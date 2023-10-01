Week 5 Mountain West Bowl Projections

A new team in a NY6 game

‘sup Air Force

Week 5 is in the books and it seems like more and more teams are slowly securing their spot in a bowl lineup. We make a big shift for a potential New Year’s Six matchup and swap out Fresno State for Air Force.

While the Bulldogs arguably have better wins with a pair of power conference wins, the Falcons have looked more dominant all year — outside of the 13-3 win over Sam Houston State.

ESPN Football Power Index like UNLV’s chances, and not just like but love the Rebels chances of making a bowl game for the first time since 2013.

Currently, FPI gives just six teams with a better than 50% chance to make a bowl game but odds are and history suggest seven will make a bowl game, maybe even eight.

BOWL LINEUP

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options

– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool

On to the bowl projections this week. Utah State reappears after its come from behind heroics and then the capper was the blocked PAT by Ike Larsen to seal the win.

Maybe if Utah State would not gift teams double-digit leads, they might be in line more than just a bowl bid.

San Diego State is on its last leg here in being in our bowl projections. They are 2-4 but the toughest part of their schedule is over. The Aztecs played UCLA, at Oregon State, Boise State, and at Air Force.

They get a bye before going to Hawaii and then Nevada and should be at 4-4 with four games left against Utah State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Jose State.

There is a possibility they could finish 6-6.

We will be generous this week and go with eight bowl teams while including the Aztecs.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

5:45 pm ET, ESPN

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Matchup: Wyoming vs. UTSA

LA Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:30 pm ET, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Matchup: Fresno State vs. Utah

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Utah State vs. Bowling Green

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

10:30 pm ET, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West

Matchup: Boise State vs. Rice

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

5:30 pm ET, ESPN

Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Bowl Ties: AAC vs Pool

Matchup: San Diego State vs. Memphis

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 30, 2023

4:30 pm ET, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: UNLV vs. Miami (Ohio)

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Monday, January 1, 2024

1:00 pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs New Year’s Six

Matchup: Air Force vs. USC

