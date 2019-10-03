Week 5 inactives: Seahawks fully healthy for primetime bout with Rams
The Seattle Seahawks are completely healthy, something teams can seldom say on a short week ahead of "Thursday Night Football."
That means all seven of the team's Week 5 inactives are healthy scratches, which gives us a strong idea of where everyone currently stands on the roster.
First-round pick L.J. Collier and second-round pick Marquise Blair will not dress against the Los Angeles Rams. Obviously Seattle values its depth across the roster, but it's still not a great sign that the team's top two picks can't crack the gameday 46-man roster without an injury to someone else.
Of note, Neiko Thorpe will make his return to the lineup after missing three games with a hamstring injury. He should provide a boost to Seattle's coverage units.
Here's the full list of Seahawks inactives:
S Marquise Blair
DL L.J. Collier
CB Akeem King
WR Gary Jennings
WR John Ursua
G/C Ethan Pocic
And the Rams inactives:
WR Nsimba Webster
DB Taylor Rapp
DB David Long Jr.
LB Bryce Hager
OL Coleman Shelton
OL Bobby Evans
Week 5 inactives: Seahawks fully healthy for primetime bout with Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest