Week 5 Injury Wrap: Waiting on Julio Jones, Michael Thomas

Here’s your injury and status check as we get ready for a complicated and extended Week 5 schedule.

• The Patriots home game against Denver has been pushed to Monday. It’s possible Cam Newton (Covid-19) could return, though not a certainty. If Newton can’t play, Jarrett Stidham is expected to start.

• The Titans reopened their practice facility Saturday and are hopeful that they’ll be cleared to play Tuesday against Buffalo. A.J. Brown (knee) will need close monitoring for the next couple of days. Two other Tennessee receivers, Adam Humphries and Corey Davis, are on the Covid-19 list.

• John Brown (calf) has been limited all week, though the Tuesday start gives him more time to recover. I’d lean against a fantasy start of Brown if I had reasonable depth.

• Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to start for the 49ers, and they’re also hopeful for Raheem Mostert (knee). Deebo Samuel (illness) missed the final two practice days and might not be 100 percent physically at the moment, off an extended foot injury.

• Julio Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable, though he didn’t practice all week. If Jones winds up scratched, Olamide Zaccheaus (eight catches last week) becomes an interesting pivot. Calvin Ridley (thigh/knee) had limited practice but seems ready to play. Younghoe Koo (groin) returned after missing one week.

• Joe Mixon (shin) had two days of limited practice and is listed as questionable, though he had a similar path last week and then crushed it against Jacksonville.

[Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

• Lamar Jackson (knee/illness), Mark Andrews (thigh), and Marques Brown (knee) all missed part of the practice week but appear likely to play against Cincinnati. Double-check Monday morning just to be sure.

• Michael Thomas (ankle) and Jared Cook (groin) did limited work Thursday and Friday and are not sure to play Monday against the Chargers. We’ll see more information before we can make sound fantasy decisions on these guys.

• The Cowboys lost LT Tyron Smith (neck) for the season.

• The Seattle defense is in disarray, and it won’t have star safety Jamal Adams for the second straight week. The Vikings might actually be ab aggressive offense Sunday night, as it looks to keep up with Russell Wilson and Company.

• Jordan Akins (concussion) had two limited practices at the end of the week and might be available against the Jaguars. He’s caught 14 of his 15 targets this year, good for 168 yards and a touchdown.

• The Eagles remain injury-ravaged at wide receiver, with DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) out again. Bu default, Greg Ward is currently the team’s No. 1 receiver.

• Sam Darnold (shoulder) is out, paving the way for Joe Flacco to start against Arizona. With Breshad Perriman (ankle) doubtful and Chris Hogan (ribs/knee) dinged up, Jeff Smith steps into sleeper value. Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) is expected to come off injured reserve and start.

• The Broncos won’t have Noah Fant (ankle) or KJ Hamler (hamstring), but Phillip Lindsay (toe) is ready to share backfield work with Melvin Gordon.

• The Raiders are hopeful to get Henry Riggs (hamstring/knee) back against Kansas City, but Bryan Edwards (ankle) won’t play.