Week 5 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Week 4 Mountain West Bowl Projections
This will be a weird week for bowl projections
Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire
Bowl projection season is here after Week 4
Week 5
Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.
– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA
Back up tie-ins are below
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
Other Options
– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five
– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five
Preseason Bowl Projections | Week 0 | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4
The Mountain West is turned upside this year with who is going to bowl games. Boise State looked like they might slide out of a bowl game but new offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter got the offense going against San Diego State.
That brings us to the Aztecs who are in a world of hurt due to injuries and transfers at quarterback. Their defense played a good half vs. the Broncos but that was it and that leaves us to omit San Diego State this week from a bowl game for the second straight week.
Here are our latest bowl projections and it includes six Mountain West teams.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs North Texas
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs Washington
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs. Army
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Ball State
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: UNLV vs. UTSA
Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Miami (Ohio)
More Bowl Projections!
Week 4 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Week 3 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Week 2 Mountain West Bowl Projections