-6-0), Isaiah Oliver (8-110-0, 3-43-1, 7-85-1, 3-32-0, 2-35-1), Damontae Kazee (2-59-0, 0-0-0, 3-29-0, 6-52-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Let’s not get hung up on the Falcons’ 1-4 record, their worst start to a season since 2013. As excruciating as the first month has been (will Dan Quinn be the next coach to join Jay Gruden on the unemployment line?), Matt Ryan has done a lot right, rewarding fantasy owners for their patronage with 1,655 passing yards (second-most) on a league-leading 222 attempts. He also ranks second in touchdowns (11) and third in completion percentage (70.3) while leading all of football with 156 completions. If we took away his iconic 54-yard touchdown dash in Week 2 (which helped sink the Eagles in a Sunday night thriller), Julio Jones would fall from fantasy’s PPR WR7 all the way to WR19. Byron Pringle, Darius Slayton and Trevor Davis are just a sampling of players who have outscored Julio in PPR leagues the past two weeks. Desmond Trufant took a beating in Week 5, yielding 141 yards and three touchdowns (two of them to Texans deep threat Will Fuller) while garnering PFF’s fourth-worst coverage mark among cornerbacks.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (9, 10, 4, 6, 11), D.J. Moore (8, 5, 2, 14, 10), Curtis Samuel (6, 7, 7, 13, 4), Jarius Wright (3, 6, 2, 6, 1), Greg Olsen (2, 4, 7, 9, 9)

Air Yards: D.J. Moore (89, 46, 29, 119, 90), Curtis Samuel (60, 151, 54, 234, 25), Christian McCaffrey (13, -13, 11, 2, 27), Greg Olsen (12, 30, 77, 114, 62), Jarius Wright (8, 46, 21, 76, 10)

Receiving Yards: D.J. Moore (91, 44, 52, 89, 76), Christian McCaffrey (61, 86, 35, 16, 81), Curtis Samuel (19, 32, 53, 91, 32), Jarius Wright (6, 59, 38, 15, 14), Greg Olsen (0, 5, 75, 110, 36)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (19, 27, 24, 16, 19), Reggie Bonnafon (5, 0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (3, 0, 0, 1, 0), Curtis Samuel (1, 0, 3, 0, 0), Jarius Wright (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), D.J. Moore (0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Greg Olsen (0, 0, 3, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (2, 4, 6, 2, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Ross Cockrell (4-99-1, 1-12-0, 6-18-0, 0-0-0, 1-7-0), James Bradberry (5-90-0, 2-18-0, 1-6-0, 3-61-0, 1-11-0), Javien Elliott (4-38-0, 1-14-0, 0-0-0, 2-19-0, 4-34-0), Donte Jackson (X, X, 5-21-1, 3-64-1, 4-48-0)

Observations: Enough already. We get it, Christian McCaffrey. You’re good. There’s no need for this. That 84-yard explosion was the fourth-fastest run of 2019 (21.95 mph), bettered only by sprints from Matt Breida, Cordarrelle Patterson and Nick Chubb. If this knowledge bomb from ESPN didn’t clue you into the history you’re witnessing, know that McCaffrey has accounted for an obscene 44 percent of Carolina’s offensive output through five weeks and is well on his way to shattering Chris Johnson’s long-standing yards from scrimmage record. Some say running backs don’t matter, but McCaffrey definitely does. Are we at a point where Curtis Samuel has become, dare I say it, droppable (GASP)? We’re nearing that crossroads, though first, let’s see how he does against the Bucs, who surrendered 182 yards to Michael Thomas in Week 5. The resurgent Panthers are a perfect 3-0 with Kyle Allen (five touchdowns, no interceptions this year) as their starting quarterback. Just saying.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (8, 7, 7, 7, 13), Tarik Cohen (7, 5, 4, 5, 10), Anthony Miller (7, 3, 3, 1, 1), Trey Burton (4, 4, 4, 3, X), David Montgomery (1, 5, 3, 3, 1), Javon Wims (1, 5, 1, 0, 2), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 1, 1, 0, 3), Adam Shaheen (0, 2, 1, 3, 2), Mike Davis (0, X, 0, 0, 7), Taylor Gabriel (X, X, 7, 2, 5)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (108, 69, 49, 67, 153), Anthony Miller (99, 12, 14, -4, 29), Trey Burton (12, 14, 11, 2, X), Javon Wims (12, 60, 4, 0, 27), David Montgomery (7, 6, -9, 35, 20), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, -2, 4, 0, 30), Adam Shaheen (0, 13, 6, 7, 11), Mike Davis (0, X, 0, 0, 3), Tarik Cohen (-9, 32, 18, 34, 42), Taylor Gabriel (X, X, 70, 19, 51)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (97, 77, 60, 41, 102), Anthony Miller (52, 11, 15, 2, 0), Tarik Cohen (39, 7, 26, 7, 49), Trey Burton (16, 16, 20, 5, X), David Montgomery (11, 14, 14, 6, 27), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 3, 6, 0, 3), Adam Shaheen (0, 13, 7, 24, 6), Javon Wims (0, 56, 8, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, X, 0, 0, 17), Taylor Gabriel (X, X, 75, 11, 24)

Carries: David Montgomery (11, 21, 13, 18, 6), Tarik Cohen (4, 5, 4, 4, 0), Chase Daniel (1, 5, X, X, X), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 2, 4, 2, 1), Mike Davis (0, X, 1, 3, 5), Mitchell Trubisky (X, 0, 1, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (2, 1, 1, 0, 1), Trey Burton (0, 1, 0, 0, X), Tarik Cohen (0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, X, 0, 0, 1), Adam Shaheen (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Taylor Gabriel (X, X, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: David Montgomery (2, 2, 1, 5, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Chase Daniel (0, 1, X, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kyle Fuller (3-42-0, 7-89-0, 6-52-0, 6-56-1, 5-54-0), Prince Amukamara (2-18-0, 2-14-0, 3-26-1, 3-41-0, 2-58-0), Buster Skrine (1-4-0, 3-19-0, 5-44-1, 5-51-0, 3-6-0)

Observations: It took five games and a backup quarterback for the light to go on, but Chicago finally involved Anthony Miller Sunday, treating him to a season-high seven targets in a loss to Oakland. We’ll see if Miller can maintain the role he saw in London (he played a season-high 76.8 percent of snaps) when the Bears return from their Week 6 bye. Chase Daniel is just a temporary Band-Aid for injured starter Mitchell Trubisky, but Allen Robinson probably wouldn’t mind partnering with Daniel full-time. The pair have shown brilliant chemistry, hooking up for 14 catches, 174 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets the past two weeks. David Montgomery has seen more touches than any rookie not named Josh Jacobs, but hasn’t taken advantage of the opportunity, ranking 33rd among running backs in yards from scrimmage (295) while averaging an underwhelming 3.3 yards per carry, fourth-lowest among qualified ball-carriers.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (14, 8, 7, 5, 9), Michael Gallup (14, X, X, 8, 7), Randall Cobb (6, 6, 4, 6, 5), Ezekiel Elliott (4, 7, 3, 2, 2), Jason Witten (4, 4, 4, 4, 4), Blake Jarwin (0, 3, 3, 1, 3), Devin Smith (X, 1, 5, 3, 0)

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (166, 113, 89, 41, 106), Michael Gallup (137, X, X, 111, 82), Randall Cobb (78, 96, 43, 20, 35), Jason Witten (57, 40, 32, 15, 3), Ezekiel Elliott (31, 12, 12, -4, 0), Blake Jarwin (0, 37, 20, 16, 32), Devin Smith (X, 5, 63, 56, 0)

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (226, 48, 88, 44, 106), Michael Gallup (113, X, X, 68, 158), Randall Cobb (53, 41, 23, 24, 69), Ezekiel Elliott (29, 30, 14, 9, 10), Jason Witten (29, 50, 54, 25, 15), Blake Jarwin (0, 49, 3, 22, 39), Devin Smith (X, 0, 39, 74, 0)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (12, 18, 19, 23, 13), Tony Pollard (4, 0, 13, 4, 13), Dak Prescott (4, 1, 2, 5, 4)

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (1, 0, 2, 1, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jason Witten (1, 0, 1, 2, 2), Randall Cobb (0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Michael Gallup (0, X, X, 1, 0), Devin Smith (X, 1, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 3, 5, 5, 3), Dak Prescott (1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Tony Pollard (0, 0, 1, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Byron Jones (2-40-0, 2-21-0, 1-6-0, 7-78-1, 0-0-0), Chidobe Awuzie (4-23-0, 4-40-0, 6-110-0, 0-0-0, 2-47-0), Anthony Brown (0-0-0, 3-33-0, 0-0-0, 5-42-0, 3-37-0)

Observations: Contract-year stud Amari Cooper may be pricing himself out of Dallas. Cooper went ballistic in Week 5, going off for a career-high 226 yards in a loss to Green Bay with most of that damage coming against second-year standout Jaire Alexander (No. 8 cornerback in PFF’s coverage grades). Most were expecting Michael Gallup to see light work in his return from a meniscus injury but the Cowboys had a different plan in mind, throwing caution to the wind by playing the ascendant sophomore on 61-of-71 offensive snaps (85.9 percent). Dak Prescott’s 463 passing yards Sunday were a career-high and the most by a Dallas signal-caller since Tony Romo hung 506 yards on Denver in 2013, though Dak’s performance also came with three turnovers.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (9, 8, 10, 9), Marvin Jones (5, 9, 6, 4), T.J. Hockenson (3, 4, 3, 9), Kerryon Johnson (3, 1, 3, 2), Logan Thomas (3, 1, 1, 0), J.D. McKissic (2, 0, 0, 2), Jesse James (1, 1, 4, 1), Ty Johnson (1, 2, 2, 0), Danny Amendola (X, 5, 1, 13)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (109, 78, 148, 147), Marvin Jones (89, 130, 91, 52), Kerryon Johnson (37, 7, 9, 4), Jesse James (10, 13, 26, 6), Logan Thomas (9, 14, 5, 0), T.J. Hockenson (5, 8, 20, 142), J.D. McKissic (1, 0, 0, 1), Ty Johnson (-1, 1, 5, 0), Danny Amendola (X, 43, 6, 122)

Receiving Yards: Marvin Jones (77, 101, 43, 56), Kenny Golladay (67, 17, 117, 42), Kerryon Johnson (32, 7, 47, 13), T.J. Hockenson (27, 1, 7, 131), Logan Thomas (25, 15, 7, 0), J.D. McKissic (11, 0, 0, 24), Ty Johnson (1, 0, 6, 0), Jesse James (0, 13, 18, 15), Danny Amendola (X, 37, 0, 104)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (26, 20, 12, 16), J.D. McKissic (4, 1, 2, 0), Ty Johnson (3, 4, 5, 1), Matthew Stafford (2, 3, 4, 3)

RZ Targets: Kenny Golladay (3, 1, 0, 2), T.J. Hockenson (2, 2, 0, 1), Marvin Jones (0, 2, 0, 0), Logan Thomas (0, 1, 0, 0), Danny Amendola (X, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Kerryon Johnson (7, 4, 0, 1), J.D. McKissic (1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Justin Coleman (4-67-0, 6-42-2, 1-6-0, 7-39-1), Rashaan Melvin (2-14-0, 2-34-0, 4-111-0, 4-44-0), Mike Ford (3-11-0, 1-20-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Darius Slay (X, 2-59-0, 6-81-0, 1-6-0)

Observations: Last week’s bye came at a convenient time for the Lions, who are hurting on both sides of the ball with injuries to Darius Slay (hamstring), T.J. Hockenson (concussion, shoulder) and Danny Amendola (chest). The Lions faced the high-powered Chiefs before their bye and return to face the Packers on Monday Night Football, giving them two gut-check matchups in a row. We’re about to see what Matt Patricia’s crew is made of.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Aaron Jones (8, 7, 1, 7, 1), Geronimo Allison (6, 4, 3, 5, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (4, 7, 10, 6, 6), Jimmy Graham (3, 9, 1, 2, 6), Marcedes Lewis (2, 2, 2, 1, 3), Robert Tonyan (1, 1, 3, 0, 1), Davante Adams (X, 15, 4, 9, 8), Jamaal Williams (X, 1, 2, 4, 2)

Air Yards: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (106, 91, 110, 62, 81), Geronimo Allison (46, 70, 19, 25, 0), Jimmy Graham (25, 53, 2, 24, 117), Robert Tonyan (20, 11, 49, 0, 19), Marcedes Lewis (-2, 0, 5, 16, 21), Aaron Jones (-5, -10, 2, 26, -1), Davante Adams (X, 141, 46, 127, 63), Jamaal Williams (X, -1, -2, -12, -6)

Receiving Yards: Aaron Jones (75, 37, 4, 40, 0), Jimmy Graham (41, 61, 0, 0, 30), Geronimo Allison (28, 52, -1, 16, 0), Robert Tonyan (23, 11, 4, 0, 28), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (18, 47, 99, 19, 52), Marcedes Lewis (17, 19, 19, 0, 14), Davante Adams (X, 180, 56, 106, 36), Jamaal Williams (X, 0, 27, 13, 15)

Carries: Aaron Jones (19, 13, 10, 23, 13), Tra Carson (6, X, X, X, X), Aaron Rodgers (4, 5, 1, 1, 3), Jamaal Williams (X, 0, 12, 9, 5)

RZ Targets: Geronimo Allison (2, 2, 0, 1, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2, 2, 0, 1, 0), Aaron Jones (1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Jimmy Graham (0, 4, 0, 0, 1), Robert Tonyan (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Davante Adams (X, 4, 0, 1, 1), Jamaal Williams (X, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (7, 3, 3, 3, 0), Aaron Rodgers (0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jaire Alexander (8-201-1, 2-19-1, 3-20-0, 3-49-0, 3-37-0), Kevin King (6-72-0, 2-25-0, 5-123-0, 1-45-1, 2-14-0), Tramon Williams (3-60-1, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 2-67-0, 6-42-0)

Observations: Playing in a tough road environment without two of their top contributors (Davante Adams and Jamaal Williams), the Packers had every excuse to fall flat Sunday in Dallas but Aaron Jones wouldn’t let them, propping up the offense with team-highs in both rushing (107) and receiving yards (75) en route to four touchdowns. He’s the first Packers rusher to put up a four spot since Dorsey Levens in 2000 (Jones was five at the time). Aside from his heroic Week 4 (422 yards on 34-of-53 passing), Aaron Rodgers has given fantasy owners shockingly little to work with, averaging a mere 221.3 yards with four touchdowns, six rushing yards and a 62.2 completion percentage (well below his career mark of 64.8) in his other four appearances.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Cooper Kupp (17, 15, 12, 9, 10), Gerald Everett (11, 8, 2, 5, 1), Robert Woods (9, 15, 8, 4, 13), Todd Gurley (5, 11, 1, 4, 1), Brandin Cooks (3, 9, 12, 4, 6), Tyler Higbee (3, 7, X, 3, 5), Josh Reynolds (1, 2, 2, 0, 2)

Air Yards: Cooper Kupp (134, 127, 94, 64, 50), Brandin Cooks (101, 100, 138, 86, 80), Gerald Everett (100, 50, 11, 51, 0), Robert Woods (60, 109, 124, 5, 98), Josh Reynolds (12, 29, 25, 0, 2), Todd Gurley (5, 13, 0, -9, 4), Tyler Higbee (-1, 53, X, 31, 23)

Receiving Yards: Gerald Everett (136, 44, 15, 21, 7), Cooper Kupp (117, 121, 102, 120, 46), Robert Woods (48, 164, 40, 55, 70), Tyler Higbee (47, 41, X, 21, 20), Brandin Cooks (29, 71, 112, 74, 39), Josh Reynolds (12, 22, 0, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (6, 54, 0, 4, 4)

Carries: Todd Gurley (15, 5, 14, 16, 14), Malcolm Brown (1, 5, 3, 6, 11), Jared Goff (1, 0, 4, 4, 4)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (3, 0, 3, 1, 0), Robert Woods (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Brandin Cooks (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Gerald Everett (0, 2, 0, 3, 0), Todd Gurley (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Tyler Higbee (0, 1, X, 1, 2), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (3, 3, 2, 4, 0), Jared Goff (1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Malcolm Brown (0, 0, 1, 2, 5)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Aqib Talib (4-60-1, 3-33-2, 3-34-0, 1-7-0, 2-29-0), Marcus Peters (1-10-1, 2-70-1, 1-5-0, 0-0-0, 3-40-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (1-7-0, 4-40-1, 2-29-0, 3-13-0, 1-14-0)

Observations: The slumping Rams have lost two straight, an occurrence that’s happened just one other time under third-year coach Sean McVay. Like Frank the Tank at Mitchapalooza, Cooper Kupp has gone streaking. His run of four straight 100-yard receiving games is the longest by a Ram since Isaac Bruce began 2004 by going over the century mark in each of his first four outings. L.A.’s talent-studded secondary has accounted for nine All-Pro selections and 13 Pro Bowl nods, but you wouldn’t know it by their recent struggles. Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson have shredded the Rams for 653 yards and eight touchdowns the past two weeks. No tight end in the NFL went for as many yards (136) as Gerald Everett in Week 5. That, along with having a pulse, puts him in the tight-end streaming conversation.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (8, 6, 5, 8, 3), Dalvin Cook (6, 8, 5, 3, 2), Stefon Diggs (4, 7, 3, 8, 2), Olabisi Johnson (4, 4, 0, 0, 0), Kyle Rudolph (1, 1, 1, 5, 1), Irv Smith (0, 1, 3, 2, 0)

Air Yards: Adam Thielen (87, 72, 59, 139, 25), Stefon Diggs (53, 73, 13, 161, 29), Olabisi Johnson (25, 25, 0, 0, 0), Irv Smith (0, 4, 32, -3, 0), Kyle Rudolph (-3, 6, -3, 15, 4), Dalvin Cook (-16, -6, -11, -3, 2)

Receiving Yards: Adam Thielen (130, 6, 55, 75, 43), Dalvin Cook (86, 35, 33, 37, 9), Stefon Diggs (44, 108, 15, 52, 37), Olabisi Johnson (43, 35, 0, 0, 0), Kyle Rudolph (4, 12, 11, 9, 0), Irv Smith (0, 5, 60, -1, 0)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (21, 14, 16, 20, 21), Alexander Mattison (7, 2, 12, 4, 9), Ameer Abdullah (3, 0, 0, 1, 2), Kirk Cousins (3, 0, 4, 2, 6)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Kyle Rudolph (0, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Dalvin Cook (2, 2, 4, 1, 3), Kirk Cousins (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Alexander Mattison (1, 0, 4, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (3-61-1, 7-45-0, 2-10-0, 7-93-0, 3-27-0), Mike Hughes (6-39-0, 0-0-0, 3-23-0, X, X), Trae Waynes (4-9-0, 5-73-0, 6-31-0, 3-15-0, 5-62-1), Mackensie Alexander (X, 3-34-0, X, X, 0-0-0)

Observations: After pouting about his role in Week 4 (Stefon Diggs had a similar gripe), Adam Thielen returned to form Sunday with a seven-catch, 130-yard outburst against the Giants’ Charmin-soft secondary. Only Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp have totaled more receiving touchdowns (four each) than Thielen (three) the past three weeks. Dalvin Cook, the overall RB3 in PPR leagues, waved goodbye to his four-game touchdown streak in Week 5 but was still plenty productive, setting new career bests in both receiving yards (86) and yards from scrimmage (218). Now primarily a blocker, Kyle Rudolph has drawn just seven targets this year, tying him with the likes of Luke Stocker, Jesse James and Logan Thomas (real murderer’s row right there) for 43rd among tight ends. You know your stock’s plummeting when Derek Carrier, Matt LaCosse and Jeremy Sprinkle are ahead of you in target share (six percent).

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (13, 9, 7, 13, 13), Alvin Kamara (7, 3, 10, 3, 8), Jared Cook (6, 6, 2, 7, 3), Josh Hill (4, 4, 2, 0, 1), Ted Ginn (2, 5, 5, 0, 7), Latavius Murray (2, 1, 0, 1, 3), Taysom Hill (0, 0, 1, 3, 2), Tre’Quan Smith (0, X, X, 3, 2)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (144, 69, 51, 98, 137), Jared Cook (44, 27, 22, 68, 39), Josh Hill (36, 18, 11, 0, 3), Ted Ginn (35, 68, 29, 0, 89), Alvin Kamara (9, 1, -17, 47, 10), Latavius Murray (3, -4, 0, -5, -2), Taysom Hill (0, 0, -1, 25, 9), Tre’Quan Smith (0, X, X, 11, 26)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (182, 95, 54, 89, 123), Alvin Kamara (42, 20, 92, 15, 72), Jared Cook (41, 21, 7, 25, 37), Josh Hill (39, 29, 4, 0, -2), Ted Ginn (35, 19, 15, 0, 101), Latavius Murray (6, 6, 0, 16, 4), Taysom Hill (0, 0, 5, 16, 9), Tre’Quan Smith (0, X, X, 49, 26)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (16, 17, 16, 13, 13), Latavius Murray (7, 4, 2, 5, 6), Teddy Bridgewater (5, 3, 3, 2, X), Taysom Hill (2, 2, 1, 0, 2)

RZ Targets: Jared Cook (2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Michael Thomas (2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Ted Ginn (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Josh Hill (0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Taysom Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Alvin Kamara (0, 1, 1, 1, 2), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tre’Quan Smith (0, X, X, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (3, 1, 5, 1, 1), Teddy Bridgewater (0, 3, 1, 0, X), Taysom Hill (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: P.J. Williams (5-69-0, 1-32-0, 4-36-0, 3-31-0, 3-41-1), Eli Apple (1-26-1, 3-19-0, 1-32-0, 1-15-0, 2-67-0), Marshon Lattimore (2-25-0, 4-39-0, 10-152-0, 5-142-1, 5-47-1)

Observations: Michael Thomas stomped Tampa Bay in Week 5, cruising to 182 yards and two touchdowns to take over the league lead in receiving yards with 543. His eruption Sunday was even more predictable than Will Fuller’s as the Bucs, fresh off getting torched by Jared Goff (517 yards) in Week 4, posed zero threat to the fourth-year playmaker. After an adjustment period, Teddy Bridgewater seems to be cozying up to the Saints’ scheme. He’s increased his air yards each game since spelling Drew Brees (thumb surgery) as the starter in Week 3. Jared Cook’s name doesn’t excite, but he’s quietly drawn six or more looks in three of his last four games while ranking 10th among tight ends in targets (21) over that period. His touchdown Sunday snapped an eight-game scoreless drought that spanned parts of two seasons.

New York Giants

Targets: Evan Engram (11, 7, 8, 8, 14), Sterling Shepard (10, 9, 9, X, 7), Golden Tate (6, X, X, X, X), Darius Slayton (5, 2, 5, X, X), Rhett Ellison (1, 4, 1, 1, 2), Cody Latimer (1, 0, X, 5, 8), Cody Core (0, 0, 0, 5, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 7, 1, 1, 3)

Air Yards: Sterling Shepard (157, 78, 110, X, 21), Darius Slayton (91, 10, 107, X, X), Evan Engram (83, 31, 36, 60, 72), Cody Latimer (25, 0, X, 64, 164), Golden Tate (17, X, X, X, X), Rhett Ellison (2, 3, 3, 5, 31), Cody Core (0, 0, 0, 32, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 10, -2, 3, 0)

Receiving Yards: Darius Slayton (62, 13, 82, X, X), Sterling Shepard (49, 76, 100, X, 42), Evan Engram (42, 54, 113, 48, 116), Golden Tate (13, X, X, X, X), Rhett Ellison (3, 24, 3, 8, 8), Cody Core (0, 0, 0, 28, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 55, 0, 0, 24), Cody Latimer (0, 0, X, 30, 74)

Carries: Jonathan Hilliman (9, 10, X, X, X), Daniel Jones (3, 5, 4, X, 1), Elijhaa Penny (3, 3, 0, 0, 2), Wayne Gallman (2, 18, 5, 0, 2)

RZ Targets: Evan Engram (3, 1, 2, 1, 1), Sterling Shepard (2, 1, 1, X, 2), Rhett Ellison (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Darius Slayton (1, 0, 0, X, X), Wayne Gallman (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Cody Latimer (0, 0, X, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Jonathan Hilliman (1, 2, X, X, X), Elijhaa Penny (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Wayne Gallman (0, 3, 1, 0, 1), Daniel Jones (0, 1, 2, X, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Deandre Baker (4-52-1, 1-11-0, 2-24-0, 7-140-1, 4-132-1), Grant Haley (3-45-1, 7-89-0, 3-58-0, 0-0-0, 2-22-0), Janoris Jenkins (1-11-0, 2-15-0, 8-188-3, 7-75-0, 2-19-0)

Observations: New York’s two-game win streak with Daniel Jones at the helm met its maker Sunday, falling apart at the hands of Minnesota in a Week 5 blowout. The Giants won’t be playing with a full deck Thursday night, traveling to New England to face the undefeated Patriots without Saquon Barkley (ankle), Sterling Shepard (concussed for the second time this year), Wayne Gallman (concussion) and Evan Engram (knee). That sounds like a recipe for disaster (hence Vegas pegging them as 17-point road underdogs), though at least Golden Tate will be in tow. The veteran played primarily in the slot in his Giants debut Sunday, lining up inside on 90.6 percent of snaps compared to 29.7 percent for Shepard. Rutgers product Jonathan Hilliman will serve as the default starter and lead ball-carrier (with fullback Elijhaa Penny sprinkled in) Thursday night in Foxboro. Given how the Pats have fared against the run this season (they’ve allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game), it could be tough sledding for the undrafted rookie.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Alshon Jeffery (8, 9, X, 1, 6), Zach Ertz (7, 8, 7, 16, 7), Miles Sanders (5, 0, 4, 5, 2), Nelson Agholor (3, 1, 12, 11, 5), Dallas Goedert (3, 3, 1, 0, 3), Mack Hollins (1, 2, 7, 8, 0), Darren Sproles (1, 0, 1, 3, 3), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (0, 0, 3, 4, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 4, 1, 1, 3), DeSean Jackson (X, X, X, 0, 10)

Air Yards: Nelson Agholor (79, 9, 64, 131, 76), Zach Ertz (61, 58, 67, 151, 41), Alshon Jeffery (34, 87, X, 22, 56), Miles Sanders (24, 0, 35, 5, -5), Dallas Goedert (16, -1, 26, 0, 37), Darren Sproles (6, 0, 4, 4, -3), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (0, 0, 58, 90, 0), Jordan Howard (0, -1, 5, 2, -1), Mack Hollins (-19, 32, 97, 93, 0), DeSean Jackson (X, X, X, 0, 142)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (57, 65, 64, 72, 54), Alshon Jeffery (52, 38, X, 0, 49), Miles Sanders (49, 0, 73, 22, 2), Nelson Agholor (20, 0, 50, 107, 11), Dallas Goedert (11, 16, 0, 0, 16), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (0, 0, 10, 4, 0), Mack Hollins (0, 13, 62, 50, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 28, 0, 8, 11), Darren Sproles (0, 0, 0, 5, 16), DeSean Jackson (X, X, X, 0, 154)

Carries: Jordan Howard (13, 15, 11, 8, 6), Miles Sanders (9, 11, 13, 10, 11), Darren Sproles (3, 1, 2, 0, 9), Carson Wentz (2, 6, 4, 3, 4)

RZ Targets: Miles Sanders (3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Zach Ertz (1, 0, 0, 6, 0), Mack Hollins (1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Alshon Jeffery (1, 3, X, 0, 1), Nelson Agholor (0, 0, 3, 2, 0), Dallas Goedert (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Darren Sproles (0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (3, 6, 3, 1, 1), Miles Sanders (1, 1, 3, 2, 2), Darren Sproles (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Carson Wentz (0, 2, 1, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Rasul Douglas (2-27-0, 3-22-0, 3-26-0, 2-14-0, 4-85-2), Orlando Scandrick (1-2-0, X, X, X, X), Ronald Darby (X, X, 5-57-0, 7-115-2, 3-39-0), Sidney Jones (X, 2-62-0, 2-30-1, 4-30-0, 3-25-0), Avonte Maddox (X, 8-114-0, 2-29-0, 6-72-1, 7-63-0)

Observations: Jordan Howard arrived in Philly with plenty to prove after being cold-shouldered by the Bears this offseason (they shipped him to the Eagles for a fourth-round pick, then replaced him by drafting his exact replica in David Montgomery). That snub has undoubtedly fueled Howard, who has taken out his rage on opposing defenses by notching four touchdowns in his last two appearances, both Eagles victories. Howard has bettered teammate Miles Sanders in both touches (31-24) and yards from scrimmage (177-136) over that span while checking in on 48.4 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps. Nelson Agholor has barely left the field throughout DeSean Jackson’s three-game absence (played on 93.1 percent of snaps), though his contributions during that time have been few and far between (9-70-2 on 16 targets).

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (8, 8, 3, 10), Marquise Goodwin (4, 2, 3, 3), Matt Breida (3, 3, 1, 1), Dante Pettis (3, 5, 0, 1), Deebo Samuel (3, 4, 7, 3), Kendrick Bourne (2, 3, 2, 3), Richie James (0, 2, 4, 2), Raheem Mostert (0, 1, 4, 1)

Air Yards: George Kittle (64, 49, 52, 52), Marquise Goodwin (42, 36, 61, 30), Kendrick Bourne (21, 23, 8, 39), Dante Pettis (19, 25, 0, 6), Deebo Samuel (14, 87, 17, 10), Matt Breida (9, 2, 0, 3), Richie James (0, 22, 51, 30), Raheem Mostert (0, 1, -5, 0)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (70, 57, 54, 54), Marquise Goodwin (41, 41, 77, 7), Kendrick Bourne (24, 22, 4, 9), Matt Breida (15, 20, 11, 0), Dante Pettis (11, 20, 0, 7), Deebo Samuel (3, 44, 87, 17), Richie James (0, 22, 7, 39), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 68, 0)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (16, X, X, 6), Matt Breida (11, 14, 12, 15), Raheem Mostert (7, 12, 13, 9), Jimmy Garoppolo (4, 6, 4, 2), Jeff Wilson (X, 8, 10, X)

RZ Targets: George Kittle (2, 1, 1, 3), Matt Breida (1, 0, 0, 0), Deebo Samuel (1, 0, 2, 0), Kendrick Bourne (0, 0, 0, 1), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 1, 0), Dante Pettis (0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Tevin Coleman (2, X, X, 1), Matt Breida (1, 1, 0, 0), Jimmy Garoppolo (0, 3, 0, 0), Raheem Mostert (0, 2, 1, 1), Jeff Wilson (X, 8, 5, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (4-75-0, 1-7-0, 4-15-0, 3-27-1), K’Waun Williams (0-0-0, 1-6-0, 5-58-1, 1-15-0), Ahkello Witherspoon (X, 3-80-1, 1-47-0, 2-21-0)

Observations: Tevin Coleman impressed in his return from a high-ankle sprain (16-97-1 in a win over Cleveland) but not as much as Matt Breida, who bullied the Browns for 114 yards on the ground (many of them gained on this 83-yard work of art) and another 15 through the air to go along with his first two touchdowns of 2019. Undersized at 5’11”/195, the undrafted Georgia Alum continues to move mountains, ranking 12th in rushing yards (340) despite seeing a modest 52 carries (31st) through four games. It’s no coincidence the Niners, buoyed by Breida’s emergence, are leading the league in rushing yards per game (an even 200). Strengthened by the arrival of reigning Defensive Player of the Week Nick Bosa (PFF’s No. 7 pass-rusher among 4-3 defensive ends), San Francisco has quietly been among the league’s stingiest defenses (allowing fourth-fewest points per game and second-fewest yards), which doesn’t bode well for their next opponent, the Rams, in Week 6.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Jaron Brown (4, 3, 6, 0, 0), Will Dissly (4, 8, 7, 5, 2), Tyler Lockett (4, 4, 14, 12, 2), DK Metcalf (3, 4, 6, 7, 6), Chris Carson (2, 4, 1, 3, 7), David Moore (2, 2, 2, X, X), Malik Turner (0, 0, 3, 3, 0), C.J. Prosise (X, 0, 5, 3, 0)

Air Yards: Jaron Brown (58, 26, 55, 0, 0), Will Dissly (55, 53, 66, 37, 29), DK Metcalf (55, 36, 121, 113, 104), Tyler Lockett (41, 42, 165, 81, 68), David Moore (7, 14, 42, X, X), Chris Carson (2, 4, -6, -9, -33), Malik Turner (0, 0, 52, 23, 0), C.J. Prosise (X, 0, 10, 3, 0)

Receiving Yards: Will Dissly (81, 57, 62, 50, 12), Tyler Lockett (51, 51, 154, 79, 44), DK Metcalf (44, 6, 67, 61, 89), Jaron Brown (36, 50, 30, 0, 0), David Moore (10, 9, 29, X, X), Chris Carson (5, 41, -2, 27, 35), Malik Turner (0, 0, 19, 54, 0), C.J. Prosise (X, 0, 38, 13, 0)

Carries: Chris Carson (27, 22, 15, 15, 15), Russell Wilson (8, 2, 7, 6, 4), Rashaad Penny (6, X, X, 10, 6), C.J. Prosise (X, 3, 4, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: Chris Carson (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tyler Lockett (1, 1, 3, 0, 0), DK Metcalf (1, 3, 2, 0, 1), David Moore (1, 1, 1, X, X), Jaron Brown (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Will Dissly (0, 2, 1, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (3, 3, 3, 0, 4), Rashaad Penny (1, X, X, 0, 0), Russell Wilson (1, 1, 2, 0, 0), C.J. Prosise (X, 2, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Shaquill Griffin (4-82-0, 2-13-0, 0-0-0, 4-32-1, 1-7-0), Tre Flowers (3-44-0, 3-23-0, 5-45-1, 0-0-0, 10-170-1)

Observations: Wait, are you guys just now figuring out that Russell Wilson is a shoe-in Hall of Famer? Wilson’s thorough dissection of the Rams Thursday night was one for the ages and well-deserving of the praise it’s gotten (268 yards and four touchdowns on 17-of-23 passing), but the truth is, he’s been doing this for years. Even with Rashaad Penny back from a two-week injury hiatus, Chris Carson still carried the rock 27 times for 118 yards (his second straight 100-yard game) in Week 5. He also found time in his schedule to cash in the game-winning touchdown on a fourth-down laser beam from Wilson. The Seahawks played it safe by limiting Penny to 11 snaps against the Rams, but a bigger workload should be in store for him when Seattle visits Cleveland in Week 6.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Chris Godwin (9, 14, 4, 9, 6), Mike Evans (3, 7, 15, 8, 5), Ronald Jones (3, 1, 1, 0, 1), Dare Ogunbowale (3, 4, 3, 1, 5), O.J. Howard (2, 3, 4, 0, 5), Bobo Wilson (2, 4, 1, 0, 1), Peyton Barber (1, 1, 2, 1, 4), Cameron Brate (1, 3, 3, 2, 2), Breshad Perriman (X, 1, 2, 4, 5)

Air Yards: Chris Godwin (137, 114, 87, 119, 60), O.J. Howard (28, 7, 79, 0, 29), Mike Evans (22, 103, 244, 120, 114), Bobo Wilson (17, 53, 34, 0, 9), Dare Ogunbowale (8, 6, 16, -4, 23), Cameron Brate (6, 33, 15, 7, 2), Peyton Barber (-2, 4, 2, -1, 13), Ronald Jones (-2, 3, 0, 0, -1), Breshad Perriman (X, 13, 11, 64, 61)

Receiving Yards: Chris Godwin (125, 172, 40, 121, 53), Dare Ogunbowale (27, 16, 23, 9, 33), Ronald Jones (21, 12, 41, 0, 18), Cameron Brate (11, 36, 7, 10, 8), Bobo Wilson (11, 14, 0, 0, 0), O.J. Howard (10, 33, 66, 0, 32), Mike Evans (0, 89, 190, 61, 28), Peyton Barber (-1, 0, 7, 7, 12), Breshad Perriman (X, 0, 6, 0, 10)

Carries: Ronald Jones (9, 19, 14, 4, 13), Peyton Barber (8, 9, 13, 23, 8), Jameis Winston (3, 1, 4, 4, 5)

RZ Targets: Mike Evans (1, 1, 4, 1, 0), Chris Godwin (1, 2, 0, 1, 2), Dare Ogunbowale (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Cameron Brate (0, 1, 1, 0, 1), O.J. Howard (0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (1, 3, 2, 3, 1), Ronald Jones (1, 3, 4, 0, 3), Jameis Winston (0, 0, 2, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Vernon Hargreaves (5-100-1, 4-69-0, 2-53-1, 10-133-0, 1-14-0), Carlton Davis (3-39-0, 7-71-0, 2-26-0, 4-30-0, 1-7-0), M.J. Stewart (2-12-0, 10-125-1, 6-67-0, 1-8-0, 3-40-1)

Observations: It wasn’t enough to get his team over the hump, but Chris Godwin’s Week 5 performance (7-125-2 on nine targets) was still an impressive one, even if the numbers were inflated by garbage time. He leads the league in receiving touchdowns with six, one fewer than he had all of last season. Godwin’s quest for world domination is a worthy plot point, but let’s turn our attention to the more pressing matter of Mike Evans’ disappearance. How do you explain Evans roasting the Giants for 190 yards and three touchdowns, then leaving fantasy owners at the altar with a Week 5 goose egg? It’s going to take more than duct tape and hammers to resurrect O.J. Howard’s broken confidence. He’s been a disaster this year, struggling mightily as a blocker (he’s been PFF’s worst run-blocker out of 69 positional qualifiers) while drawing just 14 targets, good for 26th in the league among tight ends. We knew Howard was a work in progress, but even at a dire position, his fantasy prospects are bleak.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Terry McLaurin (7, X, 8, 10, 7), Chris Thompson (7, 5, 5, 8, 10), Trey Quinn (4, 4, 7, 7, 6), Steven Sims (3, 0, 2, 1, 0), Jeremy Sprinkle (3, 3, 4, 1, 1), Paul Richardson (2, 5, 9, 3, 7), Kelvin Harmon (1, 2, 0, 0, 2), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 3, 2, X), Vernon Davis (X, 4, 4, 4, 7)

Air Yards: Terry McLaurin (123, X, 91, 134, 143), Jeremy Sprinkle (17, 14, 35, 6, 1), Trey Quinn (13, 88, 36, 37, 34), Paul Richardson (13, 38, 79, 11, 75), Chris Thompson (7, 24, -6, 4, 18), Kelvin Harmon (4, 13, 0, 0, 26), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, -15, 1, X), Steven Sims (0, 0, -2, -3, 0), Vernon Davis (X, 32, 34, 22, 33)

Receiving Yards: Terry McLaurin (51, X, 70, 95, 125), Jeremy Sprinkle (17, 20, 19, 11, 8), Chris Thompson (17, 56, 79, 48, 68), Trey Quinn (15, 10, 30, 36, 33), Paul Richardson (14, 14, 83, 16, 36), Kelvin Harmon (4, 14, 0, 0, 31), Steven Sims (1, 0, 24, 3, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, -3, 7, X), Vernon Davis (X, 5, 30, 29, 59)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (7, 11, 12, 10, X), Wendell Smallwood (6, 0, 0, 1, 0), Chris Thompson (4, 4, 7, 2, 3)

RZ Targets: Terry McLaurin (0, X, 1, 5, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 1, X), Trey Quinn (0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Paul Richardson (0, 0, 2, 1, 1), Jeremy Sprinkle (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Vernon Davis (X, 1, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (0, 2, 2, 3, X), Chris Thompson (0, 0, 3, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Quinton Dunbar (6-90-0, 0-0-0, X, X, 6-74-0), Josh Norman (5-52-0, 3-16-0, 4-55-2, 3-78-1, 6-92-1), Fabian Moreau (2-22-0, 6-84-0, 2-14-0, X, X), Jimmy Moreland (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 3-23-0, 5-46-0, 4-69-1)

Observations: Jay Gruden’s refusal to start Dwayne Haskins likely sealed his fate in Washington, though you could argue he did the rookie a favor sparing him from facing the Patriots’ league-best defense (fewest points allowed, most sacks and takeaways) in Week 5. Interim coach Bill Callahan—who previously replaced Jay’s brother Jon in Oakland—wants to make the run a priority (only the Jets and Dolphins, who have both had byes, have logged fewer carries). However, that may prove difficult with declining veteran Adrian Peterson (his 2.7 yards per carry is lowest among qualified rushers) atop the team’s running back depth chart. Prized rookie Terry McLaurin looked no worse for the wear in his return from a strained hamstring, clearing 50 yards for the fourth time in as many games despite a daunting matchup with All-Pro Stephon Gilmore. No team is as banged up at tight end as the Redskins with Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis both in the concussion protocol.