The Seattle Seahawks are completely healthy, something teams can seldom say on a short week ahead of "Thursday Night Football."

That means all seven of the team's Week 5 inactives are healthy scratches, which gives us a strong idea of where everyone currently stands on the roster.

First-round pick L.J. Collier and second-round pick Marquise Blair will not dress against the Los Angeles Rams. Obviously Seattle values its depth across the roster, but it's still not a great sign that the team's top two picks can't crack the gameday 46-man roster without an injury to someone else.

Of note, Neiko Thorpe will make his return to the lineup after missing three games with a hamstring injury. He should provide a boost to Seattle's coverage units.

Here's the full list of Seahawks inactives:

S Marquise Blair

DL L.J. Collier

S Adrian Colbert

CB Akeem King

WR Gary Jennings

WR John Ursua

G/C Ethan Pocic

And the Rams inactives:

WR Nsimba Webster

DB Taylor Rapp

DB David Long Jr.

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

LB Bryce Hager

OL Coleman Shelton

OL Bobby Evans

Week 5 inactives: Seahawks fully healthy for primetime bout with Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest