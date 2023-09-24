Week 5 high school football rewind

Sep. 24—With Week 4 in the books, we take a look back at how our ranked teams fared, big moments, top performers and look ahead to Week 6.

HOW THEY FARED

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Tupelo (4-1): Lost to Houston (Tenn.) 38-33. This week: hosts West Point.

2. Starkville (4-1): Beat Oxford 33-13. This week: hosts Greenwood.

3. West Point (2-2): Was idle. This week: at Tupelo.

4. Houston (5-0): Beat New Hope 34-7. This week: hosts Louisville.

5. Amory (5-0): Beat Corinth 34-0. This week: hosts Tishomingo County (at Tupelo).

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Biggersville (4-1): Lost to Nettleton 32-21. This week: Idle.

2. Kossuth (4-1): Beat Osceola (Ark.) 48-20. This week: at Booneville.

3. East Webster (4-1): Lost to Calhoun City 20-7. This week: hosts Choctaw County.

4. Calhoun City (5-0): Beat East Webster 20-7. This week: hosts Hamilton.

5. Booneville (4-1): Beat North Pontotoc 42-13. This week: hosts Kossuth.

LOOKING BACK

Saltillo picked up its first win of the season by beating Shannon, 36-14. It was the Tigers' first win against the Red Raiders since 1987. ... Tupelo took its first loss of the season, falling 38-33 to Houston (Tenn.) in a back-and-forth game. ... Ripley moved to 5-0 with a 30-22 win at Columbus. ... Bruce edged Nanih Waiya 37-34 to improve to 4-1. This is the Trojans' best start since 2013.

LOOKING AHEAD

Amory (5-0) has its second "home" game of the season on Thursday when it meets Region 1-4A foe Tishomingo County (2-3) at Tupelo. ... Kossuth (4-1) travels to Booneville (4-1) to open Region 1-3A play. ... West Point (2-2) travels to Tupelo (4-1). This is the 42nd meeting between these teams and first since 2020. ... Houston (5-0) gets a rematch with reigning 4A champ Louisville (5-0), which beat the Hilltoppers 31-21 in last year's North final.

STAR POWER

Kossuth RB/LB Brady Kelly rushed for 193 yards, 3 TDs on 16 carries, and he made 10 tackles on defense in a 48-20 win over Osceola (Ark.). ... Nettleton QB Braylen Williams completed 26 of 40 passes for 303 yards, 4 TDs, and he rushed 122 yards and a TD on 14 carries in a 32-21 upset of Biggersville. ... New Albany's D.J. Robinson scored touchdowns on a 92-yard interception return, a 72-yard reception and a 16-yard run in a 32-13 win over Pontotoc. ... Amory RB Emmanuel Randle rushed for 270 yards, 4 TDs on 27 carries in a 34-0 win over Corinth.

Brad Locke

brad.locke@journalinc.com